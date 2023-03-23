Selena Gomez Sipped Soda on Set in a Wedding Dress and the Comfy-Cool Boots Celebrities Have Worn for Years

We found her exact pair of Dr. Martens, and they’re on sale at Amazon

Published on March 23, 2023 08:00 PM

Selena Gomez Doc Martins
Photo: selena gomez/instagram

Selena Gomez's wedding dress isn't what we expected, but we can't say the same about her platform boots — they're from a brand that celebrities always pull out of their closets.

Okay, so the actress didn't actually get married this week, but she really was seen in a beautiful David's Bridal Collection wedding gown while filming season three of her hit Hulu show, Only Murders in the Building. It's possible her character Mabel fell in love with someone else, but it's also possible someone else fell in love with her footwear. It's us, we're obsessed with her Dr. Martens boots.

Selena Gomez Dr. Martens Embed
Getty Images

If Hollywood stars had to pick an "It Shoe," Dr. Martens would be a frontrunner. The list of celebrities who have sported the yellow-stitched shoes runs long: Megan Fox, Hilary Duff, Kendall Jenner, Lizzo, Bella Hadid, Gigi Hadid, Travis Barker, and more. And after doing some Internet sleuthing, we found Gomez's same pair, along with a bunch of other Dr. Marten styles, on sale at Amazon.

Dr. Marten Shoes on Sale at Amazon:

Semi-hidden underneath her dress, but very visible in her Instagram selfies, Gomez's boots are the Sinclair Leather Platform Boots. Because of the zipper at the front, the boots are an easy wedding-day option for brides, but many shoppers shared that you can remove the zipper and choose to lace them up, too.

The comfort these Dr. Martens provide is also top-level. One shopper said, "... I can stand and walk just about all day in these without any discomfort. Actually, I hate taking them off at the end of the day when I get home." White is the traditional wedding choice, but if you're going for something unconventional, or you just want a different hue for day-to-day wear, there are a few different black options that are also on sale.

Dr. Martens Womens Sinclair 8 Eye Leather Platform Boot
Amazon

Buy It! Dr. Martens Sinclair 8 Eye Leather Platform Boot in White Milled Nappa Leather, $175.40–$217.44 (orig. $200–$217.44); amazon.com

We're head over heels for Selena's boots, but we're also ready for sandal season. The pair we plan on wearing first? These light pink Blaire Slide Sandals, which are currently $45. They have a three-strap, adjustable buckle design and a slight lift in the sole. And the shoes' yellow stitches and rigid edges are signature Docs detailing.

Dr. Martens Women's Blaire Slide Sandal
Amazon

Buy It! Dr. Martens Blaire Slide Sandal in Chalk Pink Hydro Leather, $44.97 (orig.$56.37– $68.73); amazon.com

If you're thinking about stocking up for next winter, check out these Chelsea Boots that are up to 35 percent off, but if sandals are on the brain, scoop up the Vegan Blaire Cambridge Fisherman Sandal for under $100.

Keep scrolling to shop more Dr. Martens on sale at Amazon.

Dr. Martens Unisex-Adult Chelsea Boot
Amazon

Buy It! Dr. Martens Unisex-Adult Chelsea Boot in Black Wyoming, $83–$130 (orig. $120–$130); amazon.com

Dr. Martens Women's Devon Flower Ankle Boot
Amazon

Buy It! Dr. Martens Devon Flower Ankle Boot in Black, $109.92–$148.98 (orig. $210); amazon.com

Dr. Martens Women's Voss Ii Sandal
Amazon

Buy It! Dr. Martens Voss Ii Sandal in Black Hydro Leather, $76.55–$100 (orig. $95.99–$120); amazon.com

Dr. Martens Women's Vegan Blaire Cambridge Fisherman Sandal
Amazon

Buy It! Dr. Martens Vegan Blaire Cambridge Fisherman Sandal in White Hydro Leather, $81.64–$99.99 (orig. $120); amazon.com

