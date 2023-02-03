Sarah Jessica Parker's Pink Pants from the 'And Just Like That…' Set Look Straight Out of 'Sex and the City'

Carrie Bradshaw is (almost) back again — and so are pink pants.

Spotted on the set of And Just Like That…, actress Sarah Jessica Parker wore a pair of pants in the light hue. Cuffed at the bottom, but relaxed throughout, the pin k pants looked rather lowkey for the always glamorously dressed actress (and character!), and easily replicable for the rest of us. It also looked like we had seen it somewhere else before.

On top, she wore a patterned floor-length coat and gray sweater, which added a mature vibe and kept the actress warm in those NYC temperatures. She switched up the color palette and opted for warm tones with her chestnut-colored bag, and she added some shine with her metallic heels.

Getty Images

Comfy Pink Pants Inspired by Sarah Jessica Parker

Tronjori High Waist Wide Leg Palazzo Pants, $33.99–$37.99 (orig. $39.99); amazon.com

Cozy Earth Women's Modern Modal Wide Leg Pant in Antique Rose, $160; cozyearth.com

Cider Pretty Woman Pink Satin Trousers, $28; shopcider.com

Belle Poque High Waisted Wide Leg Pants in Pink, $32.99; amazon.com

Boohoo Woven Lace Top and Pants Two-Piece Set in Blush, $27.20 (orig. $68); us.boohoo.com

Funyyzo High Waisted Wide Leg Suit Pants in Pink, $29.99–$36; amazon.com

BCBGMAXAZRIA Pleated Wide Leg Pants in Dusty Pink, $166.60 (orig. $238); bloomingdales.com

Miss Selfridge Straight Leg Trousers in Pink, $60; nordstrom.com

BP. Satin Wide Leg Pants in Pink Lilac, $39; nordstrom.com

The reason why her pants looked so similar? Back during the original Sex and the City series, during the episode in Season 3 in which Carrie first met Aidan Shaw, SJP's character wore a pair of pants that could pass as nearly the same ones. They also were light pink, and they, too, had a similar fit. She styled them with a white tank and one of her trademarks — a flower. The biggest difference is that in 2023, Carrie's pants had a bit more flow and a less tight fit.

Aside from television, celebrities have been going all in with the rosy hue lately, too. Kate Middleton recently wore a hot pink turtleneck and coat, while Jennifer Lopez was seen in a color more similar to that of Parker's pants, but still pink, nevertheless.

Isn't an outfit so much more glamorous when it moves with you? Like your hair blowing in the wind or your dress catching a breeze, these pleated palazzo pants from Amazon are "flowy," according to shoppers. The pink pair is up to 15 percent off right now, but over 30 other colors are available, too.

One five-star reviewer wrote, "I felt incredibly powerful walking around in these." Another shopper said that they loved the pants so much, they "bought them in black first, then the blue, and I just ordered them in the pink and gray."

Amazon

Buy It! Tronjori High Waist Wide Leg Palazzo Pants, $33.99–$37.99 (orig. $39.99); amazon.com

Need a pair of pants that can be worn during a quick power nap and then out to a casual date night? Take a snooze and then hurry out the door in these wide-leg pants from Cozy Earth. They feature an elastic waistband and moisture-wicking fabric ideal for lounging, and the flowy fit and pretty color means they're good to wear out and about too. All you need is the Carrie Bradshaw signature — heels.

Cozy Earth

Buy It! Cozy Earth Women's Modern Modal Wide Leg Pant in Antique Rose, $160; cozyearth.com

If you take the shine from the pants SJP wore to her Hocus Pocus 2 premiere, and add the silhouette from her most recent ones, you get this flowy pair from Cider. With a wide-leg fit and satin shine, you get both signature traits in a single pair — and for under $30.

Cider

Buy It! Cider Pretty Woman Pink Satin Trousers, $28; shopcider.com

Carrie Bradshaw loved her clothes, and how could she not with a pair of pants this cute? Keep scrolling for more pink pants inspired by SJP and her beloved character below.

Amazon

Buy It! Belle Poque High Waisted Wide Leg Pants in Pink, $32.99; amazon.com

Boohoo

Buy It! Boohoo Woven Lace Top and Pants Two-Piece Set in Blush, $27.20 (orig. $68); us.boohoo.com

Amazon

Buy It! Funyyzo High Waisted Wide Leg Suit Pants in A#pink, $29.99–$36; amazon.com

Bloomingdale's

Buy It! BCBGMAXAZRIA Pleated Wide Leg Pants in Dusty Pink, $166.60 (orig. $238); bloomingdales.com

Nordstrom

Buy It! Miss Selfridge Straight Leg Trousers in Pink, $60; nordstrom.com

Nordstrom

Buy It! BP. Satin Wide Leg Pants in Pink Lilac, $39; nordstrom.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.