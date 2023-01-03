Oprah's Given Her Stamp of Approval to This Kate Middleton-Worn Boots Brand, and It's Secretly on Sale Now

Here's your chance to walk a mile in Oprah Winfrey and Kate Middleton's shoes — the reliable boot brand that the two have once owned is on sale right now.

Tons of Sorel styles are marked down at flash sale site Rue La La. There are wedge boots for a boost in height (and confidence), slip-on styles for no-fuss footwear, and weather-proof pairs for winter snow and spring rain — all under $160. Plus, there are a few pairs from Ugg in the mix, too. Aside from whipping out your credit card and picking your favorites, all you have to do is create a free Rue La La account with your email address for access to the best Sorel deals.

Back in 2020, Oprah included a pair of Sorel boots in her Favorite Things list for the year, while Kate Middleton wore a black pair of Sorels during a royal visit and tour of Sweden in 2018. And the brand does more than just boots: Katie Holmes and Sydney Sweeney have both been spotted in Sorel sneakers, which also happen to be on sale today.

However you choose to do footwear, you better hurry: This sale ends on Saturday, January 7 at 11 a.m. ET.

Ugg and Sorel Shoes on Sale at Rue La La

There are a few items that every wardrobe needs, and the one that you can check off your list today is a sturdy pair of black boots. Sorel's suede and leather Chelsea boot comes in the classic shade that goes with everything, and the camel-colored rubber sole can withstand snow and water while still looking like a million bucks.

Rue La La

Buy It! Sorel Hi-Line Suede & Leather Chelsea Boot, $129.99 (orig. $175); ruelala.com

Heels give us height, but the wrong ones can also give us sore feet. For a little lift without the pain, add these wedge leather boots to your virtual cart while they're 30 percent off. They give an extra two and a half inches of height and have a rubber sole for extra padding.

Aside from the perfect gray color shown below, we're also checking out these black ones with silver buckles for those extra dressy days.

Rue La La

Buy It! Sorel Joan Of Arctic Wedge III Zip Leather Boot, $145.99 (orig. $210); ruelala.com

And ICYMI, Uggs are everywhere once again. Aside from the loads of discounted Sorel styles, Rue La La has a handful of Ugg styles marked down, like these suede sneaker boots, which are 41 percent off.

As expected, sizes are selling out quickly, so grab them before it's too late to call a pair your own.

Rue La La

Buy It! Ugg Mika Classic Suede Sneaker Boot, $69.99 (orig. $120); ruelala.com

Celebrities don't always wear shoes that are in our price range, so once they do, you know they're going to be good. And when they're discounted? Even better. Keep scrolling for more Sorel and Ugg shoes on sale.

Rue La La

Buy It! Sorel Hi-Line Heel Suede & Leather Chelsea Boot, $139.99 (orig. $190); ruelala.com

Rue La La

Buy It! Sorel Joan Of Arctic Wedge III Leather Chelsea Boot, $145.99 (orig. $210); ruelala.com

Rue La La

Buy It! Sorel Lennox Hiker Stkd WP Leather & Suede Boot, $145.99 (orig. $200); ruelala.com

Rue La La

Buy It! Sorel Brex Cozy Lace WP Leather & Suede Boot, $155.99 (orig. $210); ruelala.com

Rue La La

Buy It! Ugg Ansley Shaine Suede Slipper, $69.99 (orig. $100); ruelala.com

