Psst! Only PEOPLE Readers Can Shop This Secret Sale Inspired by Reese Witherspoon's Wardrobe 

You have three days to score Reese-like fashion for less
By Claire Harmeyer June 23, 2022 10:25 AM
Reese Witherspoon wears many hats: actress, producer, entrepreneur, book club host, mom, wife. But regardless of which one she puts on for any given day, one thing is for sure: She'll wear it well — literally. The Where the Crawdads Sing producer has owned her signature Southern style since she stepped into the spotlight decades ago, and it's only gotten better with time. 

If you've always admired Witherspoon's wardrobe, today is your lucky day, because discount retailer Rue La La dedicated an entire sale to clothing and accessories inspired by Reese's fashion sense, and only PEOPLE readers have access to it.

For the next three days only, you can snag summer sundresses, designer sunglasses, pretty blouses, and breezy pants Reese herself would probably approve of on sale at Rue La La. The under-the-radar retailer is known for offering secret sales on popular brands like Veja sneakers and Birkenstock sandals (both of which Witherspoon wears on repeat!), and this curated sale is exclusive to you, the PEOPLE audience. 

The key to unlocking these killer deals is simple: Become a Rue La La member (for free!) just by signing up with your email address. You'll immediately gain access to this secret sale and more events with discounts on coveted designer items.

When you enter the hush-hush storefront, you'll discover over 200 Reese Witherspoon-inspired preppy styles, including lots of pretty summer dresses on sale for less than $100. We can totally see the former Big Little Lies star wearing this puff-sleeve mini dress in blue and white checkers and this cheery gingham maxi dress with a romantic halter neck. 

The secret sale is chock-full of other trendy dresses, too, like this maxi with a tiered skirt, this smocked floral mini, and this bright yellow midi dress with cutout details. Other highlights include these breezy linen pants that you'll wear on repeat this season, a staple pair of jeans from celeb-loved denim brand Joe's jeans, and this classic striped button-down shirt (a trend that's all over Hollywood right now) that's on sale for just $30. 

Below, shop more from PEOPLE's exclusive Reese Witherspoon-inspired sale before it disappears at 3 p.m. ET on June 26. 

Credit: Rue La La

Buy It! Beachlunchlounge Kaia Shirt, $29.99 (orig. $58); ruelala.com

Credit: Rue La La

Buy It! Alexia Admor Cutout Waist Shirtdress, $48.24 (orig. $245); ruelala.com

Credit: Rue La La

Buy It! NYDJ Teresa Ankle Jean, $49.99 (orig. $119); ruelala.com

Credit: Rue La La

Buy It! Lea & Viola Smocked Top, $49.99 (orig. $110); ruelala.com

Credit: Rue La La

Buy It! DNT Sweater Tank, $59.99 (orig. $143); ruelala.com

Credit: Rue La La

Buy It! Maison Tara Tiered Sundress, $59.99 (orig. $120); ruelala.com 

Credit: Rue La La

Buy It! Maison Tara Seersucker Dress, $59.99 (orig. $120); ruelala.com

Credit: Rue La La

Buy It! Splendid Kora Eyelet Maxi Dress, $63.24 (orig. $248); ruelala.com

Credit: Rue La La

Buy It! Joe's Jeans Kesari High-Rise Straight Crop Jean, $79.99 (orig. $190); ruelala.com

Credit: Rue La La

Buy It! Lea & Viola Puff Sleeve Mini Dress, $79.99 (orig. $160); ruelala.com

Credit: Rue La La

Buy It! 70/21 Floral Hem Dress, $79.99 (orig. $195); ruelala.com

Credit: Rue La La

Buy It! Bebe Floral Sheath Dress, $89.99 (orig. $149); ruelala.com

Credit: Rue La La

Buy It! 70/21 Slit Midi Dress, $89.99 (orig. $200); ruelala.com

Credit: Rue La La

Buy It! Ipponelli Gingham Maxi Dress, $99.99 (orig. $220); ruelala.com

Credit: Rue La La

Buy It! City Sleek Plaid Mini Dress, $99.99 (orig. $242); ruelala.com

Credit: Rue La La

Buy It! L.N.C. Puff Sleeve Mini Dress, $99.99 (orig. $197.50); ruelala.com

Credit: Rue La La

Buy It! Onia Drawstring Linen Pant, $99.99 (orig. $295); ruelala.com

Credit: Rue La La

Buy It! Givenchy Women's GV 7182/G/S 59mm Sunglasses, $99.99 (orig. $300); ruelala.com

