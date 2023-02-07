Selena Gomez Posed Makeup-Free in a Cozy Sweatshirt from the Brand Thousands of Amazon Shoppers Love

It's hard to say no to a cozy, baggy sweatshirt fit for lounging around the house or running errands. Let's be honest, it's why we all have so many. And after seeing one of Selena Gomez's latest Instagram posts, you'll want to make room in your closet for just one more.

On February 2, the Rare Beauty founder shared a carousel of fresh-faced selfies simply captioned, "Me." She wore tousled waves and two different sweatshirts in the three shots, but one clearly had the classic Champion logo embroidered on its sleeve.

The black crewneck Gomez wore in her post appears to be the women's boyfriend fit pullover, but her pose makes it hard to be 100 percent sure. Even so, the classic slouchy sweater is an ideal pick: It's a fleece that's not too light, nor too heavy and secure with ribbed cuffs and waistband.

It should come as no surprise that the star is a fan of the brand, given that it's already a favorite of celebs like Hilary Duff, who has her own go-to Champion pullover. Actually, all of Champion's loungewear is equally comfortable, versatile, and high-quality, so you can't really go wrong picking up any sweatshirt the brand sells.

In fact, Amazon customers are faithful to the line, and women are particularly obsessed with the big and tall men's Powerblend hoodie for its ample stretch, comfortable fit, and warm cotton blend. Even better, most sizes are currently 52 percent off right now. One shopper called it "sturdy, just the right weight, comfortable, and well designed." Others raved that it washes well and doesn't shrink, which is essential in a go-to sweatshirt.

Whether you're in the market for a crewneck, hoodie, or both, Champion's highly reviewed styles are a good place to start. Keep scrolling to shop our top picks from the best-selling athleisure label.

