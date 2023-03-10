Sarah Jessica Parker's Crossbody Bag on the 'AJLT' Set Screams Spring — and This Very Similar Style Is Only $28

Grab the wicker clutch to accessorize like Carrie Bradshaw

By
Alyssa Grabinski
Alyssa Grabinski
Alyssa Grabinski

Alyssa Grabinski is a commerce writer at PEOPLE, covering all things celebrity. Whether you're looking for new fashion finds or the best celeb-approved beauty products, Alyssa's the girl for you. She has previously covered fashion, beauty, and entertainment content, ranging from the newest Harry Styles music video to how to achieve the Hailey Bieber aesthetic, and more. During her undergraduate studies at The University of Arizona and during her graduate studies at Northwestern University, she freelanced for brands like POPSUGAR and The Everygirl. She also previously interned at L'OFFICIEL USA, where she got to cover a wide variety of topics. When not writing, you can find her planning outfits for future events, online shopping, or chatting up a storm with her nearest friend.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 10, 2023 08:00 PM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Sarah Jessica Parker Wicker Bag Tout
Photo: Getty Images

There's always a lot of talk about Carrie Bradshaw's clothes, but never enough about her handbags. From her $890 pigeon-shaped clutch to the return of her sparkly Fendi baguette bag, we're ready to give her collection the attention it deserves — starting with the wicker bag she was just seen carrying.

Earlier this week, Sarah Jessica Parker and her costar John Corbett were spotted on the set of And Just Like That…, and she was wearing one of the most "Carrie" outfits we've seen in weeks. Recently, her character has been leaning toward more laidback pieces, like oversized tunics and comfy pants.

But her latest look featured vibrant colors, a pattern, and most noteworthy of all, fun accessories. Along with a crochet beret, she had a $425 wicker clutch from the brand Serpui slung across her body.

Sarah Jessica Parker Wicker Bag
Getty Images

The honey-colored bag popped against her bright pink dress, and because of its wicker construction, it reminded us of warm weather nights spent outside on the patio. There's a lot to like about the wicker purse, so it's only natural we'd want one for ourselves. The $425 price tag is a bit hefty, though, so we found a very similar option on Amazon, and it's only $28.

Sarah Jessica Parker Wicker Bag
Amazon

Buy It! YYW Straw Wicker Clutch in Gold, $27.99; amazon.com

Like SJP's bag, the Amazon version comes in a snazzy light brown color that's just as attention-grabbing. The natural straw material is what gives it that casual and fun spring character. But if you prefer more muted tones, there's also a more traditional brown color.

It has a similar square oval (aka, squoval) shape and comes with detachable straps, so when you're roaming around, you can sling it across your body for a hands-free, no-fuss situation just like SJP. But for all those summer weddings and baby showers that are a bit more formal, simply unclip the chain and carry it as a clutch.

SJP showed us how to style the bag with our favorite florals, but it would also go well with a pair of bermuda shorts and Mary Jane flats (see Jennifer Lawrence's recent outfit for inspo). Though the hardware on the bag is gold, you can easily mix metals and incorporate some silver into your look, too.

As for the reviews? One shopper said, "This purse is very well made and is very solid in your hand. The color is very natural… I would certainly buy [it] again." In fact, they loved it so much that they wished it came in more colors.

And though it's a "pretty summer evening clutch," like one reviewer described, it's actually very practical, too. They added that it's "large enough for my phone, car keys, and a few essentials."

Spring is inching closer every day, so it's time to get your wardrobe in check. Who better to take style advice from than Sarah Jessica Parker? Head to Amazon to shop the YYW Straw Wicker Clutch now to accessorize like Carrie Bradshaw.

