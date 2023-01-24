Lifestyle Fashion Sarah Jessica Parker Swapped Her Stilettos for These Classic Rain Boots While Filming 'And Just Like That...' Hollywood royalty and actual royalty wear Hunter boots By Claire Harmeyer Claire Harmeyer Instagram Claire Harmeyer is an Ecommerce Writer who has been contributing to digital Dotdash Meredith brands since she joined the company as an editorial intern in 2018. People Editorial Guidelines Published on January 24, 2023 08:00 PM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Getty Images, People / Reese Herrington If there's one thing Carrie Bradshaw loves more than cosmos, it's stilettos. Sarah Jessica Parker's iconic Sex and the City character practically invented strutting around New York City back in the '90s, but despite razor-sharp heels looking great on the catwalk — er, sidewalk — they don't always feel great. And Parker just proved that even she prefers a more comfortable footwear choice when it's necessary. In true Carrie fashion, Parker wore sleek black stilettos while filming a scene for Season 2 of And Just Like That..., despite a heavy rainstorm in NYC. However, between takes, the actress swapped her heels for a practical pair of rain boots that were much more suitable for the weather. Parker pulled short black Hunter boots over her gray sweatpants, umbrella in hand. Getty Images Zappos Buy It! Hunter Original Back Adjustable Short, $153.45 (orig. $165); zappos.com When you think of rain boots, Hunter is likely the first brand that comes to mind. With a high-quality design built to last years of wear and a long list of famous fans, Hunter boots are pretty much the spring version of Uggs. Jennifer Garner sipped coffee in a tall red pair last summer, and plenty of royals have worn the brand over the years, so Parker is in good company with her classic choice — and you can be, too. Hunter Boots Inspired by Sarah Jessica Parker Hunter Original Tall Backstrap Print Boot, $117.99 (orig. $180) Hunter Original Chelsea Boots, $149.95 Hunter Original Chelsea Insulated Boot, $159.95 Hunter Original Roll Top Sherpa Snow Boot, $149.95 Calling all shoppers! Sign up to get hand-picked deals, celebrity fashion inspo, and more delivered by text message. While strappy Manolo Blahniks à la Carrie are a stylish footwear choice, Hunter boots are a smart one. With grippy soles and a waterproof exterior, Hunter rain boots will get you through sleet, slush, and snow. The brand's instantly-recognizable logo is sleek, sophisticated, and timeless. Choose between short or tall and Chelsea or platform boots, and even puffer or clog versions (the latter of which SJP would definitely approve of.) Take a page out of Parker's book and invest in a durable pair of Hunter rain boots that will last you many seasons below. Zappos Buy It! Hunter Original Tall Backstrap Print Boot, $117.99 (orig. $180); zappos.com Zappos Buy It! Hunter Original Chelsea Boots, $149.95; zappos.com Zappos Buy It! Hunter Original Chelsea Insulated Boot, $159.95; zappos.com Zappos Buy It! Hunter Original Roll Top Shearling Snow Boot, $149.95; zappos.com Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more. See More from PEOPLE Shopping People with Pets Swear That This Drinking Fountain Helps Their Animals Drink More Water — and It's 40% Off Wayfair Has Organization Solutions for Every Room in Your Home — and Prices Start at Just $10 Meghan Markle and I Have Both Worn This Sleek Sneaker Brand — and Right Now, It's on Sale at This Secret Event