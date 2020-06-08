Celeb-Loved Brands Are $25 Apiece at This Secret Sale — but Only Until Tomorrow

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

As its name suggests, you can purchase any two items in the sale for only $50, so you can get something for yourself and something for your best friend without breaking the bank. Of course, if you want to go solo, you can do that too: Single items are only $25.

If you’ve never shopped on Rue La La, it’s pretty simple: All you need is an account for access to tons of sales like this one. Some even offer discounts on major luxury labels like Saint Laurent and Burberry. An account is free to make — just input your email address and you’re in. You’ll also get daily emails about new sales, if you wish to receive them.

Image zoom Rue La La

Buy It! Blank NYC Oversized Trucker Jacket, $25 (orig. $92); ruelala.com

Image zoom Rue La La

Buy It! Max Studio Textured Midi Dress, $25 (orig. $98); ruelala.com

This particular sale lasts until June 9 at 7 a.m. ET, so you don’t have much time to browse. Plus, things are selling out fast — not surprising, considering $25 per product is a really, really good deal. To save you the trouble of going through everything on sale, we took the liberty of doing it for you so you won’t miss out on the best deals. These prices won’t last long, so add some picks for you and your bestie to your cart sooner rather than later.

Check out some of our favorites below, and head over to Rue La La to sign up for an account and see everything on sale.

Image zoom Rue La La

Vince Camuto Tiered Ruffle Top, $25 (orig. $99); ruelala.com

Blank NYC Mind Games Classic Skinny Leg, $25 (orig. $84); ruelala.com

Lilly Pulitzer Quill Out 34in Necklace, $25 (orig. $68); ruelala.com

Tahari ASL Top, $25 (orig. $69); ruelala.com

J.O.A. Puff Sleeve Blouse, $25 (orig. $72); ruelala.com

Adidas Ultimate Stripe Polo, $25 (orig. $60); ruelala.com

Vince Camuto Crepe Trouser, $25 (orig. $99); ruelala.com

Seychelles Cruisin' Suede Sandal, $25 (orig. $85); ruelala.com

Blank NYC The Great Jones Frenemy High-Rise Skinny Leg, $25 (orig. $88); ruelala.com

Line & Dot Valentina Midi Dress, $25 (orig. $92); ruelala.com