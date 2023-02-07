Lifestyle Fashion Selena Gomez Posed Makeup-Free in a Cozy Sweatshirt from the Brand Thousands of Amazon Shoppers Love Hilary Duff owns a Champion pullover, too By Kayla Blanton Kayla Blanton Kayla has covered celebrity shopping for various outlets since 2018, and recently added People.com to her list. She also covers health, beauty, shopping, and design. Kayla's interviewed a swath of celebrities (including lots of drag queens), but some honorable mentions are Hilary Duff, Martina McBride, and Sterling K. Brown. She graduated from Ohio University, where she earned a bachelor's degree in journalism that specialized in public health and women, gender, and sexuality studies. She lives with her husband and cat in Cincinnati, Ohio. People Editorial Guidelines Published on February 7, 2023 09:00 PM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Getty, People / Reese Herrington It's hard to say no to a cozy, baggy sweatshirt fit for lounging around the house or running errands. Let's be honest, it's why we all have so many. And after seeing one of Selena Gomez's latest Instagram posts, you'll want to make room in your closet for just one more. On February 2, the Rare Beauty founder shared a carousel of fresh-faced selfies simply captioned, "Me." She wore tousled waves and two different sweatshirts in the three shots, but one clearly had the classic Champion logo embroidered on its sleeve. Selena Gomez/Instagram The black crewneck Gomez wore in her post appears to be the women's boyfriend fit pullover, but her pose makes it hard to be 100 percent sure. Even so, the classic slouchy sweater is an ideal pick: It's a fleece that's not too light, nor too heavy and secure with ribbed cuffs and waistband. Amazon Buy It! Champion Women's Boyfriend Fit Pullover Crewneck, $55; amazon.com This $22 Blouse with Balloon Sleeves Was Just Released on Amazon — and It's Already a Hit with Shoppers It should come as no surprise that the star is a fan of the brand, given that it's already a favorite of celebs like Hilary Duff, who has her own go-to Champion pullover. Actually, all of Champion's loungewear is equally comfortable, versatile, and high-quality, so you can't really go wrong picking up any sweatshirt the brand sells. In fact, Amazon customers are faithful to the line, and women are particularly obsessed with the big and tall men's Powerblend hoodie for its ample stretch, comfortable fit, and warm cotton blend. Even better, most sizes are currently 52 percent off right now. One shopper called it "sturdy, just the right weight, comfortable, and well designed." Others raved that it washes well and doesn't shrink, which is essential in a go-to sweatshirt. Amazon Buy It! Champion Big and Tall Powerblend Men's Hoodie, $23.99 (orig. $50); amazon.com Whether you're in the market for a crewneck, hoodie, or both, Champion's highly reviewed styles are a good place to start. Keep scrolling to shop our top picks from the best-selling athleisure label. Amazon Buy It! Champion Women's Reverse Weave Oversized Hoodie, $60 (orig. $65); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Champion Men's Powerblend Crewneck, $33.75 (orig. $45); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Champion Men's Reverse Weave Pullover, $30.31 (orig. $55); amazon.com Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more. See More from PEOPLE Shopping The Nader Sisters Take PEOPLE Behind the Scenes as They Go Glam for Clarins' Galentine's Day Party This Weighted Blanket Is So Comforting, Shoppers Say 'It Feels Like a Warm Hug,' and It's on Sale The 21 Best Early Presidents Day Sales You Can Shop Right Now