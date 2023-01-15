Lifestyle Fashion Selena Gomez Wore a White Cropped Jacket in Her Instagram Selfies, and We Found a Similar Style for Under $100 One shopper said that it “goes with everything” By Alyssa Grabinski Alyssa Grabinski Instagram Alyssa Grabinski is a commerce writer at PEOPLE, covering all things celebrity. Whether you're looking for new fashion finds or the best celeb-approved beauty products, Alyssa's the girl for you. She has previously covered fashion, beauty, and entertainment content, ranging from the newest Harry Styles music video to how to achieve the Hailey Bieber aesthetic, and more. During her undergraduate studies at The University of Arizona and during her graduate studies at Northwestern University, she freelanced for brands like POPSUGAR and The Everygirl. She also previously interned at L'OFFICIEL USA, where she got to cover a wide variety of topics. When not writing, you can find her planning outfits for future events, online shopping, or chatting up a storm with her nearest friend. People Editorial Guidelines Published on January 15, 2023 06:00 PM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Getty Images Cropped jackets are making a comeback, and Selena Gomez is the latest celebrity to prove it. This week, aside from giving fans some exciting news (she's back on Instagram!), the Rare Beauty founder also gave fans something exciting to look at: a white cropped leather jacket. In a carousel of three mirror selfies, Gomez posed in the casual, cool-looking jacket. To round out the look, she appeared to be wearing all-black underneath, although it's hard to tell, and her hair was slicked back in a low ponytail. Clearly, she wanted her outerwear to be the outfit's focal point, and she accomplished the mission. Want to unlock even more savings? Sign up to get hand-picked deals delivered by text message. Lately, we've been seeing a sudden surge toward cropped coats — and a departure from the longer shearling styles — among other stylish celebrities like Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber. Recently, Jenner wore a sporty yellow and black coat, while Bieber opted for a multi-colored graphic version. We know finding the perfect jacket is rare, but there's no need to search any further, because we found a white leather jacket for up to 22 percent off on Amazon. This Levi's faux leather motorcycle jacket is a near perfect dupe for Gomez's, and it's under $90 right now. Amazon Buy It! Levi's Faux Leather Contemporary Motorcycle Jacket in Oyster, $72.58–$84.67 (orig. $89.99); amazon.com The cropped leather jacket is made from 100 percent polyurethane that's water-resistant, so taking care of it is easier than taking care of genuine leather — there won't be any quick sprints inside to dry and condition your leather after a torrential downpour. When zipped up, the asymmetrical zipper offers an edgy look, but with a floral shirt underneath, it can look more polished than grungy. There are many pockets and zippers, just like a traditional moto jacket, all of which have gleaming silver hardware. And say you're spending the day at the beach and it gets a little sandy, you can just toss it into the washing machine for a quick clean. One shopper, who got the jacket in the oyster white color, said that it "goes with everything" and is "eye-catching and great quality." Another customer, who bought it in green, even wore it to her elopement. "This jacket definitely has some cool factor to it," they wrote. The Skincare Products Selena Gomez Uses Before Applying a Full Face of Makeup Start at Under $10 And layering with this jacket is also an easy feat: Go for a bodysuit and a satin pair of pants or keep it lax with your favorite fleece and sweater pants. Selena's always got her finger on the pulse of fashion, so if this staple is in her closet, we know we need one, too. Scroll down to grab this similar cropped leather jacket, plus a white crocodile embossed option, too. Amazon Buy It! Levi's Faux Leather Contemporary Motorcycle Jacket in White Croc, $59.41–$82.78 (orig. $89.99); amazon.com Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more. See More from PEOPLE Shopping The Incredibly Soft Joggers Oprah and I Love Have Shoppers Saying 'Wow' — Get Them While They're Up to 45% Off These Best-Selling Joggers That Shoppers Call 'Super Comfy' Are on Sale for as Little as $15 at Amazon Hundreds of Cozy Slippers Are on Sale at Zappos This Weekend — Including a Celeb-Worn Pair from Ugg