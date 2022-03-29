The Comfy Sneakers Both Hollywood Royalty and Actual Royalty Love Are Secretly on Sale Right Now
Aside from being talented actresses and hard-working moms, what do Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Garner, and Meghan Markle have in common? They all love Veja sneakers.
We can thank Markle for first tipping us off to the comfy shoes: The Duchess of Sussex wore a black and white pair during a 2018 boating outing with Prince Harry, which promptly and predictably made the brand go viral. Since then, fellow royals like sister-in-law Kate Middleton and plenty of Hollywood royalty have been spotted with Veja shoes on their famous feet. And now is the perfect time to hop on the Veja train yourself, because nearly 100 pairs of Veja shoes are currently on sale at Rue La La.
Veja Sneakers on Sale at Rue La La:
- Veja Esplar Logo Leather Sneaker, $105.99 (orig. $130)
- Veja Rio Branco Suede & Canvas Sneaker, $109.99 (orig. $140)
- Veja Alevomesh & Leather Sneaker, $125.99 (orig. $155)
- Veja Campo Leather Sneaker in Black, $125.99 (orig. $155)
- Veja Campo Leather Sneaker in Khaki, $124.99 (orig. $155)
- Veja Campo Leather Sneaker in Natural; 124.99 (orig. $155)
- Veja Campo Leather Sneaker in White, $124.99 (orig. $155)
Sneakers are the one type of footwear you can never overbuy, and Veja has everything you're looking for in an everyday pair: They're comfortable, casual, durable, and versatile. Plus, when you're looking for a go-to shoe that's going to endure some wear and tear, a material that's easy to clean is key. Most classic Veja sneakers styles — like the Campo and Esplar — are made with a leather fabric that cleans nicely, so it's no wonder they've become so popular.
Aside from the staple white sneakers that are instantly recognizable with Veja's "V" logo, the brand also offers vintage-inspired, chunkier suede styles — like this blue pair Garner has worn too many times to count over the past few years. While the actress' exact sneakers aren't discounted, a wide variety of other Veja styles are currently included in the Rue La La sale, but only through March 31 — and by now, shoppers have caught onto the appeal of Veja shoes, so styles are selling out like crazy.
Don't miss this opportunity to scoop up your soon-to-be new favorite pair of sneakers. Below, shop seven pairs of Veja sneakers before they're gone.
