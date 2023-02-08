Lifestyle Fashion Sarah Jessica Parker Says Her New Handbag Collaboration 'Can Go with Any Carrie Bradshaw Outfit' Get an exclusive look at SJP's first collection with Strathberry By Alyssa Brascia Alyssa Brascia Instagram Website Alyssa Brascia is a commerce writer PEOPLE, covering beauty, fashion, home and lifestyle products. She has previously written commerce content for Dotdash Meredith brands such as InStyle, Shape, Southern Living and more during her time as the E-Commerce Editorial Apprentice while she was an undergraduate fashion student at Iowa State University. Her passions include fashion and beauty writing as well as makeup artistry and styling. You can find her on Instagram to follow along on her creative journey. People Editorial Guidelines Published on February 8, 2023 05:45 AM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: People / Getty Images / Tyler Roeland Sarah Jessica Parker may be known for her fabulous shoes thanks to shows like Sex and the City and And Just Like That…, but her latest fashion venture establishes her as a handbag aficionado. Parker's namesake accessory brand, SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker, teamed up with luxury leather goods retailer Strathberry to create new versions of its top-selling Lana Osette bag. The Strathberry x SJP collection, which launched today, consists of four elongated bucket bags: the standard-sized City Osette in Black Candy and Ruby Lollipop, and mini versions in Lollipop and Pearl Grey. Prices start at $295 for the smaller bags and $455 for the larger ones. Functionality is the hallmark of this collaboration, according to Parker. "I'm very particular, because I live in New York, and I walk around a lot on the subways, and I'm hustling and running," she tells PEOPLE exclusively. Getting in and out of the bag with ease while also knowing that it's safely secured (and looking great, of course) was of paramount importance to both the SJP and Strathberry teams. Strathberry Buy It! Strathberry x SJP City Osette, $295–$455; strathberry.com Sarah Jessica Parker's Pink Pants from the 'And Just Like That…' Set Look Straight Out of 'Sex and the City' Each bag features a tall bucket silhouette that's tied off by a drawstring-cinched closure and embellished with a sleek metal bar. Completing its luxurious look is the metallic brand label emblazoned across the front, a supple leather handle attached by gold-colored hardware, and removable leather straps. Parker thinks that Carrie Bradshaw would gravitate toward the most fiery bag for a fun styling moment. "I can see our true red bag with a more fitted [skirt], like a kilt, and a great argyle sweater," she says. "And some black fishnets, then a heel or a boot." Strathberry Buy It! Strathberry x SJP City Osette in Ruby Lollipop, $455; strathberry.com The City Osette Mini in Lollipop and Pearl Gray have a slightly smaller base and scaled-down silhouette, but they feature the same drawstring closure and golden hardware as the others, just in a smaller frame. "I can certainly see the little coral bag with a wonderful crinoline skirt and a beautiful oversized sweater, and a pair of really lovely shoes, or boots, or even decorative flats," Parker explains, detailing the way Bradshaw would style the Lollipop mini. Strathberry Buy It! Strathberry x SJP City Osette Mini in Lollipop, $295; strathberry.com Calling all shoppers! Sign up to get hand-picked deals, celebrity fashion inspo, and more delivered by text message. "I hope that we've created bags that kind of can go with any Carrie Bradshaw outfit," Parker concludes. Channel your inner Carrie with the sleek Strathberry x SJP Collection bags below. Strathberry Buy It! Strathberry x SJP City Osette in Ruby Lollipop, $455; strathberry.com Strathberry Buy It! Strathberry x SJP City Osette in Black Candy, $455; strathberry.com Strathberry Buy It! Strathberry x SJP City Osette Mini in Lollipop, $295; strathberry.com Strathberry Buy It! Strathberry x SJP City Osette Mini in Pearl Grey, $295; strathberry.com Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more. See More from PEOPLE Shopping Amazon Shoppers Say This Tineco Vacuum Is a 'Major Upgrade,' and It's 45% Off 30 Thoughtful Last-Minute Valentine's Day Gifts on Amazon That Will Arrive by February 14 The Nader Sisters Take PEOPLE Behind the Scenes as They Go Glam for Clarins' Galentine's Day Party