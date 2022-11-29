Surprise! Saks Off 5th Extended Its Cyber Monday Deals — Major Designer Styles Are Still Up to 75% Off

Saks Off 5th Cyber Week Event started Tuesday, November 29.

You can save up to 75 percent on popular brands that were available on Cyber Monday with code CYBERDEAL .

. This Cyber Week sale is slated to end on Friday, December 2.

Before you start regretting missing out on all the major sales this past weekend, consider this a holiday miracle: Saks Off 5th just extended its Cyber Monday sale until December 2. You can grab savings up to 75 percent on top designer styles like Calvin Klein and Badgley Mischka — but be sure to get these items before they sell out. To save you time, we've already rounded up the best finds from this surprise bonus day of deals.

Thinking about giving cozy gifts for the holidays? Shop deals on chunky sweaters and cold-weather accessories for under $100. Considering making upgrades to your holiday wardrobe? Saks Off 5th still has plenty of shoes on sale from popular brands like Stuart Weitzman and Sam Edelman. Just be sure to use promo code CYBERDEAL to make sure you're getting the best deal possible.

Saks OFF 5TH

Saks Off 5th's Best Cyber Week Deals on Women's Fashion

Maybe you want to take a holiday cue from J.Lo and wear winter whites and cream colors this season. This dropped shoulder sweater or foldover turtleneck in ivory will do just the trick, and you can snag each for just $30 right now.

Saks Off 5th's Cyber sale is a great time to save on cashmere, too. This sweater dress is 62 percent off and features a thick foldover turtleneck and ribbed-knit cuffs to elevate the classic winter look. Grab a marked-down jacket to layer on top, like this BCBGMaxazria faux fur-lined puffer, and stay cozy and warm throughout the winter.

Speaking of jackets, you can save hundreds on styles from major designer brands. Keep your look sharp with a leather moto jacket that's over $200 off and comes in versatile earth tones like burgundy and olive. One five-star reviewer said the leather is "soft as butter." To get the comfy-cool look, opt for this faux fur jacket by Calvin Klein while it's just $70. This lined teddy jacket is machine washable so you can keep it fluffy and clean all winter.

Saks OFF 5TH

Buy It! Qi New York ​Cashmere Turtleneck Sweater Dress, $139.99 (orig. $375); saksoff5th.com

Saks OFF 5TH

Saks Off 5th's Best Cyber Week Deals on Women's Shoes

Stuart Weitzman is a longtime shoe staple among celebrities like Kate Hudson, Goldie Hawn, and Kim Kardashian. So when the opportunity arises to get this designer on sale, you take it. Get lug sole leather combat boots for 49 percent off, bringing the price down by almost $300. If you're dressing up for the holidays, the brand's pointed-toe suede pumps are also majorly marked down from $425 to $240.

On the more practical end of the spectrum, keep your feet comfy and protected from the rain and snow in these now-$30 quilted waterproof boots. They have padded insoles for comfort and rigid soles for traction support.

Deals on knee-high shoe styles are equally impressive, like these heeled suede boots by Sam Edelman currently on sale for $150. One shopper called these boots "a total win" for how soft and comfortable they are. You could also opt for these Aerosoles faux leather boots while they're on sale for $90. Despite the affordable price tag, these block-heeled boots will give your winter outfits a polished look.

Saks OFF 5TH

Buy It! Josmo Quilted Waterproof Boots, $29.99 (orig. $44.99); saksoff5th.com

Saks OFF 5TH

Saks Off 5th's Best Cyber Week Deals on Bags and Accessories

Obviously, a great Saks Off 5th sale includes great finds on bags and accessories, like this Furla leather bucket bag that's over 50 percent off. Even better, you'll kind of be getting two bags in one since it comes with two strap options.

For those who love a statement piece, this now-$25 iguana embossed bag features gold-tone hardware and chain. It's a slim crossbody bag that manages to fit an interior zipper pouch and slip pocket to keep your belongings organized. Another eye-catching deal is on this quilted crossbody bag by Badgley Mischka that's offered in four colors with silver-tone hardware. It's on sale for 69 percent off, bringing the price down to only $30. This rectangular bag also doubles as a clutch.

Top off your winter wardrobe arsenal with a warm (and cute) Kate Spade beanie decorated with pearls while it's 63 percent off, then get working on your holiday shopping list and snag a few gifts for less during Saks Off 5th's Cyber Monday sale extension. Remember to use promo code CYBERDEAL to get the maximum bang for your buck, and be sure to grab your favorite items before they sell out.

Saks OFF 5TH

Buy It! Kate Spade New York Faux Pearl Rib Knit Beanie, $24.99 (orig. $68); saksoff5th.com

Saks OFF 5TH

Buy It! Saks Fifth Avenue Hooded Cashmere Open Front Cardigan, $76.99 (orig. $109.99); saksoff5th.com

Saks OFF 5TH

Buy It! Marc New York by Andrew Marc Felix Leather Moto Jacket, $229.99 (orig. $420); saksoff5th.com

Saks OFF 5TH

Buy It! Yellow Box Chained Combat Boots, $72.99 (orig. $95); saksoff5th.com

Saks OFF 5TH

Buy It! Stuart Weitzman Ande Lift Lug Sole Leather Boots, $299.99 (orig. $595); saksoff5th.com

Saks OFF 5TH

Buy It! Badgley Mischka Large Quilted Crossbody Bag, $29.99 (orig. $99); saksoff5th.com

Saks OFF 5TH

Buy It! Vince Camuto Checked Scarf, $24.99 (orig. $32); saksoff5th.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.