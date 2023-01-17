The Ubiquitous Winter Brand Jennifer Garner and Hailey Bieber Often Wear Is on Sale Starting at $40

Halfway through January, many folks across the country are still experiencing cold temperatures. But luckily, Rue La La is serving up incredible deals on popular outerwear brand The North Face — starting today.

Through Saturday, January 21, you can find huge markdowns on a variety of seasonal gear like trench coats, parkas, puffer coats, rain jackets, and more. Celebrities like Hailey Bieber, Emily Ratajkowski, and Jennifer Garner have all been seen out and about in the brand's cozy outerwear staples, and now you can rock similar looks for up to $300 less.

Whether you need a new thick coat for an upcoming skiing adventure, a rain jacket to take your dog on rainy day walks, or a casual hoodie for lounging around the house, Rue La La has a variety of winter clothes on sale. To gain access to these discounts, all you'll need to do is sign up for a free account when you click over to the online shop.

Perhaps you want a chic go-to for chilly days — let us introduce you to the City Breeze Rain Trench that's $60 off. The durable yet fashionable coat comes in a neutral beige that can be worn with things that are already in your closet. Dress it up with black slacks and a blouse, or down with jeans and a T-shirt. The buckle detail on the sleeves and waist also adds an interesting style element.

For chillier days, this playful pink parka brings warmth without feeling like you're wearing a marshmallow (as some puffers can often feel like). The entire coat is made from recycled materials, with a recycled nylon ripstop covering the exterior. It's lightweight and breathable, repels water, and acts as a barrier against the wind. The medium-length parka stops at your thighs to keep you extra warm, and there's an adjustable drawstring hood that you can tighten should weather get the best of you. Score the colorful parka while it's 35 percent off.

We love a fleece moment, and this fleece jacket (which is $70 off) is a piece that will live in people's minds far past when they see you in it. With a whimsical color-block print in bright blue, yellow, and green, it's a bold look — and we know you have the confidence to rock it. The body is made with a recycled polyester that's easy to throw in the washing machine to clean. There's also two pockets that offer plenty of space for your phone, keys, or other essentials.

If you're planning a trip to a cold climate, you're going to want a warm coat that's also packable. The Gotham Jacket II is exactly that, with a puffer material that provides immense warmth while not being overly thick, so it can be easily packed in larger suitcases. The coat comes with a furry hood to protect your ears or head from the cold and wind, and it's 34 percent off right now.

The coat sits at your hips, making it versatile enough to wear for sporting activities or as a fashion piece when out around town. Plus, the zipper creates a cinched effect at the waist when zipped up and the classic black color goes with lots of different outfits.

These deals only last through January 21, so get your favorite outerwear pieces while you can for less. Shop more of our favorites from The North Face on sale at Rue La La below.

