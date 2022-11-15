Lifestyle Fashion Go Bold In Hollywood's Latest It Color with These Under-$40 Fashion Finds at Amazon Selena Gomez, Kerry Washington, and Megan Fox have been turning heads in the vibrant hue By Nicol Natale Nicol Natale Instagram Website Nicol Natale is a freelance writer and editor based in Hawai'i. After spending several years working at brands like Prevention, Woman's Day, and Business Insider in New York City, Nicol decided to leave the city life behind for island living. Today, she lives a flexible lifestyle where she can marry all of her passions, including writing, yoga, singing, and adventuring out in nature. Her work has been featured in brands like Women's Health, Good Housekeeping, EverydayHealth, and more. We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Jon Kopaloff/Getty; Jon Kopaloff/Getty; Megan Fox/Instagram When it comes to fashion, the year's coolest months are often associated with darker, neutral shades like black, deep navy, rich brown, and olive green. But this year, some celebrities are choosing bold hues instead. And we've noticed that one particular shade keeps blazing its way through Hollywood. Last month alone, several A-listers wore vibrant purple head-to-toe in dress, shoe, and accessory form. At the premiere of her Apple TV+ documentary, My Mind and Me, Selena Gomez wore a purple, satin-like one-shoulder gown with sparkly jewelry. Kerry Washington wore the color as a sleek long-sleeve dress with feathery details as she visited The View. And Megan Fox chose a full purple ensemble with her fitted jumpsuit, knee-length boots, and fuzzy bucket hat. Calling all shoppers! Sign up to get hand-picked deals, celebrity fashion inspo, and more delivered by text message. If you needed a sign to swap out your tried-and-true black sweater dress for your next holiday party, here it is. We rounded up budget-friendly options at Amazon to make it easy for you: Shop under-$50 dresses, sweaters, pants, and skirts in this season's newest "it" color below. Purple Clothes Inspired by Celebrities Lyaner Satin Dress, $35.99 Dearcase Long-Sleeve Maxi Dress, $34.99 Hanes Crew Sweatshirt, $11.46 (orig. $18) Anrabess Turtleneck Sweater, $25.29 with coupon (orig. $39.99) Gaharu ¾ Sleeve Blouse, $29.99 Lock and Love Blazer, $28.74 (orig. $36.95) Arolina Palazzo Pants, $20.99 Made by Johnny Midi Pencil Skirt, $16.75 Take a page from Gomez's book with a satin slip dress, like this popular dress from Amazon. The elegant style is made of a soft satin that offers some stretch, and while the middle is cinched, the bottom flows out and has a high-leg slit. The drape neck provides ample chest coverage, and you can adjust the spaghetti straps so it sits comfortably. In addition to celeb-favorite purple, the dress comes in 24 chic colors, and at just $36, it looks much more luxe than its affordable price suggests. Amazon Buy It! Lyaner Satin Dress, $35.99; amazon.com You can also try Hollywood's latest "it" color in cozy knit turtleneck form with the Anrabess Turtleneck Sweater. Made of a polyester and spandex blend, this ultra-comfy sweater features a waffle knit texture that's lightweight and breathable, yet it's not see-through. It has an oversized turtle cowl neck to keep your neck and chest extra warm, and you can get it on sale in multiple colors for just $25 using a coupon at checkout. Amazon Buy It! Anrabess Turtleneck Sweater, $25.29 with coupon (orig. $39.99); amazon.com You can make this trendy color even cozier with the Arolina Palazzo Pants, which are a best-seller on Amazon. Made of a polyester and spandex blend, the pants feel "silky and soft," according to one reviewer. The silhouette is flattering thanks to a high elastic waistband and super-flared bottoms, which celebrities like Jennifer Lawrence have been wearing as of late. Plus, you can get them in sizes S through 3XL and throw them in the washing machine for an easy clean. Amazon Buy It! Arolina Palazzo Pants, $20.99; amazon.com Put away your classic black dress this holiday season and swap it for a statement purple one instead. Shop more celebrity-inspired purple dresses, tops, and skirts below. Amazon Buy It! Dearcase Long-Sleeve Maxi Dress, $34.99; amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Hanes Crew Sweatshirt, $11.46 (orig. $18); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Gaharu 3/4 Sleeve Blouse, $29.99; amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Lock and Love Blazer, $28.74 (orig. $36.95); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Made by Johnny Midi Pencil Skirt, $16.75; amazon.com Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more. 