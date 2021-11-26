Birkenstocks Are Just $69 at This Under-the-Radar Sale — but Only for 24 Hours

We're suckers for sales that dish up designer deals on silver platters — and that's exactly what online stores Gilt and Rue La La do. If you're unfamiliar, both Gilt and Rue La La are members-only sites that slash price tags on sought-after celeb-loved labels that rarely go on sale. We're talking high-end brands like Jennifer Lopez-approved Saint Laurent, Billie Eilish-loved Gucci, and supermodel favorite Burberry, which are all currently marked down for the sites' Black Friday sales (along with plenty of other designers.) So, if you're a Gilt or Rue La La shopping newbie, there's no better time than today to give them a try.