So Many Sneakers Worn by Hollywood Royalty and Actual Royalty Are on Sale Right Now, It's Almost Overwhelming
Finding the perfect pair of sneakers can feel like looking for a needle in a haystack. There are countless options to sift through in the world of footwear, which is why taking note of the comfy kicks celebrities wear on repeat is a good place to start.
While trendy labels come and go, a handful of sneaker brands have remained staples for stars for years, and right now, four of those trusted brands are secretly on sale. Discount retailer Rue La La just slashed prices on popular pairs of Adidas, Reebok, Superga, and Veja shoes, which are all longtime go-to picks for both Hollywood royalty and actual royals.
Sneakers on Sale at Rue La La:
- Reebok Dailyfit DMX Sneaker, $49.99 (orig. $80)
- Superga Canvas Sneaker, $55.99 (orig. $79)
- Adidas Advantage Leather Sneaker, $59.99 (orig. $65)
- Adidas Cloudfoam Pure 2.0 Sneaker, $69.99 (orig. $75)
- Veja SDU RT Sneaker, $93.99 (orig. $125)
- Veja Esplar Leather Sneaker, $109.99 (orig. $130)
- Veja Campo Leather & Suede Sneaker, $134.99 (orig. $155)
- Veja V-12 Leather Sneaker, $134.99 (orig. $155)
- Veja V-10 Leather & Mesh Sneaker, $134.99 (orig. $155)
First up: Superga. The no-frills brand has become the unofficial simple white sneaker choice for many celebs, like Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Emily Ratajkowski, and perhaps the most loyal fan, Kate Middleton. The Duchess of Cambridge has been wearing her Superga sneakers all over the world for years, and the brand's popular slip-on style is on sale for just $56 at Rue La La right now.
Buy It! Superga Canvas Sneaker, $55.99 (orig. $79); ruelala.com
Fellow royal Meghan Markle brought Veja sneakers to the forefront of footwear when she wore them on a boating outing in 2018, and now, the French brand has been spotted on countless famous feet. Reese Witherspoon, Laura Dern, and Lily Collins all count themselves as devotees, too, often pairing the sleek sneakers with dresses, skirts, or leggings.
The brand's subtle "V" logo and the sophisticated silhouette of all of its shoes take your typical casual white sneaker to an elevated level. Veja also offers chunkier suede styles, a retro option Jennifer Garner wears on repeat. The time to invest in these sure-to-be staple shoes is now, because more than 60 pairs of Veja sneakers are currently marked down at Rue La La — including the brand's popular Campo and Esplar styles, the latter of which Middleton has worn.
Buy It! Veja Esplar Leather Sneaker, $109.99 (orig. $130); ruelala.com
Lastly, Adidas and A-listers go together like eggs and bacon. Everyone from Rihanna to Hailey Bieber has been spotted wearing the athletic shoes out and about, and dozens of styles are marked down at the moment. Likewise, countless celebs have reached for Reebok shoes time after time, like Hilary Duff, Sydney Sweeney, and — yet again — Meghan Markle. There are 17 affordable Reebok kicks included in this sale.
Buy It! Adidas Advantage Leather Sneaker, $59.99 (orig. $65); ruelala.com
With all of these celebs' seal of approval, these timeless brands deserve a place on your shoe rack. Below, find your soon-to-be go-to sneakers on sale at Rue La La.
Buy It! Adidas Cloudfoam Pure 2.0 Sneaker, $69.99 (orig. $75); ruelala.com
Buy It! Veja SDU RT Sneaker, $93.99 (orig. $125); ruelala.com
Buy It! Veja V-12 Leather Sneaker, $134.99 (orig. $155); ruelala.com
Buy It! Veja V-10 Leather & Mesh Sneaker, $134.99 (orig. $155); ruelala.com
Buy It! Veja Campo Leather & Suede Sneaker, $134.99 (orig. $155); ruelala.com
