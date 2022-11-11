Lifestyle Fashion The Flattering Denim Styles Celebrities Are Into Right Now Are Up to 63% Off at This Under-the-Radar Sale We found wide-leg jeans and flares from Good American, Rag & Bone, and more By Jennifer Chan Jennifer Chan Instagram Website Jennifer Chan is a widely-respected fashion and beauty editor, style expert, and on-air host who regularly appears on Access Hollywood, Extra, KTLA, The List, MSNBC, Sky News, and more with over 16 years of industry experience between New York, Los Angeles, Paris, London, and Chicago. She has been published in InStyle, People, Travel + Leisure, and Real Simple among others and is regularly booked as a host and media personality for major retailers including Bloomingdale's, Macy's, and Nordstrom. We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Photo: Rue La La

Here's the skinny: Denim trends are evolving with the times, and right now, it's all about looser, edgier silhouettes like flares, cropped, and wide-leg styles. For reference, we've seen celebrities like Kendall Jenner, Jennifer Lopez, and Miranda Kerr elongating their legs in the '70s-inspired cut in recent months, and we've also spotted Gigi Hadid and Jennifer Lawrence stepping out in baggier bottoms, too. But as much as we love the look of flattering flare jeans, cute crops, and relaxed wide-legs from the high-end brands A-listers are known to wear, quality denim doesn't come cheap. Luckily, Rue La La, the designer flash sale site, just unveiled a killer savings event featuring top-tier jeans at a fraction of their usual prices. If you've been waiting for a sign to finally jump on the cool-girl denim bandwagon, this is it. For starters, you'll have to enroll as a Rue La La member, but don't worry, it's completely free and takes seconds to sign up with your email. Celebrity-Worn Denim Trends on Sale Joe's Jeans Belenos High-Rise Wide Leg Jean, $75 (orig. $208) Rag & Bone Alex Stowe High-Rise Straight Jean, $89.99 (orig. $225) Joe's Jeans Molly Herculina High-Rise Flare Jean, $99.99 (orig. $198) Paige Denim Cindy Crop, $89.99 (orig. $219) Good American Good 90s Black Loose Jean, $59.99 (orig. $155) Free People Super Flare Black Jean, $39.99 (orig. $78) Hudson Blair Shadow High-Rise Bootcut Jean, $64.99 (orig. $175) Joe's Jeans Molly Gliese High-Rise Flare Jeans, $80 (orig. $208) Rag & Bone Rachel Siesta Straight Jean, $75 (orig. $265) Hudson Noa Cleopatra High-Rise Straight Crop Jean, $75 (orig. $225) Jennifer Lopez, Reese Witherspoon, and More Celebs Have Worn This Wild Trend for Years Once you're in, you'll have access to rock-bottom discounts across the site. As for the best deals on jeans, we spotted popular brands like Rag & Bone, Paige, and Joe's Jeans, and even a few Free People styles that look much more expensive than they really are. Rue La La Buy It! Free People New Dawn Washed Flare Jean, $59.99 (orig. $128); ruelala.com If you want to lean into the flare jeans trend, you can't go wrong with these cute Super Flare jeans, which are a steal at just $40. We could easily see these versatile bottoms paired with festive blouses, alluring corsets, or oversized blazers for holiday gatherings, and the frayed hem and classic five-pocket styling will serve you well for years to come. For a wide-leg option, this pair from Joe's checks off all the boxes, and now they're a whopping 63 percent off. And to capture the loose, laid-back look of baggy jeans, look to this faded pair of Good Americans, which are just $60 and still in stock in several sizes at the time of this writing. Shop these trendy denim styles below before the Rue La La designer jeans sale ends on Wednesday, November 16 at 6 p.m. ET. Rue La La Buy It! Joe's Jeans Belenos High-Rise Wide Leg Jean, $75 (orig. $208); ruelala.com Rue La La Buy It! Rag & Bone Alex Stowe High-Rise Straight Jean, $89.99 (orig. $225); ruelala.com Rue La La Buy It! Joe's Jeans Molly Herculina High-Rise Flare Jean, $99.99 (orig. $198); ruelala.com Rue La La Buy It! Paige Denim Cindy Crop, $89.99 (orig. $219); ruelala.com Rue La La Buy It! Good American Good 90s Black Loose Jean, $59.99 (orig. $155); ruelala.com Rue La La Buy It! Free People Super Flare Black Jean, $39.99 (orig. $78); ruelala.com