Even Busty Amazon Buyers Love This $19 One-Shoulder Sports Bra with 2,000 Perfect Ratings

Feeling like a total beast at the gym doesn't always directly relate to the amount of reps you're able to squeeze in during your daily sweat sesh. Sometimes, all it takes is wearing the right sports bra. But if you're looking to strike the perfect equilibrium between support and style, the search can get complicated quickly — especially if you're bigger busted. With a lackluster-looking selection of thick straps and endless clasps, you may want to extend your search pool to include one unexpectedly secure style.
The Running Girl One-Shoulder Sports Bra offers a supremely supportive fit, featuring one fewer strap and a cleavage-revealing cutout that's flattering enough to make you feel like an Instagram fitness model. Priced at just $19, it has nearly 2,000 perfect reviews on Amazon with customers calling it the ultimate "flirty and functional" fitness find.
The bra is made of a shrink-resistant nylon-spandex blend for a comfortable four-way stretch that snugly conforms to your body, and comes with firm, AC-proof nipple padding that can be removed if you need a little extra cup room. According to the brand's size chart, the bra can fit sizes up to a 38D, but even DD- and DDD-sized buyers say it's suitable for bigger busts.
"It's nearly impossible for me to find a sports bra that fits both in the band and cup," said one 32DDD-sized reviewer. "I can do a full circuit workout and it keeps everything in place. Plus, it's so cute!"
Shoppers recommend this sports bra for all sorts of activities. From low-impact workouts like yoga and walking, to more intense movements like dancing and running, it'll keep you perfectly lifted and supported through any task, without the potential risk of spillage.
"This is THE most flattering sports bra that I have ever owned," said one reviewer who wears it for high-impact exercises. "I was hesitant to buy it at first because the shape doesn't look very supportive, but let me tell you, it holds everything in place even during an intense HIIT session. I jumped rope, did burpees, push-ups, everything, and this thing stayed put the whole time."
The Running Girl One-Shoulder Sports Bra comes in five colors, including vivid shades like azure, forest green, and wine red, plus two neutral staples: black and white. Shop all eye-catching styles on Amazon for just $19.
