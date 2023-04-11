Nurses Who Work 12-Hour Shifts Say These Sneakers Are 'Supportive' and 'Comfortable,' and They're on Sale

Finding a comfortable pair of sneakers should be easier than it sounds — especially if you spend a decent chunk of your day on your feet.

Rather than paging friends and spending hours researching online, consider the recommendation of thousands of Amazon shoppers who suggest snagging the Ryka Women's Sky Walking Shoes, which are currently on sale.

The sneakers are made from 100 percent leather, complete with a rubber sole, a mesh upper portion, and a breathable fabric lining. It also has a padded collar and tongue, as well as cushioned memory foam inside, so it's super comfortable to wear during long walks or if you spend hours on your feet per day. The sneakers are also built with a narrower heel and a roomier toe.

Just slip into the shoes, tie the laces, and you're ready to go. You can wear these sneakers for just about any activity, whether you're running errands, working out, or sliding them on for a shift at the hospital. Shoppers can choose from a handful of neutral colors, including slate gray and black, all of which are available in sizes 5-11, as well as wide varieties.

Over 8,000 Amazon shoppers have given the sneakers a five-star rating, with reviewers noting that they offer "great support" and provide "immediate relief" from discomfort. One user said, "I am a nurse and these are the only brand of shoes I wear during my shifts," while another enthused: "I love them and have three pairs of Ryka shoes now." Another nurse added: "These are comfortable, supportive and hold up well."

A third shopper said, "I'm a nurse, so [I'm] on my feet [for] most of a 12-hour shift at the hospital. These are the best-fitting athletic shoes I have worn in my whole life." They also wrote: "For the first time in my adult life, I ended the day without my feet or toes hurting. I am a total convert now from my previous brand." They finished off by adding, "These are a better shoe and a way better value. Give them a go!"

Head to Amazon to get the Ryka Women's Sky Walking Shoes while they're on sale.

