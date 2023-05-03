Lifestyle Fashion This 'Extremely Comfortable' Sports Bra That Shoppers Compare to Name Brands Is on Sale for $24 at Amazon “I gave it a whirl during my aerobics HIIT workout and it definitely passes” By Amy Schulman Published on May 3, 2023 06:00 AM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: People / Tyler Roeland Whether you're heading to a HIIT class or playing tennis outside this summer, you'll require one thing: a supportive, comfortable sports bra. Although it can be tricky to find a sports bra that checks off all the boxes, tons of Amazon shoppers recommend the Running Girl High Impact Sports Bra — and it's currently on sale. The sports bra is made out of a mix of nylon and spandex, making it wonderfully soft and stretchy. This sports bra in particular is designed for high-impact activities, like running, jumping, and full-body workouts, but it's still plenty comfortable, giving you freedom of movement while you hit the gym. Thanks to its molded cups, stretchy straps, and four-way stretch fabric the sports bra will stay in place — even during the most intense moments. Its light and breathable fabric keeps you cool without leaving you wet and sticky post-workout. And when it's time to clean your sports bra, just make sure to run it on a gentle cycle and leave it to air dry. Shoppers can choose from a handful of colors, such as red and purple, all of which are available in sizes S through 3X. Amazon Buy It! Running Girl High Impact Sports Bra, $23.99 (orig. $29.99); amazon.com Blake Lively's Bold Floral Midi Dress Is a Spring Wardrobe Standout — and Similar Styles Start at $26 Hundreds of Amazon shoppers have given the sports bra a five-star rating, with users noting that it's "extremely comfortable" and adding that it is "good for HIIT" workouts. One shopper wrote, "It passed my jump test upon first trying it on, then I gave it a whirl during my aerobics HIIT workout and it definitely passes," while " title="another added" context="body" sid=""/]: "It does as well as any name brand sports bra." Amazon Buy It! Running Girl High Impact Sports Bra, $23.99 (orig. $29.99); amazon.com A third shopper explained that the sports bra offers "great support," and said, "I bought one for my daughter who is an athlete and she asked me to get her more." A fourth reviewer enthused: "I look fantastic, the girls are happy, the fit is great, and bounce is minimal." Head to Amazon to get the Running Girl High Impact Sports Bra while it's on sale. Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more. See More from PEOPLE Shopping This $700 Cordless Vacuum with 'Strong Suction' Is Just $140 at Amazon Right Now The 10 Best Coach Deals Ahead of Mother's Day Are Up to 50% Off — and Yes, Disney Styles Are Included Amazon Shoppers Say They 'Stopped Snoring' After Sleeping on This Wedge Pillow — and It's Just $40 Today