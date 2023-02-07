Selena Gomez Posed Makeup-Free in a Cozy Sweatshirt from the Brand Thousands of Amazon Shoppers Love

Hilary Duff owns a Champion pullover, too 

By
Kayla Blanton
Kayla Blanton
Kayla Blanton

Kayla has covered celebrity shopping for various outlets since 2018, and recently added People.com to her list. She also covers health, beauty, shopping, and design. Kayla's interviewed a swath of celebrities (including lots of drag queens), but some honorable mentions are Hilary Duff, Martina McBride, and Sterling K. Brown. She graduated from Ohio University, where she earned a bachelor's degree in journalism that specialized in public health and women, gender, and sexuality studies. She lives with her husband and cat in Cincinnati, Ohio.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on February 7, 2023 09:00 PM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Selena Gomez Champion Sweatshirt Tout
Photo: Getty, People / Reese Herrington

It's hard to say no to a cozy, baggy sweatshirt fit for lounging around the house or running errands. Let's be honest, it's why we all have so many. And after seeing one of Selena Gomez's latest Instagram posts, you'll want to make room in your closet for just one more.

On February 2, the Rare Beauty founder shared a carousel of fresh-faced selfies simply captioned, "Me." She wore tousled waves and two different sweatshirts in the three shots, but one clearly had the classic Champion logo embroidered on its sleeve.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CoIvuETLn84/. Selena Gomez/Instagram
Selena Gomez/Instagram

The black crewneck Gomez wore in her post appears to be the women's boyfriend fit pullover, but her pose makes it hard to be 100 percent sure. Even so, the classic slouchy sweater is an ideal pick: It's a fleece that's not too light, nor too heavy and secure with ribbed cuffs and waistband.

Champion Crewneck Sweatshirt
Amazon

Buy It! Champion Women's Boyfriend Fit Pullover Crewneck, $55; amazon.com

It should come as no surprise that the star is a fan of the brand, given that it's already a favorite of celebs like Hilary Duff, who has her own go-to Champion pullover. Actually, all of Champion's loungewear is equally comfortable, versatile, and high-quality, so you can't really go wrong picking up any sweatshirt the brand sells.

In fact, Amazon customers are faithful to the line, and women are particularly obsessed with the big and tall men's Powerblend hoodie for its ample stretch, comfortable fit, and warm cotton blend. Even better, most sizes are currently 52 percent off right now. One shopper called it "sturdy, just the right weight, comfortable, and well designed." Others raved that it washes well and doesn't shrink, which is essential in a go-to sweatshirt.

Champion Big and Tall Powerblend Men
Amazon

Buy It! Champion Big and Tall Powerblend Men's Hoodie, $23.99 (orig. $50); amazon.com

Whether you're in the market for a crewneck, hoodie, or both, Champion's highly reviewed styles are a good place to start. Keep scrolling to shop our top picks from the best-selling athleisure label.

Champion Reverse Weave Oversized Hoodie
Amazon

Buy It! Champion Women's Reverse Weave Oversized Hoodie, $60 (orig. $65); amazon.com

Champion Powerblend Crewneck
Amazon

Buy It! Champion Men's Powerblend Crewneck, $33.75 (orig. $45); amazon.com

Champion Reverse Weave Pullover Sweatshirt
Amazon

Buy It! Champion Men's Reverse Weave Pullover, $30.31 (orig. $55); amazon.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

See More from PEOPLE Shopping

Brooks Nader and Sisters Clarins' Valentine's Day Photo Diary
The Nader Sisters Take PEOPLE Behind the Scenes as They Go Glam for Clarins' Galentine's Day Party
Topcee Weighted Blanket tout
This Weighted Blanket Is So Comforting, Shoppers Say 'It Feels Like a Warm Hug,' and It's on Sale
Presidents Day Sale Roundup Tout
The 21 Best Early Presidents Day Sales You Can Shop Right Now
Related Articles
Kate Hudson Pajamas Tout
Kate Hudson Kicked Off the Anniversary of 'How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days' in These Chic Patterned Pajamas
Jennifer Garner, Emily Ratajkowski, Hailey Bieber
Over 150 The North Face Jackets, Vests, and Hoodies Are Secretly on Sale — but Only for 48 More Hours
MEROKEETY Women's 2023 Causal Long Balloon Sleeve Shirt Smocked Cuffs Tout
This $22 Blouse with Balloon Sleeves Was Just Released on Amazon — and It's Already a Hit with Shoppers
gwyneth paltrow; sweater
Gwyneth Paltrow's Cozy Sweaters Cost Thousands of Dollars, but We Found Similar Styles Starting at $40
Amazon Essentials Women's Soft Touch Pleated Shoulder Crewneck Sweater tout
A $23 Puff-Sleeve Sweater That Shoppers Call 'Super Soft and Flattering' Is Trending on Amazon Right Now
Nordstrom activewear sale TOUT
Nike, Sweaty Betty, The North Face, and More Top Activewear Brands Are Up to 75% Off at Nordstrom
Hanes Sweatshirt Sale
The 'Very Flattering' Hanes Sweatshirt Amazon Shoppers Love Is Just $11 Right Now
MEROKEETY Women's Long Sleeve Oversized Crew Neck Sweater Tout
Found: An Under-$40 Sweater That Shoppers Are Calling the 'Best Clothing Purchase' They've Made on Amazon
Reese Witherspoon/Instagram
Reese Witherspoon's Little Red Skirt Set Is the Valentine's Day Outfit Inspiration We Needed
Sarah Jessica Parker Pink Pants Tout
Sarah Jessica Parker's Pink Pants from the 'And Just Like That…' Set Look Straight Out of 'Sex and the City'
Jennifer Garner
Found! Jennifer Garner's Ultra-Cozy and Warm Plaid Shacket She Wears for Strolls with Her Boyfriend John Miller
Winter Coats Roundup Tout
Winter Coats Are Deeply Discounted Right Now — Here Are Some of the Best Deals Online
Nordstrom Rack Cold Weather Sale
There Are 2,500+ Cold-Weather Styles Hiding in This Secret Sale Section at Nordstrom Rack — Starting at $6
Mindy Kaling at the Academys 13th Governors Awards
Mindy Kaling's Lacy Shirt Is a More Wearable Version of the See-Through Trend Celebrities Can't Stop Wearing
Cluci Bag Sale Roundup
These 'Luxurious and Versatile' Convertible Backpack Purses Are Up to 40% Off at Amazon Right Now
kristen bell, kaia gerber, lucy hale, Gigi Hadid, BIRKENSTOCKS
Whoa! Birkenstock Sandals Are Going for as Little as $60 Right Now