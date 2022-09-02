Lifestyle Fashion There's a Secret Sale on Hollywood's Go-to Cozy Boots and Slippers Brand — but Only for 72 Hours We’ve spotted Jennifer Garner in its boots before By Jennifer Chan Jennifer Chan Instagram Website Jennifer Chan is a widely-respected fashion and beauty editor, style expert, and on-air host who regularly appears on Access Hollywood, Extra, KTLA, The List, MSNBC, Sky News, and more with over 16 years of industry experience between New York, Los Angeles, Paris, London, and Chicago. She has been published in InStyle, People, Travel + Leisure, and Real Simple among others and is regularly booked as a host and media personality for major retailers including Bloomingdale's, Macy's, and Nordstrom. Jennifer is also the founder of her personal blog, www.JennChanGlam.com, and makes it her mission to inspire real women to feel confident and stylish from the inside out through their fashion and beauty choices.Follow her on Instagram. People Editorial Guidelines Published on September 2, 2022 09:00 AM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Ruelala Labor Day weekend is finally here, which means there's never been a better time to assess your wardrobe and restock the essentials. As you soak up the final days of summer, allow us to direct your attention to an enticing sale that will certainly spark joy when it comes to all things fall. Rue La La quietly marked down must-have Ugg styles (many of which are on heavy rotation among stylish celebrities including Jennifer Garner, Jennifer Lawrence, Amy Schumer, and Hailey Bieber, to name a few) — and this blowout event runs through Monday, September 5 until 11 a.m. ET. 96 Labor Day Sales That Are Way Too Good to Pass Up This Weekend As with all things on Rue La La, you must be a member to access the sale (don't worry, it's completely free and takes mere minutes to sign up), and it's well worth it once you see the massive discounts available. We spotted cozy boots, comfy slippers, standout accessories, and even winter gear for the entire family up to 67 percent off — so take advantage of these deals while you can. Best Ugg Deals on Rue La La Ugg Aletheia Suede Boot, $61.99 (orig. $200) Ugg Scuffette II Panther Print Leather Slipper, $55.99 (orig. $100) Ugg Classic Suede Earmuffs, $49.99 (orig. $81.67) Ugg Fluff Slide II Slipper, $65.99 (orig. $90) Ugg Mini Blakely Suede Bootie, $139.99 (orig. $200) Ugg Lassen Suede Boot, $39.99 (orig. $55) Ugg Knit Wool-Blend Tech Gloves, $29.99 (orig. $45) Ugg Oh Yeah Slipper, $70.99 (orig. $100) Ugg Bucket Hat, $34.99 (orig. $55) Ugg Classic II Glitter Leopard Suede Boot, $89.99 (orig. $130) If you're anything like us, your go-to fuzzy boots are likely in dire need of repair, so replace them with a plush new pair (or two) this season so you can head into winter without any worries. The Aletheia Suede Boot features a durable rubber sole for traction when outdoor conditions are less than ideal; plus sturdy leather straps for added support. The Mini Blakely Suede Bootie is a fluffy fashion statement in and of itself, and would pair perfectly with leggings and jeans when you're on the move. There are also several cute slippers and slides in a range of appealing shades, plus a few colorful boot options for the kiddos, too. Last but not least, fill your cart with must-haves like earmuffs, a sporty bucket hat, and tech gloves to lock in heat from head to toe. Shop these Ugg essentials below, and check out the entire sale to take advantage of the savings while you can. Ruelala Buy It! Ugg Altheia Suede Boot, $61.99 (orig. $200); ruelala.com Ruelala Buy It! Ugg Scuffette II Panther Print Leather Slipper, $55.99 (orig. $100); ruelala.com RueLaLa Buy It! Ugg Classic Suede Earmuffs, $49.99 (orig. $81.67); ruelala.com Ruelala Buy It! Ugg Fluff Slide II Slipper, $65.99 (orig. $90); ruelala.com Ruelala Buy It! Ugg Mini Blakely Suede Bootie, $1398.99 (orig. $200); ruelala.com Ruelala Buy It! Ugg Lassen Suede Boot, $39.99 (orig. $55); ruelala.com Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.