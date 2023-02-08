Sarah Jessica Parker Says Her New Handbag Collaboration 'Can Go with Any Carrie Bradshaw Outfit'

Sarah Jessica Parker may be known for her fabulous shoes thanks to shows like Sex and the City and And Just Like That…, but her latest fashion venture establishes her as a handbag aficionado.

Parker's namesake accessory brand, SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker, teamed up with luxury leather goods retailer Strathberry to create new versions of its top-selling Lana Osette bag. The Strathberry x SJP collection, which launched today, consists of four elongated bucket bags: the standard-sized City Osette in Black Candy and Ruby Lollipop, and mini versions in Lollipop and Pearl Grey. Prices start at $295 for the smaller bags and $455 for the larger ones.

Functionality is the hallmark of this collaboration, according to Parker. "I'm very particular, because I live in New York, and I walk around a lot on the subways, and I'm hustling and running," she tells PEOPLE exclusively. Getting in and out of the bag with ease while also knowing that it's safely secured (and looking great, of course) was of paramount importance to both the SJP and Strathberry teams.

Each bag features a tall bucket silhouette that's tied off by a drawstring-cinched closure and embellished with a sleek metal bar. Completing its luxurious look is the metallic brand label emblazoned across the front, a supple leather handle attached by gold-colored hardware, and removable leather straps.

Parker thinks that Carrie Bradshaw would gravitate toward the most fiery bag for a fun styling moment. "I can see our true red bag with a more fitted [skirt], like a kilt, and a great argyle sweater," she says. "And some black fishnets, then a heel or a boot."

The City Osette Mini in Lollipop and Pearl Gray have a slightly smaller base and scaled-down silhouette, but they feature the same drawstring closure and golden hardware as the others, just in a smaller frame.

"I can certainly see the little coral bag with a wonderful crinoline skirt and a beautiful oversized sweater, and a pair of really lovely shoes, or boots, or even decorative flats," Parker explains, detailing the way Bradshaw would style the Lollipop mini.

"I hope that we've created bags that kind of can go with any Carrie Bradshaw outfit," Parker concludes. Channel your inner Carrie with the sleek Strathberry x SJP Collection bags below.

