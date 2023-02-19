This Best-Selling Sports Bra Has 24,000+ Five-Star Ratings — and It's on Sale for Just $22

Whether you wear them to get active or lounge around, sports bras have become a modern wardrobe essential — and one of the best is on sale now.

The Running Girl Criss-Cross Back Sports Bra is the top-selling sports bra at Amazon, and it's currently on sale for less than $25. At that price, it's worth stocking up on a few (good thing it comes in dozens of colors). More than 24,000 people have given the sports bra a perfect rating, impressed by how supportive it is without sacrificing comfort.

It's made from a sweat-wicking nylon-spandex fabric and has optional cups that can be inserted or removed for additional coverage and shaping. The level of support it offers is best suited for medium impact activities like yoga, strength training, and hiking, though some shoppers mention wearing the bra for activities like long runs and Crossfit. It's available in sizes XS through 3XL.

Running Girl Criss-Cross Back Sports Bra in Black, $21.99 (orig. $24.99)

A reviewer who is a retired elite athlete said they've tried many sports bras in their career and "would recommend these highly for anyone that is an endurance athlete," adding that for their next race, "I will be wearing a Running Girl Sports Bra when I line up at the starting line. I trust it that much!" Another person said it's "insanely soft and comfortable, both [for] relaxing and during workout."

One shopper, who bought it in three different colors, said it's "great quality" with "nice, thick fabric" and is "very flattering on," while another added that "the material is so soft" and "supportive but also comfortable and not restricting."

We like the sound of that! Keep scrolling to shop the Running Girl Criss-Cross Sports Bra while you can snag it for up to 15 percent off.

Running Girl Criss-Cross Back Sports Bra in Dark Blue, $21.99 (orig. $25.99)

Running Girl Criss-Cross Back Sports Bra in Pink, $21.99 (orig. $24.99)

Running Girl Criss-Cross Back Sports Bra in Red, $21.99 (orig. $24.99)

