Sarah Jessica Parker Wore This Everyday Layering Piece While on the Set of 'And Just Like That...'

Published on February 23, 2023 04:54 PM

Sarah Jessica Parker is seen on the set of 'And Just Like That'
Photo: Getty Images

Looks like Sarah Jessica Parker's famous character Carrie Bradshaw is wearing something blue and filming with someone borrowed. While we have no idea why a Vivienne Westwood wedding dress is in the character's future, we do know two things: Her everyday blue tunic is superbly stylish and a love interest from the original show is returning to the screen with her.

Sarah Jessica Parker and John Corbett were all smiles as they were photographed on the Season 2 set of And Just Like That… in one place we'd never expect to see the Manhattan-loving character — Coney Island.

But that wasn't even the biggest shocker. Carrie strayed from her usual flamboyant 'fits and looked surprisingly down-to-earth in a simple blue tunic. But, she added a colorful pair of pants, a printed duster, and bold block-heel boots to elevate her look.

John Corbett and Sarah Jessica Parker are seen on the set of 'And Just Like That'
Getty Images

Blue Tunics Inspired by Carrie Bradshaw:

Hi-low tops were very popular a few years ago, so we almost forgot how easy it is to style the breezy button-up. For example, it can be the only layer you wear, or it can be just another layer in your perfectly-curated winter outfit. It can also be worn as a dress or as a shirt. And it can be made comfy or kept super elevated.

Carrie Bradshaw loves designer labels, so if we had to guess, her tunic is on the pricier side, but that doesn't mean yours has to be, too. This Minibee Long-Sleeve Button-Down Cotton Tunic which shoppers say is "comfortable" and "beautiful" costs under $35.

Still a brilliant blue color (but maybe a few shades darker than SJP's), it has cuffed sleeves and a high-low hem for more wearable versatility. One shopper said they "can wear it open with corners knotted, or loose over almost anything." Another said it "looks so cute and put together with a black bodysuit, light wash jeans or shorts, black sandals, and a cute bag."

Sarah Jessica Parker Blue Tunic
Amazon

Buy It! Minibee Long-Sleeve Button-Down Cotton Tunic in Navy, $31.99–$32.99; amazon.com

Also in tunic territory is The Way Long Oxford Shirt from Everlane. Like SJP's, it comes in a solid blue color, but there's also a striped blue version that looks inherently nautical and spring-worthy. Wear it as a dress (you can even add tights if it's cold), or tuck the button-down into your jeans for a simple look that even Jennifer Garner has worn.

Sarah Jessica Parker Blue Tunic
Everlane

Buy It! Everlane The Way Long Oxford Shirt, $32–$45 (orig. $90); everlane.com

Feeling the style blues? Try this Dokotoo Oversized Tunic Top from Amazon. It's shorter than some of our other picks, but still long enough to wear with a pair of figure-flattering pants while keeping your bottom covered! The XXL is currently out of stock, but you can still add sizes S through XL to your cart.

Take a page from Sarah Jessica Parker's iconic character and keep scrolling to grab a tunic top now.

Sarah Jessica Parker Blue Tunic
Amazon

Buy It! Dokotoo Casual Button-Down Long-Sleeve Oversized Tunic Top in Sky Blue, $29.99; amazon.com

Sarah Jessica Parker Blue Tunic
Tuckernuck

Buy It! Tuckernuck Chambray Callahan Shirt Dress, $128; tnuck.com

SJP Blue Tunic
Nordstrom

Buy It! Foxcroft Pamela Stretch Button-Up Tunic in Baltic Blue, $108; nordstrom.com

Sarah Jessica Parker Blue Tunic
Amazon

Buy It! Fshaoes Oversized Button-Down Long-Sleeve Top with Pockets, $32.99; amazon.com

