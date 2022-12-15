Sarah Jessica Parker and Chrissy Teigen Are Bringing Back These $2 Face Masks Celebrities Favor

It's the most wonderful time of the year! But, unfortunately, it's also the sickest.

The holiday season is filled with good cheer and dazzling decorations, but it also goes hand-in-hand with runny noses and upset stomachs. Flu season is in full swing, COVID-19 variants are lingering, and RSV cases are spiking, so you might want to consider refreshing your face mask collection.

If you're not sure which disposable face coverings to choose for your upcoming holiday travels, take a cue from celebrities. Evolvetogether masks have been spotted on famous faces countless times over the past few years, with everyone from Katie Holmes to Harry Styles wearing the popular and practical pick.

Most recently, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis were both spotted wearing Evolvetogether face masks on the set of And Just Like That in New York City, and Chrissy Teigen wore one while showing off her baby bump in an Instagram mirror selfie. Both SJP and Teigen opted for the brand's classic black face masks that you can get in a pack of seven for just $9, which breaks down to less than $2 per mask.

evolvetogether

Buy It! Evolvetogether Milan Black Face Masks, 7-Pack, $8.97; evolvetogether.com

It's no wonder why stars keep going back to Evolvetogether masks: They're designed with four layers of material for ultimate coverage and soft ear loops for a comfy, tug-free fit. But if you're looking for even more heavy-duty protection, Evolvetogether's KN95 masks go the extra mile with six layers while still offering breathability.

Davis wore the khaki version while filming the Sex and the City reboot, and Jennifer Garner consistently steps out in them, too. The Evolvetogether KN95 masks are so popular, they often sell out — but luckily, most colors are in stock right now.

evolvetogether

Buy It! Evolvetogether Copenhagen Khaki KN95 Masks, 5-Pack, $14.95; evolvetogether.com

Do your part to stay healthy this holiday season and protect those around you by wearing face masks while you're in busy places like the airport and supermarket. Below, shop more celebrity-worn Evolvetogether face masks while they're still in stock.

evolvetogether

Buy It! Evolvetogether Amazonia Green Face Masks, 7-Pack, $8.97; evolvetogether.com

evolvetogether

Buy It! Evolvetogether Tokyo Gray Face Masks, 7-Pack, $8.97; evolvetogether.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.