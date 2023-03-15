These 'Extremely Comfortable' Everyday Bras Are Going for Just $4 Apiece Right Now 

Let's be real: Wearing a bra can be rough.Sometimes, the straps dig into your shoulders, the underwire feels constricting, and the band pinches your back. That's why finding a well-designed bra is key for long-lasting comfort — and Amazon shoppers have done just that.

This padded bralette has earned the seal of approval from more than 5,700 customers, and it's currently rising on Amazon's Movers & Shakers chart, which means it's getting added to thousands of shopping carts today. With a lightweight, soft cotton material and built-in pads, this bralette is designed for daily wear.

But best of all, the cotton bralette is discounted by 54 percent right now, ringing in at just $20 for a pack of six, which breaks down to less than $4 apiece.

Each bralette in this six-pack is a different color: black, white, gray, beige, green, and rust. Thanks to their cozy fit, the bralettes are ideal for running errands or lounging around the house, and some buyers even wear them to the gym in lieu of sports bras. Multiple reviewers write that they wear these "every single day," and they're getting rid of all their other bras because this one is so comfortable, they "barely notice" they're wearing it.

Since it features a ribbed fabric and flattering V-neckline, this "extremely comfortable" bralette could easily be worn on its own in the summer, too. Pair it with athletic shorts for a walk around the park or wear it on the couch.

There's no telling when this six-pack of cotton bralettes will return to full price, so take advantage of the major discount and crazy-low $4 price tag while you can. You'll never be dying to unhook your uncomfortable bra at the end of a long day again.

As one reviewer put it, "TL;DR: these are great if you hate bras." Enough said.

