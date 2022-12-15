Selena Gomez's $6,700 Sweater for the 'SNL' Afterparty Was Peak Cozy Barbiecore

But you can shop similar pink sweaters for as little as $37 

By
Nicol Natale
Nicol Natale is a freelance writer and editor based in Hawai'i. After spending several years working at brands like Prevention, Woman's Day, and Business Insider in New York City, Nicol decided to leave the city life behind for island living. Today, she lives a flexible lifestyle where she can marry all of her passions, including writing, yoga, singing, and adventuring out in nature. Her work has been featured in brands like Women's Health, Good Housekeeping, EverydayHealth, and more. As a fellow of the Association of Health Care Journalists' 2018 class, Nicol is most passionate about covering health and wellness, although her work has spanned many verticals including lifestyle, beauty, fashion, business, and more. When Nicol isn't writing, you can almost always find her outside practicing yoga, strumming on her ukelele, or enjoying a beautiful sunset with friends. Connect with Nicol at her website www.nicolnatale.com or on Instagram @nicolnatale.

Published on December 15, 2022 09:00 PM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Selena Gomez Pink Sweater Tout
Photo: Getty Images / Amazon

When it comes to winter, black is easily a staple. But Hollywood has been keeping it bold this season, tapping into more vibrant hues such as bright purple, brilliant blue, and Barbiecore pink — and the latter color doesn't seem to be slowing down now that the weather is cooler.

On December 11, Selena Gomez arrived at a Saturday Night Live afterparty wearing an all-pink ensemble, turning heads in hot pink leggings, stilettos, and a $6,700 Valentino Sweater. Her sweater was elevated with shimmery sequences, puff sleeves, and a sultry off-the-shoulder silhouette.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/selena-gomez/" data-inlink="true">Selena Gomez</a> Pink Sweater
Getty Images

Gomez isn't the only celebrity bringing the Barbiecore trend into winter: Mindy Kaling recently paired satin pink trousers and a pink long-sleeve sweater on Instagram, captioning her post "Pink isn't a color, it's a lifestyle." (We totally agree!) Zoey Deutch also went for an all-pink look even down to the shoes in a Valentino skirt and blazer set.

It's clear that the Barbiecore trend is here to stay through winter. Take a page out of Gomez's book by giving the bold hue a cold-weather upgrade with these cozy sweaters in Hollywood's favorite hot pink.

Barbiecore Pink Sweaters Inspired by Selena Gomez

  • Shewin Lightweight Pullover, $36.98; amazon.com
  • Zesica Ribbed V-Neck Sweater, $36.99 with coupon (orig. $51.99); amazon.com
  • Lillusory Oversized Sweater, $42.99 (orig. $54.99); amazon.com
  • Sanctuary Under the Stars Chenille Sweater, $79; nordstrom.com
  • Free People Aubrey Cashmere Turtleneck Sweater, $158; freepeople.com
  • Free People Alli V-Neck Sweater, $148; freepeople.com
  • Nordstrom Merino Wool Blend Crewneck Sweater, $59; nordstrom.com
  • Zesica Open-Front Cardigan Sweater, $40.99 with coupon (orig. $47.99); amazon.com

If you want to look as cozy as Gomez, the Shewin Lightweight Pullover looks so similar to her style, but for thousands of dollars less at just $35. The acrylic-based sweater is lightweight and breathable thanks to a crochet eyelet design. It offers optimal coverage of the arms with long sleeves, which come in a puffy style similar to Gomez's Valentino sweater. And although we're loving this hot pink version, the comfy sweater comes in over 20 chic colors for winter, so feel free to order multiple.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/selena-gomez/" data-inlink="true">Selena Gomez</a> Pink Sweater
Amazon

Buy It! Shewin Lightweight Pullover, $36.98; amazon.com

You can also take the trend to other sweater styles, such as a collared version. Celebrities including Gigi Hadid have been loving this style for cooler temperatures, and this on-sale version by Zesica is as cute as it gets. The polo sweater is made of a soft and warm polyester, rayon, and viscose blend in a knitted pattern that offers some breathability. The V-neck collar is wide, and the sweater has cuff sleeves to lock in heat. It's machine-washable and comes in 31 colors, including beige, black, and maple.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/selena-gomez/" data-inlink="true">Selena Gomez</a> Pink Sweater
Amazon

Buy It! Zesica Ribbed V-Neck Sweater, $36.99 (orig. $51.99); amazon.com

Want even more coverage? Consider this oversized turtleneck sweater, which is discounted right now to just $43. The comfy sweater is made of a blend of viscose, polyamide, and polyester, which shoppers say feels "so soft." The cowl turtleneck offers optimal coverage of the neck for added warmth, and the oversized silhouette gives it a relaxed look and feel. Aside from trendy Barbiecore pink, you can also get it in nearly 50 other colors, and so many options are also on sale.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/selena-gomez/" data-inlink="true">Selena Gomez</a> Pink Sweater
Amazon

Buy It! Lillusory Turtleneck Sweater, $42.99 (orig. $54.99); amazon.com

With all of those holiday parties coming up, consider switching up your usual all-black outfit with a pop of Barbiecore pink. Shop more hot pink sweaters below.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/selena-gomez/" data-inlink="true">Selena Gomez</a> Pink Sweater
Nordstrom

Buy It! Sanctuary Under the Stars Chenille Sweater, $79; nordstrom.com

<a href="https://people.com/tag/selena-gomez/" data-inlink="true">Selena Gomez</a> Pink Sweater
Free People

Buy It! Free People Aubrey Cashmere Turtleneck Sweater, $158; freepeople.com

<a href="https://people.com/tag/selena-gomez/" data-inlink="true">Selena Gomez</a> Pink Sweater
Free People

Buy It! Free People Alli V-Neck Sweater, $148; freepeople.com

<a href="https://people.com/tag/selena-gomez/" data-inlink="true">Selena Gomez</a> Pink Sweater
Nordstrom

Buy It! Nordstrom Merino Wool Blend Crewneck Sweater, $59; nordstrom.com

<a href="https://people.com/tag/selena-gomez/" data-inlink="true">Selena Gomez</a> Pink Sweater
Amazon

Buy It! Zesica Open-Front Cardigan Sweater, $40.99 with coupon (orig. $47.99); amazon.com

