The Classic Birkenstock Sandals Everyone in Hollywood Owns Are on Sale for as Little as $50 Right Now

Get popular styles at a discount during this under-the-radar flash sale

Nicol Natale is a freelance writer and editor based in Hawai'i.

Published on January 12, 2023 04:00 PM

It may be sweater weather and fuzzy Ugg season for many, but a major sale on celeb-favorite sandals will have you dreaming of warmer days. Rue La La just launched a Birkenstock flash sale with dozens of sandal styles that Hollywood can't stop wearing, including the exact style Reese Witherspoon and Sarah Jessica Parker have been spotted in.

Right now, more than 70 pairs of Birkenstock sandals are up to 37 percent off at Rue La La, offering huge savings on celeb-worn styles, including the iconic Arizona sandal, which is by far the brand's most popular pair. Plus, celebrities like Kaia Gerber and Gigi Hadid have made them winter-ready with socks. To get in on the savings, all you have to do is sign up for a free account using your email address.

Right now, you can get a pair of Birkenstock sandals for as little as $50 — but act fast, as popular styles are already going fast. Shop discounted Birkenstock sandals before the sale ends on January 15 at 11 a.m. ET.

Birkenstock Sandals on Sale at Rue La La

It's no secret that celebrities love Birkenstock sandals, and you can get the style Sarah Jessica Parker and Gwyneth Paltrow have worn on sale. Instead of the usual double-buckle silhouette, the Birkenstock Madrid Birko-Flor Sandal features a single buckle for a more casual look that's easy to slip on and off. The bottom is made of the brand's suede-lined cork that molds and shapes to your feet, and right now, you can get them for $50 in staple black.

Buy It! Birkenstock Madrid Birko-Flor Sandal, $49.99 (orig. $80); ruelala.com

If you're more into the iconic double-buckle look that Hollywood is obsessed with, you can get several styles at a discount, including the popular Arizona Birkobuc Sandal, which is under $100. The sandals have a super soft footbed made from the brand's signature cork, plus an additional layer of comfort with high arch support and an open toe box. The straps, which are made from soft suede and have rose gold hardware, are adjustable to help you feel secure as you walk.

Buy It! Birkenstock Narrow Arizona Birkobuc Sandal in Stone, $89.99 (orig. $110); ruelala.com

Have a future vacation in mind? Upgrade your traditional flip-flops with Birkenstock's Gizeh Birko-Flor Sandal, which is a thong style. The sandals offer more support than your average pair of flip-flops thanks to a single adjustable buckle that secures around the top of your foot. As you slide them on, you'll find that they mold to your feet, because the bottoms are made from the signature cork Birkenstock is known for.

Buy It! Birkenstock Gizeh Birko-Flor Sandal in Silver, $79.99 (orig. $100); ruelala.com

If you didn't add Birkenstock sandals to your cart during holiday shopping, now is your chance while so many popular and celeb-worn styles are on sale. Shop more discounted sandals below.

Buy It! Birkenstock Arizona Narrow Leather Sandal, $99.99 (orig. $125); ruelala.com

Buy It! Birkenstock Milano Oiled Leather Sandal in Habana, $89.99 (orig. $130); ruelala.com

Buy It! Birkenstock Women's Arizona Soft Footbed Suede Leather Sandal, $109.99 (orig. $140); ruelala.com

