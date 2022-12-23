The Sleek Sneakers Favored by Celebrities and Royals Alike Are Going for Less Than $100 Right Now

You're probably done with your Christmas shopping (we certainly hope so), but amid checking everyone off of your list, did you remember to treat yourself? If not, we found the perfect opportunity for you.

Rue La La just slashed prices on more than 230 pairs of Veja and Golden Goose sneakers, and some are going for less than $100. For coveted brands hailed by celebrities like Mila Kunis and Jennifer Lopez, these are some serious steals. But hurry — the sale ends at 11 a.m. ET on December 27, and some styles are already selling out.

Veja shoes are a staple among countless stars, and for good reason: The luxe-looking French footwear brand offers sleek sneakers with a subtle logo that only in-the-know people recognize. And although many styles cost more than $100, the brand often offers discounts like the ones currently available at Rue La La.

Simply sign up to become a member for free with your email address and immediately unlock this killer deal, plus more daily discounts on designer and celebrity-worn brands.

Veja Sneakers on Sale at Rue La La

Meghan Markle brought the brand to wider attention in 2018 when she wore the Veja Esplar Sneaker on a boating trip with Prince Harry, and since then, many famous fans have followed. Markle's exact black and white style (which her relatives, Kate and Pippa Middleton, have both worn, too) is marked down to $99 right now.

Rue La La

Buy It! Veja Esplar Logo Leather Sneaker, $99 (orig. $130); ruelala.com

Veja also offers chunkier suede styles that feel more retro, which stars like Jennifer Garner and Kourtney Kardashian favor. The Last Thing He Told Me actress wears a baby blue pair of the brand's SDU silhouette on repeat, and the Poosh founder has opted for a black style for workouts. Plenty of similar suede sneakers are marked down at Rue La La right now.

Rue La La

Buy It! Veja SDU Sneaker, $99.99 (orig. $135); ruelala.com

Everyone from Katie Holmes to Laura Dern has been spotted in Veja shoes over the years, so add yourself to the long list of devotees by snagging a pair on sale today.

Unlike the pristine white sneakers Veja is known for, Golden Goose provides just the opposite: intentionally dirty shoes. Although it's a little perplexing as to why so many A-listers buy expensive sneakers that look like they've endured years of wear fresh out of the box, many of them do, so they must be onto something. And hey — it does free you from the constant battle of trying to keep your kicks squeaky clean.

Golden Goose sneakers have become a status symbol, with celebs like Taylor Swift, Reese Witherspoon, and Selena Gomez all donning the surprising shoe in the past. And right now, pairs that cost upwards of $500 are going for less than $400.

Golden Goose Sneakers on Sale at Rue La La:

Like the "V" logo on Veja sneakers, every Golden Goose shoe has that iconic star on the side, only clocked by those who know about the brand. This popular low-top style features a gray star, distressed laces and a black leather heel — and right now, it's nearly $150 off.

Rue La La

Buy It! Golden Goose Superstar Leather Sneaker, $399.99 (orig. $545); ruelala.com

Take a break from splurging on all the loved ones in your life and gift yourself something special this holiday season. Shop more Golden Goose and Veja sneakers on sale at Rue La La before this deal ends.

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.