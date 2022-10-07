Sarah Jessica Parker's Comfy Pants from the 'Hocus Pocus 2' Premiere Are Casting a Spell on Us

The actress’ silky trousers work well beyond the purple carpet

By
Madison Yauger
Madison Yauger is commerce writer at PEOPLE, covering beauty, home, travel, and other lifestyle topics. Her background includes news, lifestyle, and commerce journalism for publications like Food & Wine, Real Simple, Health, Martha Stewart, and more. Prior to writing for Dotdash Meredith, she worked for a human rights news agency in Cape Town, South Africa, reporting action around the city as it unfolded. When not working, Madison enjoys spending time with family and friends, voraciously reading thrillers, and befriending every dog in Manhattan.

Published on October 7, 2022 08:00 AM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Sarah Jessica Parker is seen at the "Hocus Pocus 2" premiere at AMC Lincoln Square Theatre on September 27, 2022
Photo: Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images (2)

Sarah Jessica Parker walked the purple carpet at the New York Hocus Pocus 2 premiere last week looking a bit more like Carrie Bradshaw than Sarah Sanderson.

Fresh off the Armani Privé Haute Couture show, Parker was dressed in a shiny floral-print jacket with beaded trim and hot pink Fawn pumps from her own SJP Collection. But the most bewitching part of the outfit was a pair of ballerina-pink trousers, also from the Armani Spring 2022 collection, that caught the cameras' flashes with their silky sheen.

The nostalgic sequel to Hocus Pocus celebrates witches, who have often been associated with ominous garb throughout history. But the real Salem witches (the last of whom was only pardoned this year, 329 years after her execution) weren't costumed characters at all. They were progressive women who scared the establishment with their independent thought. SJP's outfit departure from something more on theme — like her co-stars Bette Midler and Kathy Njamy wore — creates an interesting parallel that maybe modern "witches" are more like Carrie: forward in thinking and in this case, fashion.

Historic parallels aside, flowy but sophisticated trousers like these are ideal not just for movie premieres, but also for everyday wear. The versatile silhouette works for numerous occasions, from office attire to errands, and they're comfortable to boot. And wWhile the Armani pair isn't available for purchase yet (hot off the stage and all!), we've found some similar styles that go for much less than the designer label's average price tag.

Working a little magic, we found the silky sister of SJP's pants, and it's from Boohoo, who recently partnered with Kourtney Kardasian on an edgy collection of lace, leather, and lots of black. The satin pants have a similar sheen and cut to SJP's Armani pair, as well as the versatility to be dressed up or down depending on the occasion.

The perfect length to show off a colorful shoe, these capri trousers are tailored but comfortable. Plus they're 50 percent off!

SJP HP2 Premiere Pink Trouser Dupes
Boohoo

Buy It! Boohoo Matte Satin Dress Pants, $22.50 (orig. $45); boohoo.com

These chic joggers from Nordstrom are also a dead ringer for Parker's premiere pants, and while somewhat pricey, they're still way less than what you'd pay for Armani. The pants mirror the other silhouette with a faint ruching effect that adds dimension and a tailored cuff at the shin, and they boast a stretchy waistband and side pockets. You could wear these with sneakers for a shopping excursion or put on a blazer and heels for a more elevated feel.

SJP HP2 Premiere Pink Trouser Dupes
Amazon

Buy It! Cinq à Sept Tous Les Jour Giles Joggers, $265; nordstrom.com

If you want something with business-casual flair, these paper bag waist pants from Grace Karin are equally fun and sophisticated in a warm salmon pink. With more than 18,600 ratings on Amazon, these pants are praised by customers for being "so stretchy and comfortable." The cinched waist and bow accent also adds a whimsical element to these sassy capris. Plus, pockets.

SJP HP2 Premiere Pink Trouser Dupes
Amazon

Buy It! Grace Karin Women's Cropped Paper Bag Waist Pants, $25.99–$52.99; amazon.com

Love these? Here are more options with retro, bohemian, and traditional takes on these Sarah Jessica Parker's pink pants.

See More from PEOPLE Shopping:

SJP HP2 Premiere Pink Trouser Dupes
Free People

Buy It! Free People Quinn Pants, $50; freepeople.com

SJP HP2 Premiere Pink Trouser Dupes
Amazon

Buy It! Allegra K Women's Satin Joggers with Drawstring Elastic High Waist, $35.99–$38.99; amazon.com

SJP HP2 Premiere Pink Trouser Dupes
Skims

Buy It! Skims Woven Shine Satin Lounge Pants, $98; skims.com and nordstrom.com

SJP HP2 Premiere Pink Trouser Dupes
Anthropologie

Buy It! Anthropologie Corey Lynn Calter Petra Trousers, $109.95 (orig. $160); anthropologie.com

SJP HP2 Premiere Pink Trouser Dupes
Sak Fifth Avenue

Buy It! Reiss Coco Pleated Tapered Crop Pants, $98 (orig. $245); saksfifthavenue.com

