This 'Extremely Comfortable' Sports Bra That Shoppers Compare to Name Brands Is on Sale for $24 at Amazon

Whether you're heading to a HIIT class or playing tennis outside this summer, you'll require one thing: a supportive, comfortable sports bra.

Although it can be tricky to find a sports bra that checks off all the boxes, tons of Amazon shoppers recommend the Running Girl High Impact Sports Bra — and it's currently on sale. The sports bra is made out of a mix of nylon and spandex, making it wonderfully soft and stretchy. This sports bra in particular is designed for high-impact activities, like running, jumping, and full-body workouts, but it's still plenty comfortable, giving you freedom of movement while you hit the gym.

Thanks to its molded cups, stretchy straps, and four-way stretch fabric the sports bra will stay in place — even during the most intense moments. Its light and breathable fabric keeps you cool without leaving you wet and sticky post-workout. And when it's time to clean your sports bra, just make sure to run it on a gentle cycle and leave it to air dry. Shoppers can choose from a handful of colors, such as red and purple, all of which are available in sizes S through 3X.

Hundreds of Amazon shoppers have given the sports bra a five-star rating, with users noting that it's "extremely comfortable" and adding that it is "good for HIIT" workouts. One shopper wrote, "It passed my jump test upon first trying it on, then I gave it a whirl during my aerobics HIIT workout and it definitely passes," while " title="another added" context="body" sid=""/]: "It does as well as any name brand sports bra."

A third shopper explained that the sports bra offers "great support," and said, "I bought one for my daughter who is an athlete and she asked me to get her more." A fourth reviewer enthused: "I look fantastic, the girls are happy, the fit is great, and bounce is minimal."

