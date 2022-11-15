Go Bold In Hollywood's Latest It Color with These Under-$40 Fashion Finds at Amazon

When it comes to fashion, the year's coolest months are often associated with darker, neutral shades like black, deep navy, rich brown, and olive green. But this year, some celebrities are choosing bold hues instead. And we've noticed that one particular shade keeps blazing its way through Hollywood.

Last month alone, several A-listers wore vibrant purple head-to-toe in dress, shoe, and accessory form. At the premiere of her Apple TV+ documentary, My Mind and Me, Selena Gomez wore a purple, satin-like one-shoulder gown with sparkly jewelry. Kerry Washington wore the color as a sleek long-sleeve dress with feathery details as she visited The View. And Megan Fox chose a full purple ensemble with her fitted jumpsuit, knee-length boots, and fuzzy bucket hat.

If you needed a sign to swap out your tried-and-true black sweater dress for your next holiday party, here it is. We rounded up budget-friendly options at Amazon to make it easy for you: Shop under-$50 dresses, sweaters, pants, and skirts in this season's newest "it" color below.

Purple Clothes Inspired by Celebrities

Take a page from Gomez's book with a satin slip dress, like this popular dress from Amazon. The elegant style is made of a soft satin that offers some stretch, and while the middle is cinched, the bottom flows out and has a high-leg slit. The drape neck provides ample chest coverage, and you can adjust the spaghetti straps so it sits comfortably. In addition to celeb-favorite purple, the dress comes in 24 chic colors, and at just $36, it looks much more luxe than its affordable price suggests.

Amazon

Buy It! Lyaner Satin Dress, $35.99; amazon.com

You can also try Hollywood's latest "it" color in cozy knit turtleneck form with the Anrabess Turtleneck Sweater. Made of a polyester and spandex blend, this ultra-comfy sweater features a waffle knit texture that's lightweight and breathable, yet it's not see-through. It has an oversized turtle cowl neck to keep your neck and chest extra warm, and you can get it on sale in multiple colors for just $25 using a coupon at checkout.

Amazon

Buy It! Anrabess Turtleneck Sweater, $25.29 with coupon (orig. $39.99); amazon.com

You can make this trendy color even cozier with the Arolina Palazzo Pants, which are a best-seller on Amazon. Made of a polyester and spandex blend, the pants feel "silky and soft," according to one reviewer. The silhouette is flattering thanks to a high elastic waistband and super-flared bottoms, which celebrities like Jennifer Lawrence have been wearing as of late. Plus, you can get them in sizes S through 3XL and throw them in the washing machine for an easy clean.

Amazon

Buy It! Arolina Palazzo Pants, $20.99; amazon.com

Put away your classic black dress this holiday season and swap it for a statement purple one instead. Shop more celebrity-inspired purple dresses, tops, and skirts below.

Amazon

Buy It! Dearcase Long-Sleeve Maxi Dress, $34.99; amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Hanes Crew Sweatshirt, $11.46 (orig. $18); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Gaharu 3/4 Sleeve Blouse, $29.99; amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Lock and Love Blazer, $28.74 (orig. $36.95); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Made by Johnny Midi Pencil Skirt, $16.75; amazon.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.