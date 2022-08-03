This Best-Selling Amazon Sports Bra Looks Like It's from a Pricey Brand, but It's on Sale for Only $13
Whether you're a workout enthusiast or just like to have extra support while lounging around the house, you can't go wrong with adding another sports bra to your closet — especially when it's on sale for $13.
The Running Girl Criss-Cross Sports Bra is available in 35 pretty colors and is an Amazon best-seller for its supportive design that looks way more expensive than it is. The bra is made from sweat-wicking material that stretches with your body as you move without feeling constricting. It also has removable cups that can add a natural shape and additional support if you prefer. The best part is it's part of Amazon's Try Before You Buy program for Prime members, which means you can wear it for up to seven days before committing to the purchase.
You might want to consider adding more than one color to your cart while the bra is marked down for less than $15.
Buy It! Running Girl Criss-Cross Sports Bra in Black, $12.74 (orig. $18.99); amazon.com
Some people might question the quality of a $13 sports bra, but this one is made with durable material that's soft to the touch and machine washable. We suggest cleaning it in a lingerie bag and air drying it to ensure it holds its shape.
The bra is backed by nearly 20,000 perfect ratings and several reviewers refer to it as the "perfect Lululemon dupe." One five-star reviewer said, "I had a few girls ask me if it was Lululemon or Gymshark" and added that they plan to buy one in every color so they can wear it every day for training.
A bra with so many five-star ratings and best-seller status already seems like a no-brainer, and the fact that it's a dupe for higher-end brands is an added bonus. The Running Girl Criss-Cross Sports Bra won't be on sale forever, so take advantage while you can and stock up on more colors below.
Buy It! Running Girl Criss-Cross Sports Bra in Purple, $12.74 (orig. $18.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Running Girl Criss-Cross Sports Bra in Pink, $12.74 (orig. $18.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Running Girl Criss-Cross Sports Bra in Blue, $12.91 (orig. $18.99); amazon.com
