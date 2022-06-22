More Than 150 Birkenstock Sandals Are on Sale at This Little-Known Retailer — but Only for 48 More Hours
When you think about Birkenstocks, you probably envision the iconic double-strap buckle sandals that pop up everywhere each time summer rolls around. That timeless style — the Birkenstock Arizona sandal — is by far the brand's most popular pick, but there's a different version that deserves just as much buzz.
With the brand's classic cork footbed, the Birkenstock Gizeh sandal offers the comfort you expect from Birkenstock shoes, but with a single buckle strap and thong design, the style is much more secure on your foot than the fan-favorite slides. Although you can still conveniently slip them on and go, the thong feature on the Gizeh sandal offers extra stability when you're on the move.
And right now, plenty of Gizeh sandals (plus more than 150 other pairs of Birkenstock shoes) are on sale at discount retailer Rue La La, but only for 48 more hours. Find the best deals on Birkenstock sandals — both underrated and popular — below.
Shop Birkenstock Sandals on Sale at Rue La La:
- Birkenstock Women's Madrid Birko-Flor Narrow Sandal in White, $69.99 (orig. $80)
- Birkenstock Women's Madrid Birko-Flor Narrow Sandal in Black, $69.99 (orig. $80)
- Birkenstock Women's Gizeh Icy Metallic Sandal, $79.99 (orig. $100)
- Birkenstock Women's Gizeh Birko-Flor Sandal, $79.99 (orig. $100)
- Birkenstock Women's Gizeh BS Birko-Flor Birkibuc Sandal, $79.99 (orig. $100)
- Birkenstock Women's Mayari Birko-Flor Sandal, $79.99 (orig. $100)
- Birkenstock Women's Arizona Birko-Flor Narrow Sandal, $79.99 (orig. $100)
- Birkenstock Women's Boston BS Birko-Flor Birkibuc, $89.99 (orig. $115)
- Birkenstock Women's Arizona BS Patent Birko-Flor Sandal, $89.99 (orig. $110)
- Birkenstock Women's Arizona BS Birko-Flor Sandal, $99.99 (orig. $125)
Until 11 a.m. ET on June 24, you can snag major discounts on Birkenstock shoes at Rue La La, including the stabilizing Gizeh sandals in a range of colors and materials like black suede and metallic magenta or similarly unsung styles like the Madrid Sandal and the Birkibuc Clog. The former, a single strap version of the coveted Arizona (which is also on sale, by the way!) has been spotted on both Gwyneth Paltrow and Sarah Jessica Parker, and the latter, a comfy, full-coverage clog, has become a staple in Kendall Jenner's wardrobe recently.
But if you're on the hunt for the iconic style countless celebrities favor — aka the Birkenstock Arizona sandal — plenty of those are included in the sale, too. There's a reason stars like Reese Witherspoon, Chrissy Teigen, and Katie Holmes keep returning to them: With an easy slip-on-and-go fit, these Birkenstock sandals are perfect for picnics and beach days, and they're supportive enough to carry you through all of it.
The key to unlocking these amazing deals is simple: Become a Rue La La member (for free!) by signing up with your email address, and immediately unlock the door to this exciting Birkenstock sale and more exclusive discounts on designer brands, including plenty that are worn by celebs, too.
Snag your new go-to summer shoes by shopping the Rue La La Birkenstock sale below. And hurry! You only have 48 hours to take advantage of these discounts.
