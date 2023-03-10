Sarah Jessica Parker's Crossbody Bag on the 'AJLT' Set Screams Spring — and This Very Similar Style Is Only $28

There's always a lot of talk about Carrie Bradshaw's clothes, but never enough about her handbags. From her $890 pigeon-shaped clutch to the return of her sparkly Fendi baguette bag, we're ready to give her collection the attention it deserves — starting with the wicker bag she was just seen carrying.

Earlier this week, Sarah Jessica Parker and her costar John Corbett were spotted on the set of And Just Like That…, and she was wearing one of the most "Carrie" outfits we've seen in weeks. Recently, her character has been leaning toward more laidback pieces, like oversized tunics and comfy pants.

But her latest look featured vibrant colors, a pattern, and most noteworthy of all, fun accessories. Along with a crochet beret, she had a $425 wicker clutch from the brand Serpui slung across her body.

The honey-colored bag popped against her bright pink dress, and because of its wicker construction, it reminded us of warm weather nights spent outside on the patio. There's a lot to like about the wicker purse, so it's only natural we'd want one for ourselves. The $425 price tag is a bit hefty, though, so we found a very similar option on Amazon, and it's only $28.

Like SJP's bag, the Amazon version comes in a snazzy light brown color that's just as attention-grabbing. The natural straw material is what gives it that casual and fun spring character. But if you prefer more muted tones, there's also a more traditional brown color.

It has a similar square oval (aka, squoval) shape and comes with detachable straps, so when you're roaming around, you can sling it across your body for a hands-free, no-fuss situation just like SJP. But for all those summer weddings and baby showers that are a bit more formal, simply unclip the chain and carry it as a clutch.

SJP showed us how to style the bag with our favorite florals, but it would also go well with a pair of bermuda shorts and Mary Jane flats (see Jennifer Lawrence's recent outfit for inspo). Though the hardware on the bag is gold, you can easily mix metals and incorporate some silver into your look, too.

As for the reviews? One shopper said, "This purse is very well made and is very solid in your hand. The color is very natural… I would certainly buy [it] again." In fact, they loved it so much that they wished it came in more colors.

And though it's a "pretty summer evening clutch," like one reviewer described, it's actually very practical, too. They added that it's "large enough for my phone, car keys, and a few essentials."

Spring is inching closer every day, so it's time to get your wardrobe in check. Who better to take style advice from than Sarah Jessica Parker? Head to Amazon to shop the YYW Straw Wicker Clutch now to accessorize like Carrie Bradshaw.

