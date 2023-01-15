Selena Gomez Wore a White Cropped Jacket in Her Instagram Selfies, and We Found a Similar Style for Under $100

Cropped jackets are making a comeback, and Selena Gomez is the latest celebrity to prove it.

This week, aside from giving fans some exciting news (she's back on Instagram!), the Rare Beauty founder also gave fans something exciting to look at: a white cropped leather jacket. In a carousel of three mirror selfies, Gomez posed in the casual, cool-looking jacket.

To round out the look, she appeared to be wearing all-black underneath, although it's hard to tell, and her hair was slicked back in a low ponytail. Clearly, she wanted her outerwear to be the outfit's focal point, and she accomplished the mission.

Lately, we've been seeing a sudden surge toward cropped coats — and a departure from the longer shearling styles — among other stylish celebrities like Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber. Recently, Jenner wore a sporty yellow and black coat, while Bieber opted for a multi-colored graphic version.

We know finding the perfect jacket is rare, but there's no need to search any further, because we found a white leather jacket for up to 22 percent off on Amazon. This Levi's faux leather motorcycle jacket is a near perfect dupe for Gomez's, and it's under $90 right now.

Amazon

Buy It! Levi's Faux Leather Contemporary Motorcycle Jacket in Oyster, $72.58–$84.67 (orig. $89.99); amazon.com

The cropped leather jacket is made from 100 percent polyurethane that's water-resistant, so taking care of it is easier than taking care of genuine leather — there won't be any quick sprints inside to dry and condition your leather after a torrential downpour.

When zipped up, the asymmetrical zipper offers an edgy look, but with a floral shirt underneath, it can look more polished than grungy. There are many pockets and zippers, just like a traditional moto jacket, all of which have gleaming silver hardware. And say you're spending the day at the beach and it gets a little sandy, you can just toss it into the washing machine for a quick clean.

One shopper, who got the jacket in the oyster white color, said that it "goes with everything" and is "eye-catching and great quality." Another customer, who bought it in green, even wore it to her elopement. "This jacket definitely has some cool factor to it," they wrote.

And layering with this jacket is also an easy feat: Go for a bodysuit and a satin pair of pants or keep it lax with your favorite fleece and sweater pants. Selena's always got her finger on the pulse of fashion, so if this staple is in her closet, we know we need one, too.

Scroll down to grab this similar cropped leather jacket, plus a white crocodile embossed option, too.

Amazon

Buy It! Levi's Faux Leather Contemporary Motorcycle Jacket in White Croc, $59.41–$82.78 (orig. $89.99); amazon.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.