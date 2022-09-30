A Secret Sale on Hollywood's Favorite Birkenstocks Puts the Comfy Sandals at Just $80 — but Not for Long

When it comes to comfy shoes, we often find ourselves following in Jennifer Garner's stylish footsteps. The busy actress and mother of three is routinely seen out and about wearing an array of tried-and-true casual styles — including classic Birkenstock sandals.

Earlier this month, Garner stepped out wearing a laidback navy jumpsuit paired with the iconic Arizona Two-Strap Sandals by the brand. Truth be told, we've had our eyes on this exact style for quite some time, as tons of celebrities including Katie Holmes and Tracee Ellis Ross also own Arizonas — so we did some digging to see if we could scrounge up a discount on these classics.

As luck would have it, Rue La La quietly kicked off a major Birkenstock sale today, so we're 100 percent thinking it's the very excuse we needed to scoop up some supportive sandals of our own. The savings event runs from now until 3 p.m. ET on October 4, so time is of the essence to take advantage of these killer deals.

As with all things on Rue La La, you must enroll as a member to access the sale (don't worry, it's completely free and takes mere minutes to sign up), and it's well worth it once you see the generous discounts available. We rounded up the very best Birkenstock deals below, so keep scrolling to get the scoop on all of the popular options currently available for $80.

Birkenstock Sandal Deals at Rue La La

For starters, we highly recommend grabbing the classic Two-Strap sandals in as many versatile colors (like soft taupe and classic black) and playful patterns as possible. At the time of this writing, just about all sizes are well stocked in most styles, but given the (very) limited time ticking on this sale, we would move as quickly as possible to score the best selection.

If you're craving something a little more unique, check out the Florida Soft Footbed Birkibuc Sandal which features three sturdy straps, or the Mayari Birko-Flor Sandal for a stylish change of pace. Birks never go out of style, so there's no harm in stocking up for years to come; but with chillier temps to contend with now, we're thinking about adding a pair of timeless clogs and shearling-lined slippers to round out our collection.

Shop the best Birkenstock deals below and check out the full sale ASAP while it's still going strong.

Rue La La

Buy It! Birkenstock Arizona Birko-Flor Narrow Sandal, $79.99 (orig. $100); ruelala.com

Rue La La

Buy It! Birkenstock Gizhe Birko-Flor Narrow Sandal, $79.99 (orig. $100); ruelala.com

Rue La La

Buy It! Birkenstock Mayari Birko-Flor Sandal, $79.99 (orig. $99.95); ruelala.com

Rue La La

Buy It! Birkenstock Zermatt Shearling Slipper, $79.99 (orig. $100); ruelala.com

Rue La La

Buy It! Birkenstock Classic Arizona Sandal, $79.99 (orig. $120); ruelala.com

Rue La La

Buy It! Birkenstock Boston BS Birko-Flor Birkibuc Clog, $79.99 (orig. $120); ruelala.com

