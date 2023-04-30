We Spotted Sandra Bullock in the Comfy Pant Trend Celebrities Resurrect Every Summer

Get a similar pair starting at $25

Published on April 30, 2023 08:00 PM

Sandra Bullock attends "The Lost City" UK Screening
Photo: Getty Images

Sandra Bullock's lightweight pants are practically magic — and they're a must-have for summer.

Walking around New York City on April 25, The Proposal actress skipped over the skinny slacks in lieu of something a bit more… comfortable. She wore a pair of black pants that looked both breathable and astonishingly à la mode for such a casual style.

With the warm weather scales still tipping to and fro, Bullock layered a cream sweater on top of a white shirt, while still keeping a black coat close at hand. She accessorized with white sneakers, some jewelry, gold circle sunglasses, and the cutest of them all — her pup!

Sandra Bullock seen carrying her pooch, Sweetie, in the West Village, NYC. Pictured: Sandra Bullock Ref: SPL5540113 250423 EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
splash news

We're not all that surprised at the return of flowy styles, as multiple celebrities were spotted in them last summer, too. Chrissy Tiegen wore an ultra-wide leg polka-dot pair, Meghan Markle slipped on a striped linen pair, and Gwyneth Paltrow chose a cropped version of the airy pants. Other celebrities, like Ashley Olsen and Rebel Wilson, were even wearing white linen pants back in 2021.

Bullock's drapey pair definitely fits into the flowy category, but they're a little less flowy than Teigen's, a little more flowy than Markle's, and obviously, a little longer than Paltrow's. Still though, they're highly sensible for hot temperatures and for a whole lot of occasions.

Shop Comfy Pants Inspired by Sandra Bullock

These Madewell wide-leg pants are a breezy blessing in disguise. They have a draped leg silhouette similar to Bullock's and a "lightweight" feel thanks to a blend of lyocell and linen twill. Plus, they're so easy to wear with just about anything.

"These are the most comfortable pants I've ever worn in my life," one shopper said. "I am having a hard time getting myself to wear any other pants since I bought these." Sizes are already running low for the black pants, but there are also brown and green options, which happen to be nearly half-off.

Sandra Bullock Lightweight Pants
Madewell

Buy It! Madewell Drapeweave Carley Wide-Leg Pants in True Black, $82.99 (orig. $98); madewell.com

While we can't confirm the material of Bullock's pants, we are positive that a linen pair of pants is something everyone should own. Get your hands on this high-waisted pair from Amazon that has 2,500+ five-star ratings and costs less than $30. The cropped length will be best for peak summer days, but if you toss on boots, you can even wear them through fall, too.

Sandra Bullock Lightweight Pants
Amazon

Buy It! Lnx Linen High-Waisted Wide-Leg Drawstring Trousers with Pockets in Black, $28.98; amazon.com

No matter your preference on the flow and fabric, you can wear this pant style for beach walks, kite flying, or even fancy wine tasting. So, courtesy of Bullock, we're proposing you get a pair ASAP. Keep scrolling for more flowy black pants from Nordstrom, Amazon, and more.

Sandra Bullock Lightweight Pants
Nordstrom Rack

Buy It! Melrose & Market High-Waist Pull-On Pants in Black, $34.97; nordstromrack.com

Sandra Bullock Lightweight Pants
Nordstrom

Buy It! Caslon Wide Leg Pull-On Linen Blend Pants in Black, $59; nordstrom.com

Sandra Bullock Lightweight Pants
Amazon

Buy It! Dibaolong Wide-Leg Drawstring Straight-Leg Lounge Pants in Black, $26.09 (orig. $32.99); amazon.com

Sandra Bullock Lightweight Pants
Abercrombie & Fitch

Buy It! Abercrombie & Fitch Linen-Blend Pull-On Wide-Leg Pant in Black, $80; abercrombie.com

Sandra Bullock Lightweight Pants
Athleta

Buy It! Athleta Brooklyn Heights Wide-Leg Pant in Black, $119; athleta.com

Sandra Bullock Lightweight Pants
Amazon

Buy It! Chartou Drawstring Wide-Leg Palazzo Pants in Black, $24.98 (orig. $32.99); amazon.com

