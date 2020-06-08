Celeb-Loved Brands Are $25 Apiece at This Secret Sale — but Only Until Tomorrow
The 2-for-$50 sale is in honor of National BFF Day
Getting two things at a discount is better than one — and that’s the philosophy behind Rue La La’s newest flash sale. The secret sale site launched a ”2 for $50” sale in honor of National BFF Day, and it features celebrity-loved brands like Blank NYC and Lilly Pulitzer.
As its name suggests, you can purchase any two items in the sale for only $50, so you can get something for yourself and something for your best friend without breaking the bank. Of course, if you want to go solo, you can do that too: Single items are only $25.
If you’ve never shopped on Rue La La, it’s pretty simple: All you need is an account for access to tons of sales like this one. Some even offer discounts on major luxury labels like Saint Laurent and Burberry. An account is free to make — just input your email address and you’re in. You’ll also get daily emails about new sales, if you wish to receive them.
Buy It! Blank NYC Oversized Trucker Jacket, $25 (orig. $92); ruelala.com
Buy It! Max Studio Textured Midi Dress, $25 (orig. $98); ruelala.com
This particular sale lasts until June 9 at 7 a.m. ET, so you don’t have much time to browse. Plus, things are selling out fast — not surprising, considering $25 per product is a really, really good deal. To save you the trouble of going through everything on sale, we took the liberty of doing it for you so you won’t miss out on the best deals. These prices won’t last long, so add some picks for you and your bestie to your cart sooner rather than later.
Check out some of our favorites below, and head over to Rue La La to sign up for an account and see everything on sale.
- Vince Camuto Tiered Ruffle Top, $25 (orig. $99); ruelala.com
- Blank NYC Mind Games Classic Skinny Leg, $25 (orig. $84); ruelala.com
- Lilly Pulitzer Quill Out 34in Necklace, $25 (orig. $68); ruelala.com
- Tahari ASL Top, $25 (orig. $69); ruelala.com
- J.O.A. Puff Sleeve Blouse, $25 (orig. $72); ruelala.com
- Adidas Ultimate Stripe Polo, $25 (orig. $60); ruelala.com
- Vince Camuto Crepe Trouser, $25 (orig. $99); ruelala.com
- Seychelles Cruisin' Suede Sandal, $25 (orig. $85); ruelala.com
- Blank NYC The Great Jones Frenemy High-Rise Skinny Leg, $25 (orig. $88); ruelala.com
- Line & Dot Valentina Midi Dress, $25 (orig. $92); ruelala.com
