Sarah Jessica Parker Swapped Her Stilettos for These Classic Rain Boots While Filming 'And Just Like That...'

If there's one thing Carrie Bradshaw loves more than cosmos, it's stilettos.

Sarah Jessica Parker's iconic Sex and the City character practically invented strutting around New York City back in the '90s, but despite razor-sharp heels looking great on the catwalk — er, sidewalk — they don't always feel great. And Parker just proved that even she prefers a more comfortable footwear choice when it's necessary.

In true Carrie fashion, Parker wore sleek black stilettos while filming a scene for Season 2 of And Just Like That..., despite a heavy rainstorm in NYC. However, between takes, the actress swapped her heels for a practical pair of rain boots that were much more suitable for the weather. Parker pulled short black Hunter boots over her gray sweatpants, umbrella in hand.

When you think of rain boots, Hunter is likely the first brand that comes to mind. With a high-quality design built to last years of wear and a long list of famous fans, Hunter boots are pretty much the spring version of Uggs. Jennifer Garner sipped coffee in a tall red pair last summer, and plenty of royals have worn the brand over the years, so Parker is in good company with her classic choice — and you can be, too.

While strappy Manolo Blahniks à la Carrie are a stylish footwear choice, Hunter boots are a smart one. With grippy soles and a waterproof exterior, Hunter rain boots will get you through sleet, slush, and snow. The brand's instantly-recognizable logo is sleek, sophisticated, and timeless. Choose between short or tall and Chelsea or platform boots, and even puffer or clog versions (the latter of which SJP would definitely approve of.)

Take a page out of Parker's book and invest in a durable pair of Hunter rain boots that will last you many seasons below.

