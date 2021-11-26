Birkenstocks Are Just $69 at This Under-the-Radar Sale — but Only for 24 Hours

Meghan Markle’s go-to sneakers are discounted, too
By Claire Harmeyer November 26, 2021 01:00 PM
We're suckers for sales that dish up designer deals on silver platters — and that's exactly what online stores Gilt and Rue La La do. If you're unfamiliar, both Gilt and Rue La La are members-only sites that slash price tags on sought-after celeb-loved labels that rarely go on sale. We're talking high-end brands like Jennifer Lopez-approved Saint Laurent, Billie Eilish-loved Gucci, and supermodel favorite Burberry, which are all currently marked down for the sites' Black Friday sales (along with plenty of other designers.) So, if you're a Gilt or Rue La La shopping newbie, there's no better time than today to give them a try.

Along with drool-worthy designer deals, Gilt and Rue La La offer discounts on more affordable (but still coveted) celeb-loved brands, and Black Friday 2021 is no exception. Right now, the comfy Vejas sneakers Meghan Markle wears on repeat are on sale on Gilt, while Rue La La is marking down celebrities' go-to cold weather shoe, Uggs, and the outerwear brand Selena Gomez and Hilary Duff opt for every winter, Canada Goose. But perhaps best of all, for 24 hours only, you can shop Birkenstocks (aka, Hollywood's favorite comfy shoe) for $69 at Rue La La. That's $30 off of the regularly-priced sandals, which rarely happens, — so, needless to say, it's vital to take advantage now.

Becoming a member of Gilt and Rue La La is free, so it's a no-brainer for any price-savvy, stylish shopper. Once you join, you'll be in the know whenever these luxe and celeb-loved brands are on sale, which puts you way ahead of tons of fashion lovers and saves you hundreds of dollars. Below, shop the best Gilt and Rue La La Black Friday 2021 deals on clothing, shoes, handbags, and accessories. And hurry — smart shoppers who see these prices are sure to scoop coveted items up fast.

