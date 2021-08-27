The Amazon Leggings 43,000 Shoppers Love Are Less Than $9 Right Now — but Only for 3 More Days

If you're not emotionally prepared to dust off your favorite jeans yet, why not make leggings your go-to garment for early fall? The right style will provide enough coverage for chilly evenings while remaining more lightweight than denim, which makes them perfect for those unusually sunny days. According to more than 43,000 Amazon shoppers, the Satina High-Waisted Leggings are the pair you need — and they're up to 58 percent off before Labor Day.