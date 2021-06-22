These Booty-Enhancing Biker Shorts Are Just $14 for the Last Few Hours of Prime Day
If, like Lizzo, you're a fan of the TikTok-viral butt scrunch leggings (which are on sale for Prime Day, by the way), then you'll want to get a hold of the biker shorts from the same brand. They're designed just like the booty-enhancing bottoms; the only differences are the length and price. Now through the end of the day, you can shop the Seasum butt-lifting biker shorts on sale starting at $14.
Like the internet's favorite leggings, these biker shorts come with a ruched center that sculpts and emphasizes your rear. According to shoppers, the bottoms have a "super flattering" shape that creates the illusion of a more voluptuous and rounded behind - no gym time required. Plus, for the hot summer months, the shorter length is ideal for staying cool.
There are several versions of the biker shorts on sale for up to 22 percent off now, including a silky smooth, yoga-like style that could double as a pair of pajama bottoms. The polyester and spandex material is breathable and flexible, so you can wear them while working out, too.
Shop it! Seasum Butt-Lifting Workout Shorts in Black, $13.99 (orig. $17.99); amazon.com
There's also a honeycomb textured pair that comes with a high compression waist to further emphasize your curves. Not to mention, they have two side pockets large enough to fit your phone, keys, or anything else you might bring with you on the go.
These sculpting shorts are just one of the many incredible Prime Day deals you can still shop before the sale comes to an end tonight at midnight PT, so add them to your cart before it's too late!
Shop it! Seasum Butt-Lifting Workout Shorts in Green, $16.99 (orig. $17.99); amazon.com
Shop it! Seasum Butt-Lifting Workout Shorts in Red, $13.99 (orig. $17.99); amazon.com
