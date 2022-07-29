So Many Sneakers Worn by Hollywood Royalty and Actual Royalty Are on Sale Right Now, It's Almost Overwhelming

The brand's subtle "V" logo and the sophisticated silhouette of all of its shoes take your typical casual white sneaker to an elevated level. Veja also offers chunkier suede styles, a retro option Jennifer Garner wears on repeat. The time to invest in these sure-to-be staple shoes is now, because more than 60 pairs of Veja sneakers are currently marked down at Rue La La — including the brand's popular Campo and Esplar styles, the latter of which Middleton has worn.