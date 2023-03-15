These 'Extremely Comfortable' Everyday Bras Are Going for Just $4 Apiece Right Now 

Shoppers forget they’re wearing them

By
Claire Harmeyer
Claire Harmeyer
Claire Harmeyer

Claire Harmeyer is an Ecommerce Writer who has been contributing to digital Dotdash Meredith brands since she joined the company as an editorial intern in 2018.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 15, 2023 09:00 AM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

selizo Padded Bralettes for Women
Photo: People / Jaclyn Mastropasqua

Let's be real: Wearing a bra can be rough.Sometimes, the straps dig into your shoulders, the underwire feels constricting, and the band pinches your back. That's why finding a well-designed bra is key for long-lasting comfort — and Amazon shoppers have done just that.

This padded bralette has earned the seal of approval from more than 5,700 customers, and it's currently rising on Amazon's Movers & Shakers chart, which means it's getting added to thousands of shopping carts today. With a lightweight, soft cotton material and built-in pads, this bralette is designed for daily wear.

But best of all, the cotton bralette is discounted by 54 percent right now, ringing in at just $20 for a pack of six, which breaks down to less than $4 apiece.

selizo Padded Bralettes for Women
Amazon

Buy It! Selizo Padded Bralette 6-Pack, $19.99 (orig. $42.99); amazon.com

Each bralette in this six-pack is a different color: black, white, gray, beige, green, and rust. Thanks to their cozy fit, the bralettes are ideal for running errands or lounging around the house, and some buyers even wear them to the gym in lieu of sports bras. Multiple reviewers write that they wear these "every single day," and they're getting rid of all their other bras because this one is so comfortable, they "barely notice" they're wearing it.

Since it features a ribbed fabric and flattering V-neckline, this "extremely comfortable" bralette could easily be worn on its own in the summer, too. Pair it with athletic shorts for a walk around the park or wear it on the couch.

There's no telling when this six-pack of cotton bralettes will return to full price, so take advantage of the major discount and crazy-low $4 price tag while you can. You'll never be dying to unhook your uncomfortable bra at the end of a long day again.

As one reviewer put it, "TL;DR: these are great if you hate bras." Enough said.

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

See More from PEOPLE Shopping

Nate Berkus Home Amazon Storefront Tout
Nate Berkus Just Launched a Chic Homeware Brand You Can Shop at Amazon — and Prices Start at $20
Urban CoCo Women's Drape Front Open Cardigan Tout
This Top-Rated Cardigan That's 'Perfect for Spring' Is Up to 56% Off, and Amazon Shoppers Are Buying Multiples
Flawless Beauty Fridge Tout
The Skincare Fridge We Love for Organizing Beauty Products Is 50% Off — for One Day Only
Related Articles
Playtex 18-Hour Ultimate Lift Wireless Bra Tout
This Best-Selling Wireless Bra Is So Comfortable, You'll 'Forget You Are Wearing It' — and It's Up to 74% Off
Evercute Cross Back Sport Bras Padded Strappy Criss Cross Cropped Bras
This Trending Sports Bra Is So 'Comfy' That Shoppers Forget They're Wearing It, and It's on Sale
STQ Womens Slip On Sneakers
Shoppers Can 'Walk All Day' in These Canvas Slip-On Sneakers — and You Can Get Them for Up to 59% Off
Calvin Klein Basics Roundup Tout
Calvin Klein Basics, Including Bralettes, Tees, and Loungewear, Are Up to 43% Off at Amazon Right Now
Under-$50 Ruffle Dress Roundup tout
11 Ruffle Dresses for Spring That You Can Score on Sale for Under $50 at Amazon
Skechers Women's Go Walk 5 Tout
Shoppers with Plantar Fasciitis Say These Slip-On Shoes Are 'Extremely Comfortable,' and They're Up to 57% Off
VINMEN Cinch Bottom Sweatpants for Women with Pockets TOUT
Amazon Shoppers Keep Adding These Top-Rated Sweatpants to Their Carts, and Now They're 40% Off
Amazon Flare Leggings Sale
Flare Leggings Are a New Celebrity Go-To, and This 'Flattering' $23 Pair Is Topping Amazon's Charts
Homaxy 100% Cotton Waffle Weave Kitchen Dish Cloths
These 'Extremely Absorbable' Cotton Dish Towels Are Less Than $2 Apiece Right Now
YOUNGCHARM 4 Pack Leggings with Pockets
Amazon Shoppers Say These Leggings Are Totally 'Squat-Proof' — and You Can Snag a 4-Pack on Sale
Movers and Shakers Kitchen Roundup Tout
The 13 Best Deals We Found on Trending Kitchen Items at Amazon This Week — Up to 85% Off