The Oprah-Approved Boot Brand Kate Middleton Wears Is Up to 50% Off — But Only for Two Days
A solid pair of winter boots is warm, durable, comfortable, and fashionable. One brand that checks all of those boxes? Sorel. Plus, it's celebrity-approved to boot (pun intended). And right now, 70 pairs of Sorel boots are majorly marked down at little-known discount retailer Rue La La, so if you're looking for your new go-to snow boots, today is your lucky day.
For years now, stylish celebrities have turned to Sorel for their staple winter boots. Katie Holmes walks around New York City in the warm kicks, Jennifer Aniston was spotted wearing tall Sorel boots on the ski slopes, Kate Middleton has opted for the brand's snow boots on multiple occasions, and Oprah even included a puffy pair in her 2020 list of favorite things.
The list of famous fans of Sorel goes on, but unlike many shoe brands that stars give their seal of approval, Sorel boots are surprisingly affordable. And during Rue La La's sale, prices are even lower — but only until midnight ET on January 6. So, before the sale ends in two days, choose between a variety of Sorel boots, ranging from waterproof to fur to lace-up styles.
Buy It: Rue La La Sorel Explorer Carnival Bootie, $99.99 (orig. $130); ruelala.com
Aside from its large selection of cozy snow boots, Sorel also offers leather and suede booties for fancier occasions, soft slippers for moseying around the house, and comfortable sneakers for running errands (which have been worn by the likes of Lily Collins and Irina Shayk.) Plus, Sorel even has a version of the controversial wedge boot trend that Selena Gomez can't stop wearing.
If you need further convincing that now's the time to invest in your own pair of Sorel boots, shop six more styles on sale at Rue La La below. But hurry — the sale ends on Thursday, and some styles are already selling out.
Buy It: Rue La La Sorel Lennox Leather Boot, $149.99 (orig. $200); ruelala.com
Buy It: Rue La La Sorel Harlow Suede Cozy Bootie, $109.99 (orig. $150); ruelala.com
Buy It: Rue La La Sorel Lennox Leather Street Boot, $149.99 (orig. $200); ruelala.com
Buy It: Rue La La Sorel Cate Pull On Leather Boot, $99.99 (orig. $175); ruelala.com
Buy It: Rue La La Sorel Caribou OTM Leather Boot, $95.99 (orig. $130); ruelala.com
Buy It: Rue La La Sorel Cate Leather Bootie, $89.99 (orig. $185); ruelala.com
