There's a Secret Way to Score Two of the Brands Kate Middleton Has Repeatedly Worn on Sale

Longchamp and Superga are seeing super savings right now

By
Alyssa Brascia
Alyssa Brascia is a commerce writer PEOPLE, covering beauty, fashion, home and lifestyle products. She has previously written commerce content for Dotdash Meredith brands such as InStyle, Shape, Southern Living and more during her time as the E-Commerce Editorial Apprentice while she was an undergraduate fashion student at Iowa State University. Her passions include fashion and beauty writing as well as makeup artistry and styling. You can find her on Instagram to follow along on her creative journey.

Published on August 15, 2022 08:00 PM

kate middleton
Photo: YUI MOK/AFP/Getty

Who doesn't want to look like a future queen? Lucky for us, Kate Middleton is every bit as classy when she dresses up or down, and her timeless style is easily replicable with the right products and brands.

The Duchess of Cambridge has been seen wearing Superga sneakers for almost ten years now and sometimes completes her look with a Longchamp tote — and you can nab both brands on sale at Rue La La right now. This secret sale is only available to shoppers who have memberships, but it's completely free to sign up with your email address. With sneakers that are similar to Kate's starting at just $40 and popular totes at $90, we can promise you that these deals are worth it.

Middleton has worn Superga's classic canvas sneaker everywhere from walking tours in Belize to tennis matches in Scotland and sported the Longchamp Le Pliage bag while out and about. Several variations of the two preppy pieces are on sale in multiple colors and styles, so you can customize your look for less.

Shop Superga Sneakers on Sale at Rue La La

The staple Superga Canvas Sneakers are an Italian low-top shoe made from mangosteen organic canvas and features a cork insole for cushion and support along with a rubber sole for traction. A-listers love the brand for its timeless designs and fine Italian construction, making its shoes ones that'll never go out of style. Several other styles of its hallmark canvas shoes are also discounted, from high-top designs to platform leather sneakers, meaning there's more for you to choose from to help you find a pair that's just right for you.

Superga sneakers
Rue La La

Buy It! Superga Canvas Sneakers, $39.99 (orig. $85); ruelala.com

Superga sneakers
Rue La La

Buy It! Superga Canvas Slip-On Sneakers, $49.99 (orig. $79); ruelala.com

And if you really want to complete the Middleton-inspired look, then you should take a look at the Longchamp totes that are currently on sale, too. Even Kendall Jenner and Jennifer Lopez have carried bags by the brand that instantly upgrade any outfit.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/jennifer-lopez/" data-inlink="true">Jennifer Lopez</a> attends "Hustlers" Q&A at DGA New York Theater on November 11, 2019
James Devaney/GC Images

The classic bags are loved by the A-listers because of their versatility, durable PVC-coated nylon material and timeless style, and their luxury leather details and metal hardware can take you from casual to chic. Plus, the brand's bags are reasonably priced, especially when they're on sale.

Shop Longchamp Bags on Sale at Rue La La

The signature Le Pliage Tote is marked down in small and large versions right now and the Le Pliage Club can be snagged in a small, medium or large size, depending on your preference. The Le Pliage Club is a sportier bag that features an embroidered Longchamp logo. Looking for a backpack instead? Then consider the Le Pliage Club Nylon Backpack, which has the same chic design elements. But if you're searching for an all-leather handbag, then the Cavalcade Medium Leather Shoulder Bag or the Le Foulonne Leather Tote could be the perfect option for you.

Make like Kate and grab these royal-grade accessories while they're on sale. Shop more styles below or head to Rue La La to browse the entire selection!

Longchamp Le Pliage Tote
Rue La La

Buy It! Longchamp Le Pliage Small Nylon Long Handle Tote, $89.99 (orig. $125); ruelala.com

Longchamp Le Pliage Tote
Rue La La

Buy It! Longchamp Le Pliage Club Medium Nylon Short Handle Tote, $99.99 (orig. $140); ruelala.com

