Sarah Jessica Parker Paired Cozy Gray Sweatpants with a Lightweight Jacket That's Made for Warm Fall Days

If anyone can show us how to dress up gray sweatpants, it's Sarah Jessica Parker. The actress has been spotted in New York City numerous times over the years pairing cozy pants with choice accessories, including heels. And while filming Season 2 of And Just Like That last week, Parker just showed us just how to do it for those warm autumn days. Along with what look like her go-to sweatpants, Parker had on stylish slip-ons, a fedora hat, sunglasses, and a statement tote bag covered with political candidates' names. She also wore a lightly colored cropped utility jacket, a piece that you should have in heavy rotation right now. Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images Sarah Jessica Parker Dodged a Biker While Filming 'And Just Like That' in This Quintessential Fall Coat Fall has many moods, and on any given day, you never know which kind of weather Mother Nature will be serving up. Having a lightweight utility jacket that you can throw over just any outfit — sweatpants included — will help keep you comfortable no matter what's happening outside. Typically made of denim or waxed canvas to combat inclement weather, boxy utility jackets are often equipped with multiple pockets and buttons for some extra edge. Plus, you can tie one around your waist in case the weather changes. Whether you choose to wear them with sweatpants, jeans, or leggings, utility jackets are a smart choice for fall. Check out stylish and affordable utility jackets from Amazon, Nordstrom, Madewell, and Target below. Lightweight Utility Jackets for Fall Soulomelody Military Utility Jacket, $51.98; amazon.com Ebifin Military Jacket, $49.49 (orig. $68.99); amazon.com Target Knox Rose Utility Jacket, $40; target.com Madewell Northover Jacket, $114.50 (orig. $138); madewell.com Pepochic Military Jacket, $51.99 (orig. $64.99); amazon.com MixMachy Utility Jacket, $46.95; amazon.com Levi's Cotton Hooded Field Jacket, $69.99; amazon.com 1822 Denim Utility Jacket, $59; nordstrom.com Calling all shoppers! Sign up to get hand-picked deals, celebrity fashion inspo, and more delivered by text message. If you're looking to emulate Parker's street style to a tee, we found a utility jacket from Amazon that looks practically identical — for only $52. The Soulomelody Military Utility Jacket is made from 100 percent polyester, yet the inside is a soft cotton. The best-selling zip-up jacket has a high neckline with button enclosures to protect your neck, and the long sleeves have Velcro, so you can roll them up when you're warm or pull them down for more coverage. It also has plenty of pockets (four total), so no need to bring an additional bag for your small items. Amazon Buy It! Soulomelody Military Utility Jacket, $51.98; amazon.com Another lookalike, the Ebifin Military Jacket is made of 100 percent cotton for a breathable and lightweight feel. The boxy jacket features four flap pockets for ample storage, plus a full zipper enclosure with snap buttons to help cover you up. It even has an adjustable waist, helping the flattering jacket fit more snugly. The jacket comes in nine gorgeous colors besides beige, including black, navy, olive, and more. Right now, it's on sale for 28 percent off. Amazon Buy It! Ebifin Military Jacket, $49.49 (orig. $68.99); amazon.com If you want a more budget-friendly option, Target makes an under-$50 utility jacket that's just as chic. The lightweight jacket by Knox Rose comes in a denim-light fabric that customers say is lightweight. It has elastic cinching on the waistband and wrists for a flattering and comfortable fit, plus a collared neckline with full-length zip fastening for easy wear. You'll also find four pockets — two patches and two flapped pockets — as well as topstitching for added detail. Target Buy It! Target Knox Rose Utility Jacket, $40; target.com Madewell also makes a popular utility jacket, which over 800 people added to their carts this week alone. It comes in the classic olive green that you tend to see in this category. The versatile jacket is oversized and has slouchy raglan sleeves for a stylish take on the classic structured jacket. A hidden drawstring cinches the waist, and the secret breast pocket not only draws the eye in, but it also can store small items like your phone. Get it in sizes XXS to XXL. Madewell Buy It! Madewell Northover Jacket, $114.50 (orig. $138); madewell.com You can't go wrong with having a utility jacket like Sarah Jessica Parker's on hand for those warmer fall days — they're not totally gone yet. Shop more lightweight utility jackets, this time in fun colors, below. Amazon Buy It! Pepochic Military Jacket, $51.99 (orig. $64.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! MixMachy Utility Jacket, $46.95; amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Levi's Cotton Hooded Field Jacket, $69.99; amazon.com Nordstrom Buy It! 1822 Denim Utility Jacket, $59; nordstrom.com Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more. 