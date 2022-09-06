Lifestyle Fashion A Secret Sale on Hollywood's Favorite Birkenstocks Puts the Comfy Sandals at Just $80 — but Not for Long It includes styles celebs like Kendall Jenner wear on repeat By Jennifer Chan Jennifer Chan Instagram Website Jennifer Chan is a widely-respected fashion and beauty editor, style expert, and on-air host who regularly appears on Access Hollywood, Extra, KTLA, The List, MSNBC, Sky News, and more with over 16 years of industry experience between New York, Los Angeles, Paris, London, and Chicago. She has been published in InStyle, People, Travel + Leisure, and Real Simple among others and is regularly booked as a host and media personality for major retailers including Bloomingdale's, Macy's, and Nordstrom. Jennifer is also the founder of her personal blog, www.JennChanGlam.com, and makes it her mission to inspire real women to feel confident and stylish from the inside out through their fashion and beauty choices.Follow her on Instagram. People Editorial Guidelines Published on September 6, 2022 09:00 PM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Rue La La When it comes to shoe shopping, we take a lot of inspiration from celebrities, which is precisely why Birkenstocks have been top of mind for several years now. After all, we've lost count of how many times we've spotted stylish stars like Kendall Jenner, Heidi Klum, Katie Holmes, and Gigi Hadid wearing the brand's trademark comfy sandals and clogs out and about; and now that they're on major sale on Rue La La, there's never been a better time to follow suit. The blowout savings event runs through Saturday, September 10 until 11 a.m. ET., which means time is of the essence to grab what you can during this flash sale, so don't delay. AbacaPress/Splash; Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images As with all things on Rue La La, you must enroll as a member to access the sale (don't worry, it's completely free and takes mere minutes to sign up), and it's well worth it once you see the massive discounts available. For starters, Jenner's exact Arizona sandals are only $80 right now (a nice break from its original price of $110). Plus, there are plenty of other deals to be had on supportive styles that won't let you down, like the Gizhe sandals, Boston clogs, and shearling-trimmed slip-ons. Shoppers Say These Squat-Proof Leggings Are 'Like Second Skin, but Better' — and They're on Sale Right Now For a little background, Birkenstocks are best known for their molded footbeds and simple designs, and the quality speaks for itself. Not only are these foolproof slides so funky, they're fashionable, but they also feel like a dream on — which is needed now more than ever since we're currently paying the price for wearing flimsy flip-flops all summer long. Now that fall is practically in full swing, we're making wiser choices and investing in footwear that will stand the test of time. Shop this sale and score big deals on classic sandals and clogs while you can. Rue La La Buy It! Birkenstock Arizona Birko-Flor Sandal, $79.99 (orig. $110); ruelala.com Rue La La Buy It! Birkenstock Arizona Birko-Flor Sandal, $79.99 (orig. $110); ruelala.com Rue La La Buy It! Birkenstock Arizona Shearling Sandal, $134.99 (orig. $160); ruelala.com Rue La La Buy It! Birkenstock Gizhe Birko-Flor Sandal, $79.99 (orig. $100); ruelala.com Rue La La Buy It! Birkenstock Boston Clog, $89.99 (orig. $120); ruelala.com Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.