Sarah Jessica Parker Wicker Bag
Amazon

Buy It! YYW Straw Wicker Clutch in Brown, $26.99; amazon.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

See More from PEOPLE Shopping

Editorial Images Images Creative Editorial Video Creative Editorial Premiere Of Fox Searchlight Pictures' "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri" - Arrivals LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 03: Actress Alicia Silverstone attends the premiere of "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri" at NeueHouse Hollywood on November 3, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic)
Alicia Silverstone's Comfy Sneakers Are from the Brand Kate Middleton Always Wears — and They're on Sale
Playtex 18-Hour Ultimate Lift Wireless Bra Tout
This Best-Selling Wireless Bra Is So Comfortable, You'll 'Forget You Are Wearing It' — and It's Up to 74% Off
Jennifer Aniston BaubleBar Alidia Rings
Jennifer Aniston's Sparkly Ring and Katie Holmes' Necklace Stack Are Both on Sale at BaubleBar Right Now
Related Articles
Editorial Images Images Creative Editorial Video Creative Editorial Premiere Of Fox Searchlight Pictures' "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri" - Arrivals LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 03: Actress Alicia Silverstone attends the premiere of "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri" at NeueHouse Hollywood on November 3, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic)
Alicia Silverstone's Comfy Sneakers Are from the Brand Kate Middleton Always Wears — and They're on Sale
Playtex 18-Hour Ultimate Lift Wireless Bra Tout
This Best-Selling Wireless Bra Is So Comfortable, You'll 'Forget You Are Wearing It' — and It's Up to 74% Off
Jennifer Aniston BaubleBar Alidia Rings
Jennifer Aniston's Sparkly Ring and Katie Holmes' Necklace Stack Are Both on Sale at BaubleBar Right Now
MILAN, ITALY - FEBRUARY 25: Julia Fox is seen on February 25, 2023 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images); LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 07: Rita Ora is seen heading to the studio to finish her album after releasing her first single "You Only Love Me" on February 07, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)
Julia Fox and Rita Ora Are Wearing This New Chunky Ugg Slide You're About to See Everywhere
https://www.instagram.com/p/CpaNXsouL8-/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link christiebrinkley Verified Grey sky! Gray hair! The second you see gray hair it raises the question , just like when you cut bangs ..to keep or not to keep? Thank goodness both are just a personal preference or a fun change of pace. My son thinks it looks cool, but I think I may want to wait till it’s more like the silver whitecaps than the grey wave itself! The verdict is still out ! Happy Sunday! 🌊🌊 https://www.amazon.com/Dokotoo-Womens-Distressed-Boyfriend-Stretch/dp/B0968FPJ82/ Dokotoo Women's Patchwork Destroyed Raw Hem Jeans Ripped Hole Boyfriend Denim Pants
Christie Brinkley Hit the Beach in Comfy and Breathable Jeans That Are Perfect for Spring
Jennifer Garner, Emily Ratajkowski, Hailey Bieber
Over 500 The North Face Jackets, Vests, and Hoodies Are Deeply Discounted Right Now
Amazon Spring Wedding Guest Dresses
10 Gorgeous Spring Wedding Guest Dresses Under $60 That You Can Get at Amazon Right Now
Lea Michele's Everyday Earrings
Jennifer Lopez, Gabrielle Union, and More Celebs Wear This Affordable Jewelry Brand — and It's on Sale
Lala Kent Amazon Live Tout
Lala Kent Shared Her Amazon Fashion Must-Haves, Including a Pair of 'Hailey Bieber Earrings' and White Sneakers
Under-$50 Ruffle Dress Roundup tout
11 Ruffle Dresses for Spring That You Can Score on Sale for Under $50 at Amazon
STQ Womens Slip On Sneakers
Shoppers Can 'Walk All Day' in These Canvas Slip-On Sneakers — and You Can Get Them for Up to 59% Off
Hilary Duff Ribbed Dress Tout
Hilary Duff's Ribbed Dress Is the Winter-to-Spring Style We've Been Looking For
Spring Blouses Under $50 Amazon Tout
Amazon Shoppers Love These 10 Spring Blouses — and They're All Under $32
CHARMKING 3 Pairs Copper Compression Socks
These Best-Selling Compression Socks Kept My Legs Comfortable After 30+ Hours of Flying, and They're on Sale
Aerie Tops Up to 50% Off
Aerie's Soft, Lightweight Tops Are 'Great Spring Staples,' and They're Up to 55% Off for a Limited Time
Olivia Wilde Leather Flare Pants
Olivia Wilde Put an Edgy Spin on the Pants Style Jennifer Lopez and Kendall Jenner Keep Wearing