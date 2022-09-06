A Secret Sale on Hollywood's Favorite Birkenstocks Puts the Comfy Sandals at Just $80 — but Not for Long

When it comes to shoe shopping, we take a lot of inspiration from celebrities, which is precisely why Birkenstocks have been top of mind for several years now.

After all, we've lost count of how many times we've spotted stylish stars like Kendall Jenner, Heidi Klum, Katie Holmes, and Gigi Hadid wearing the brand's trademark comfy sandals and clogs out and about; and now that they're on major sale on Rue La La, there's never been a better time to follow suit. The blowout savings event runs through Saturday, September 10 until 11 a.m. ET., which means time is of the essence to grab what you can during this flash sale, so don't delay.

As with all things on Rue La La, you must enroll as a member to access the sale (don't worry, it's completely free and takes mere minutes to sign up), and it's well worth it once you see the massive discounts available. For starters, Jenner's exact Arizona sandals are only $80 right now (a nice break from its original price of $110). Plus, there are plenty of other deals to be had on supportive styles that won't let you down, like the Gizhe sandals, Boston clogs, and shearling-trimmed slip-ons.

For a little background, Birkenstocks are best known for their molded footbeds and simple designs, and the quality speaks for itself. Not only are these foolproof slides so funky, they're fashionable, but they also feel like a dream on — which is needed now more than ever since we're currently paying the price for wearing flimsy flip-flops all summer long. Now that fall is practically in full swing, we're making wiser choices and investing in footwear that will stand the test of time.

Buy It! Birkenstock Arizona Birko-Flor Sandal, $79.99 (orig. $110); ruelala.com

Buy It! Birkenstock Arizona Birko-Flor Sandal, $79.99 (orig. $110); ruelala.com

Buy It! Birkenstock Arizona Shearling Sandal, $134.99 (orig. $160); ruelala.com

Buy It! Birkenstock Gizhe Birko-Flor Sandal, $79.99 (orig. $100); ruelala.com

Buy It! Birkenstock Boston Clog, $89.99 (orig. $120); ruelala.com

