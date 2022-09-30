Lifestyle Fashion The Comfy Sneakers Celebrities and Royals Have Worn for Years Are on Sale Now — but Sizes Are Selling Out Fast Snag the styles Kate Middleton and Jennifer Garner have worn for less By Claire Harmeyer Claire Harmeyer Instagram Claire Harmeyer is an Ecommerce Writer who has been contributing to digital Dotdash Meredith brands since she joined the company as an editorial intern in 2018. She has written shopping content for People, InStyle, Travel+Leisure, Real Simple, Shape, and Health. At BHG.com, she wrote SEO-driven stories and video scripts and assisted with photo shoots. Following Claire's summer internship, she accepted an extension of employment as a Contributing Writer and continued writing how-to's for BHG.com remotely. Published on September 30, 2022 12:15 PM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Photo: BACKGRID; ZapatA/MEGA; Chris Jackson/Getty

Shearling-lined boots are for winter and strappy sandals are for summer, but sleek sneakers are a year-round staple. Stepping into a pair of comfy kicks is never a bad idea, whether you're wearing leggings and a sweater, jeans and a tee, or a dress and a leather jacket. And right now, a top-notch brand that has been spotted on many famous feet over the years is secretly on sale at this little-known retailer. 100 pairs of Veja shoes are currently marked down at Rue La La, but sizes are already selling out fast.

Veja Sneaker Deals at Rue La La:

Veja SDU Rec Alveomesh Sneaker, $84 (orig. $125)
Veja Esplar Logo Leather Sneaker, $115.99 (orig. $140)
Veja Impala Sneaker, $125.99 (orig. $150)
Veja V-12 Leather Sneaker, $135.99 (orig. $165)
Veja Campo Pink Leather Sneaker, $135.99 (orig. $165)
Veja V-10 Leather & Mesh Sneaker, $135.99 (orig. $165)
Veja V-10 Leather Sneaker, $135.99 (orig. $165)
Veja Yellow Campo Sneaker, $135.99 (orig. $165)
Veja V-10 Gold Leather Sneaker, $139.99 (orig. $175)
Veja Campo Black Leather Sneaker, $135.99 (orig. $165)

With a subtle "V" logo on the side, Veja sneakers are instantly recognizable. Although the French footwear brand's crisp white sneakers are its most popular pick, there are plenty of retro-inspired suede styles, too. Take the chunky blue shoe Jennifer Garner wears on repeat, for example, or the black suede pair Kourtney Kardashian has worn for multiple workouts. A slew of stars have turned to Veja for its sophisticated and supportive sneakers for years, starting back in 2018 when Meghan Markle wore the brand's classic Veja V-10 sneaker (which is currently on sale in a variety of colors) on a boating trip with Prince Harry. Rue La La Buy It! Veja V-10 Leather Sneaker, $135.99 (orig. $165); ruelala.com Since then, plenty of A-listers have caught on, including Markle's sister-in-law, Kate Middleton, who has opted for the Veja Esplar during multiple royal outings. Princess Kate's choice is a popular one among shoppers, too, and both the white and black (Kate's pick) versions are marked down at Rue La La right now. Gilt Buy It! Veja Esplar Logo Leather Sneaker, $115.99 (orig. $140); ruelala.com

All you have to do to gain access to this killer Veja sale (and more discounts on designer and celebrity-worn items dropped daily) is sign up to become a Rue La La member with your email address. This Veja sneaker sale ends on October 4, but if you know what's good for you, you won't wait around to snag a coveted pair, because Veja shoes sell out fast.

Below, shop more Veja sneakers on sale at Rue La La.

See More from PEOPLE Shopping:

There's Only 48 Hours Left to Score Up to 50% Off Comfy Ugg and Sorel Boots
8 Comfy Ballet Flats Under $50 You Can Get at Amazon Right Now
Princess Kate Wore a Red Coat for This Monumental Moment, and It Mirrors Princess Diana's Signature Style

Rue La La

Buy It! Veja SDU Rec Alveomesh Sneaker, $84 (orig. $125); ruelala.com

Rue La La

Buy It! Veja Impala Sneaker, $125.99 (orig. $150); ruelala.com

Rue La La

Buy It! Veja Campo Pink Leather Sneaker, $135.99 (orig. $165); ruelala.com

Rue La La

Buy It! Veja V-12 Leather Sneaker, $135.99 (orig. $165); ruelala.com

Rue La La

Buy It! Veja V-10 Leather and Mesh Sneaker, $135.99 (orig. $165); ruelala.com

Rue La La

Buy It! Veja Yellow Campo Sneaker, $135.99 (orig. $165); ruelala.com

Rue La La

Buy It! Veja V-10 Gold Leather Sneaker, $139.99 (orig. $175); ruelala.com

Rue La La

Buy It! Veja Campo Black Leather Sneaker, $135.99 (orig. $165); ruelala.com