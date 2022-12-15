Selena Gomez's $6,700 Sweater for the 'SNL' Afterparty Was Peak Cozy Barbiecore

When it comes to winter, black is easily a staple. But Hollywood has been keeping it bold this season, tapping into more vibrant hues such as bright purple, brilliant blue, and Barbiecore pink — and the latter color doesn't seem to be slowing down now that the weather is cooler.

On December 11, Selena Gomez arrived at a Saturday Night Live afterparty wearing an all-pink ensemble, turning heads in hot pink leggings, stilettos, and a $6,700 Valentino Sweater. Her sweater was elevated with shimmery sequences, puff sleeves, and a sultry off-the-shoulder silhouette.

Getty Images

Gomez isn't the only celebrity bringing the Barbiecore trend into winter: Mindy Kaling recently paired satin pink trousers and a pink long-sleeve sweater on Instagram, captioning her post "Pink isn't a color, it's a lifestyle." (We totally agree!) Zoey Deutch also went for an all-pink look even down to the shoes in a Valentino skirt and blazer set.

It's clear that the Barbiecore trend is here to stay through winter. Take a page out of Gomez's book by giving the bold hue a cold-weather upgrade with these cozy sweaters in Hollywood's favorite hot pink.

Barbiecore Pink Sweaters Inspired by Selena Gomez

Shewin Lightweight Pullover, $36.98; amazon.com

Zesica Ribbed V-Neck Sweater, $36.99 with coupon (orig. $51.99); amazon.com

Lillusory Oversized Sweater, $42.99 (orig. $54.99); amazon.com

Sanctuary Under the Stars Chenille Sweater, $79; nordstrom.com

Free People Aubrey Cashmere Turtleneck Sweater, $158; freepeople.com

Free People Alli V-Neck Sweater, $148; freepeople.com

Nordstrom Merino Wool Blend Crewneck Sweater, $59; nordstrom.com

Zesica Open-Front Cardigan Sweater, $40.99 with coupon (orig. $47.99); amazon.com

If you want to look as cozy as Gomez, the Shewin Lightweight Pullover looks so similar to her style, but for thousands of dollars less at just $35. The acrylic-based sweater is lightweight and breathable thanks to a crochet eyelet design. It offers optimal coverage of the arms with long sleeves, which come in a puffy style similar to Gomez's Valentino sweater. And although we're loving this hot pink version, the comfy sweater comes in over 20 chic colors for winter, so feel free to order multiple.

Amazon

Buy It! Shewin Lightweight Pullover, $36.98; amazon.com

You can also take the trend to other sweater styles, such as a collared version. Celebrities including Gigi Hadid have been loving this style for cooler temperatures, and this on-sale version by Zesica is as cute as it gets. The polo sweater is made of a soft and warm polyester, rayon, and viscose blend in a knitted pattern that offers some breathability. The V-neck collar is wide, and the sweater has cuff sleeves to lock in heat. It's machine-washable and comes in 31 colors, including beige, black, and maple.

Amazon

Buy It! Zesica Ribbed V-Neck Sweater, $36.99 (orig. $51.99); amazon.com

Want even more coverage? Consider this oversized turtleneck sweater, which is discounted right now to just $43. The comfy sweater is made of a blend of viscose, polyamide, and polyester, which shoppers say feels "so soft." The cowl turtleneck offers optimal coverage of the neck for added warmth, and the oversized silhouette gives it a relaxed look and feel. Aside from trendy Barbiecore pink, you can also get it in nearly 50 other colors, and so many options are also on sale.

Amazon

Buy It! Lillusory Turtleneck Sweater, $42.99 (orig. $54.99); amazon.com

With all of those holiday parties coming up, consider switching up your usual all-black outfit with a pop of Barbiecore pink. Shop more hot pink sweaters below.

Nordstrom

Buy It! Sanctuary Under the Stars Chenille Sweater, $79; nordstrom.com

Free People

Buy It! Free People Aubrey Cashmere Turtleneck Sweater, $158; freepeople.com

Free People

Buy It! Free People Alli V-Neck Sweater, $148; freepeople.com

Nordstrom

Buy It! Nordstrom Merino Wool Blend Crewneck Sweater, $59; nordstrom.com

Amazon

Buy It! Zesica Open-Front Cardigan Sweater, $40.99 with coupon (orig. $47.99); amazon.com

