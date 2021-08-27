The Amazon Leggings 43,000 Shoppers Love Are Less Than $9 Right Now — but Only for 3 More Days
If you're not emotionally prepared to dust off your favorite jeans yet, why not make leggings your go-to garment for early fall? The right style will provide enough coverage for chilly evenings while remaining more lightweight than denim, which makes them perfect for those unusually sunny days. According to more than 43,000 Amazon shoppers, the Satina High-Waisted Leggings are the pair you need — and they're up to 58 percent off before Labor Day.
The leggings are Amazon's best-selling style for a reason. A sturdy elastic waistband helps them stay put, and they're made of a spandex-infused fabric the brand calls "buttery soft." Reviewers say they even remain opaque through tough workouts. "The material is thin enough to be cool but thick enough not to be see-through," wrote one person, who added that they wear the leggings during Peloton bike rides.
Whether you're partial to bright colors or prefer versatile neutrals, there's a pair of Satina leggings to suit your taste. Right now, prices dip below $9 for hues like lilac gray, which would look great with a pair of classic white sneakers.
Buy It! Satina High-Waisted Leggings in Full-Length Lilac Gray, $8.49–$11.89 (orig. $19.99); amazon.com
Satina's leggings come in two universal sizes: The One Size style accommodates wearers between a small and large, while One Size Plus is made for sizes XL to 3X. Plus-size customers say they're "mind-blown" by how well the latter fits. "When I opened them they looked small and I didn't think they would fit. But they fit GREAT," said a size 16 shopper. "No rolling or slipping. The perfect amount of stretch."
Beyond the full-length pair, the leggings are also available with pockets and in a capri length that's perfect for not-quite-autumn weather. A word to the wise: For those shorter than 5'2", reviewers recommend the capris for a "better overall fit." Luckily, they're just as affordable as the original version.
The early Labor Day sale on Satina's high-waisted leggings only lasts through Sunday, August 29, so it would serve you well to order a pair now. While you're deal-hunting, check out this incredible discount on Amazon's top-selling robot vacuum.
Buy It! Satina High-Waisted Leggings in Full-Length Black, $11.89 (orig. $19.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Satina High-Waisted Leggings in Capri Vintage Violet, $8.49–$11.04 (orig. $19.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Satina High-Waisted Leggings in Full-Length Olive with Pockets, $12.79–$13.59 (orig. $21.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Satina High-Waisted Leggings in Capri Neon Coral, $11.04–$12.99 (orig. $19.99); amazon.com
