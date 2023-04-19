Sarah Jessica Parker's Dreamy Floral Dress Is from the Brand Jennifer Lopez Wore in Paris Last Summer

Shop SJP's exact $278 Reformation dress, as well as similar styles starting at $26

By
Alyssa Grabinski

Alyssa Grabinski is a commerce writer at PEOPLE, covering all things celebrity. Whether you're looking for new fashion finds or the best celeb-approved beauty products, Alyssa's the girl for you. She has previously covered fashion, beauty, and entertainment content, ranging from the newest Harry Styles music video to how to achieve the Hailey Bieber aesthetic, and more. During her undergraduate studies at The University of Arizona and during her graduate studies at Northwestern University, she freelanced for brands like POPSUGAR and The Everygirl. She also previously interned at L'OFFICIEL USA, where she got to cover a wide variety of topics. When not writing, you can find her planning outfits for future events, online shopping, or chatting up a storm with her nearest friend.

Published on April 19, 2023 03:00 PM

Sarah Jessica Parker is seen on the set of 'And Just Like That' on March 08, 2023
Photo: People / Getty Images

Instead of April showers, we got April flowers — er, floral fashion — from none other than Sarah Jessica Parker.

Though the And Just Like That… star's famed character Carrie Bradshaw is known for her alluring, and sometimes polarizing, fashion choices, it's the woman behind the character who served us a memorable look this time around. With the cityscape behind her, the actress looked like the angelic picture of spring in her white midi dress and mismatched polka dot shoes.

After some fans requested the exact source of her long-sleeve floral dress, Parker shared her fashion secrets in her Instagram comments. To one, she replied: "it's @Reformation! X" — which is the same brand Jennifer Lopez wore last summer.

During her travels in France, the Hustlers actress wore a white floral midi dress, similar to SJP's, and a hot pink halter neck dress from Reformation to roam and explore the city. If you're looking to stay cool and join the fashionable company of both stars, we've found nine dresses that will fit your breezy bill.

Shop Floral Midi Dresses Inspired by Sarah Jessica Parker

The style of Parker's Reformation dress is perfect for unpredictable spring temperatures — it offers coverage for those chilly, rainy days, but it's also not too thick or heavy on those super sunny days. To keep things casual, toss on some sneakers, like Lily Collins, for a comfortable daytime look, and add a blazer as the sun goes down.

What made SJP's dress so eye-catching in the first place? It has a delicate pink and green floral print, a uniquely-curved neckline, and a black lining that pops against the white color of the dress. With all these impeccable details, we can grasp why it costs $278. Style it with some coordinating black accessories, as the model shows, and watch the Instagram comments start pouring in for you, too.

Chaylyn Dress
Reformation

Buy It! Reformation Chaylyn Dress, $278; thereformation.com

$200+ isn't chump change, so we found this similar long-sleeve floral dress for under $50. The smocked top is stretchy for ultimate comfort, and the light pink shade adds a trendy touch. One shopper, who gave it a perfect rating, said, "I love how flattering this dress is," and explained they reside in Texas where summers are hot. They noted that "this dress is breezy" and they're "not sweating" when wearing it.

Amegoya Women's Boho Maxi Dress
Amazon

Buy It! Amegoya Boho Flowy Long Sleeve Square Neck Maxi Dress in A-Floral Purple, $47.98; amazon.com

If you're looking for a dress with a slightly different neckline, this off-the-shoulder dress from Cider is one to keep in mind. Out of all the other options, the pattern looks most like SJP's, and it's also the most affordable at $26. Nab the "super stretchy" pick (available in sizes XXS to 4XL) and out-dress all your other book club, block party, or brunch besties.

Ditsy Floral Puff Sleeve Corset Dress
Cider

Buy It! Cider Ditsy Floral Puff Sleeve Corset Dress in White, $26; shopcider.com

There's also this sleeveless dress from H&M that costs $30 and has pretty ruffle-like details, along with this floral V-neck dress from Target that has short, breezy puff sleeves. If we can look even a tenth as fantastic as SJP, we're happy to go with the flow.

Keep scrolling to shop more styles similar to the star's Reformation dress.

Cap Sleeve Smocked Waist Midi Dress
Abercrombie & Fitch

Buy It! Abercrombie & Fitch Cap Sleeve Smocked Waist Midi Dress in Brown Pattern, $96 (orig. $120); abercrombie.com

ZESICA Women's Summer Bohemian Floral Printed Midi Dress
Amazon

Buy It! Zesica Bohemian Floral Printed Wrap V-Neck Flowy Ruffle Midi Dress in Ivory, $49.99 (orig. $54.99); amazon.com

Women's Puff Short Sleeve Dress
Target

Buy It! A New Day Puff Short Sleeve Dress in Floral, $29.75 (orig. $35); target.com

Sleeveless V-neck Dress
H&M

Buy It! H&M Sleeveless V-Neck Dress, $29.99; hm.com

Floral Long Sleeve Midi Dress
Nordstrom

Buy It! & Other Stories Floral Long Sleeve Midi Dress, $129; nordstrom.com

Printed cut-out detail dress
Mango

Buy It! Mango Printed Cut-Out Detail Dress in Blue, $49.99; shopmango.com

