Lifestyle Fashion Shoppers Think These Fleece-Lined Slipper Socks Feel 'Like Walking on Clouds' — and They're on Sale at Amazon The best-selling grippy socks come in 42 color Published on January 4, 2023 08:00 PM During the winter, hands and feet bear the brunt of the chilly temperatures, and frankly, it's just no fun walking around feeling cold. So what better way to stay nice and toasty is there than by slipping on a fuzzy, fluffy pair of warm socks? If you're looking for a pair of plush socks that can be worn in place of house slippers on super cold days, snag a pair of Sdbing Fleece-Lined Slipper Socks while they're on sale at Amazon. The socks have racked up nearly 7,000 five-star ratings from shoppers, who have called them "perfect" and a "must-have" in reviews. The "warm," "cozy," and "thick" socks are made from a blend of polyester, nylon, and spandex, so they're stretchy, and they're lined with a fluffy material, making them ideal for winter wear. Additionally, they have silicone rubber grips on the soles to help prevent you from slipping on hardwood floors. Amazon shoppers say they wear the best-selling slipper socks when lounging at home and even take them when traveling instead of packing their regular slippers. While sale prices depend on the color you opt for, you can get a pair starting at $10. Amazon Buy It! Sdbing Fleece-Lined Slipper Socks in Black Stripe, $9.99 (orig. $18.99); amazon.com The slipper socks are available in 42 colors, including neutrals like black and gray, winter-perfect hues like dark cyan and red, and soft pastels and neutrals. They are one size fits all, but the brand states they are most suitable for people who wear women's shoe sizes 6-10. Plus, the socks have proven to be durable and hold up after multiple washes without the lining slipping, according to at least one shopper. One five-star reviewer wrote, "They are so comfortable. I love how they keep my feet warm when the wood floors are cold," and an additional shopper explained, "They are so warm, but without [making me] sweaty. I'm always cold so, I was so happy to have these all winter." They added that these are the "best socks ever, hands down." And a final shopper simply shared: "Love these. Feels like walking on a cloud." Check out the Sdbing Fleece-Lined Slipper Socks while they're still on sale and add one (or a few!) to your virtual cart now. Amazon Buy It! Sdbing Fleece-Lined Slipper Socks in Black, $9.99 (orig. $18.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Sdbing Fleece-Lined Slipper Socks in Light Brown, $12.99 (orig. $18.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Sdbing Fleece-Lined Slipper Socks in Light Gray, $13.99 (orig. $18.99); amazon.com