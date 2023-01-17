Selena Gomez Had a 'Date Night' with Her Little Sister Wearing a Comfier Version of the Basic Turtleneck Sweater

Selena Gomez may have just won the unofficial award for the cutest Instagram picture.

In a recent post, the "Lose You to Love Me" singer shared a snap from a "date night" with her younger half-sister Gracie Elliot Teefey, and the adorable duo wore matching all-black outfits. Despite the vibrant color palette Hollywood has been tapping into this season, this is all the proof we need to confirm that the staple winter hue is here to stay.

And we couldn't help but notice that Gomez's 'fit looked so comfy. The actress wore baggy black trousers with chunky black shoes, completing her look with winter's favorite outfit starter: a turtleneck sweater.

But she wasn't wearing just any basic turtleneck — Gomez's oversized sweater featured a cowl neckline, which is a roomier version of the full coverage style. Turtlenecks are a practical choice for winter thanks to their optimal coverage and warm fabric, but they can sometimes feel itchy and restrictive. Cowl necks offer all of the warmth you need up top, plus more space to let your neck breathe a little.

And we found so many cute similar options to upgrade your winter closet. Shop cowl neck sweaters at Amazon, starting at just $23.

Cowl Neck Sweaters Inspired By Selena Gomez

If you loved Gomez's all-black look, consider adding the Woolen Bloom Cowl Neck Sweater to your closet, which looks nearly identical to hers. The sweater is made of a cozy blend of wool, polyester, and acrylic to keep you warm through cold winter days, plus it has an oversized silhouette to feel even comfier.

The outfit starter is perfect for layering, which makes getting ready so easy. And it's machine-washable, comes in sizes small through XXL, and available in five chic colors, including black, camel, green, gray, and wine.

Amazon

Buy It! Woolen Bloom Cowl Neck Sweater, $33.29 with coupon (orig. $36.99); amazon.com

Upgrade your staple black turtleneck with the Minclouse Long Sleeve Cowl Neck Sweater, which has a much roomier neckline than your average turtleneck. The sweater-like top has an oversized shape that falls beneath the hips for even more coverage. One five-star reviewer called it a "great combination of style and comfort," noting that the cowl neck is "flattering."

Amazon

Buy It! Minclouse Long Sleeve Cowl Neck Sweater, $22.98; amazon.com

You can still experience all of the warm and comfy benefits of a cowl neck but with less bulkiness with this lightweight sweater option. Made of a viscose and polyester blend, the blouse offers full coverage with long sleeves and a cowl neck, making it a nice option to layer under cardigans, leather jackets, or coats. The sweater is machine-washable, comes in 19 chic colors and patterns, and is on sale for 15 percent off at Amazon right now.

Amazon

Buy It! Lyhnmw Cowl Neck Sweater, $31.44 (orig. $36.99); amazon.com

If you're looking for a comfier version of the staple turtleneck sweater, take a page from Selena Gomez's style guide and consider adding a cowl neck sweater to your winter closet. Shop more cowl neck sweaters in a range of colors at Amazon below.

Amazon

Buy It! Minthunter Long Sleeve Cowl Neck Sweater, $22.98; amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Cable Stitch Cowl Neck Pullover Top, $29.99; amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Cable Stitch Oversized Boucle Cowl Neck Sweater, $59.50; amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Koinshha Cowl Neck Sweater, $35.99; amazon.com

