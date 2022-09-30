A Secret Sale on Hollywood's Favorite Birkenstocks Puts the Comfy Sandals at Just $80 — but Not for Long

It includes styles celebs like Jennifer Garner wear on repeat

By
Jennifer Chan
Jennifer Chan
Jennifer Chan

Jennifer Chan is a widely-respected fashion and beauty editor, style expert, and on-air host who regularly appears on Access Hollywood, Extra, KTLA, The List, MSNBC, Sky News, and more with over 16 years of industry experience between New York, Los Angeles, Paris, London, and Chicago. She has been published in InStyle, People, Travel + Leisure, and Real Simple among others and is regularly booked as a host and media personality for major retailers including Bloomingdale's, Macy's, and Nordstrom. Jennifer is also the founder of her personal blog, www.JennChanGlam.com, and makes it her mission to inspire real women to feel confident and stylish from the inside out through their fashion and beauty choices.

Follow her on Instagram.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 30, 2022 05:29 PM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

jennifer garner; birksenstocks
Photo: Getty

When it comes to comfy shoes, we often find ourselves following in Jennifer Garner's stylish footsteps. The busy actress and mother of three is routinely seen out and about wearing an array of tried-and-true casual styles — including classic Birkenstock sandals.

Earlier this month, Garner stepped out wearing a laidback navy jumpsuit paired with the iconic Arizona Two-Strap Sandals by the brand. Truth be told, we've had our eyes on this exact style for quite some time, as tons of celebrities including Katie Holmes and Tracee Ellis Ross also own Arizonas — so we did some digging to see if we could scrounge up a discount on these classics.

Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - September 06, 2022
Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

As luck would have it, Rue La La quietly kicked off a major Birkenstock sale today, so we're 100 percent thinking it's the very excuse we needed to scoop up some supportive sandals of our own. The savings event runs from now until 3 p.m. ET on October 4, so time is of the essence to take advantage of these killer deals.

As with all things on Rue La La, you must enroll as a member to access the sale (don't worry, it's completely free and takes mere minutes to sign up), and it's well worth it once you see the generous discounts available. We rounded up the very best Birkenstock deals below, so keep scrolling to get the scoop on all of the popular options currently available for $80.

Birkenstock Sandal Deals at Rue La La

For starters, we highly recommend grabbing the classic Two-Strap sandals in as many versatile colors (like soft taupe and classic black) and playful patterns as possible. At the time of this writing, just about all sizes are well stocked in most styles, but given the (very) limited time ticking on this sale, we would move as quickly as possible to score the best selection.

See More from PEOPLE Shopping:

If you're craving something a little more unique, check out the Florida Soft Footbed Birkibuc Sandal which features three sturdy straps, or the Mayari Birko-Flor Sandal for a stylish change of pace. Birks never go out of style, so there's no harm in stocking up for years to come; but with chillier temps to contend with now, we're thinking about adding a pair of timeless clogs and shearling-lined slippers to round out our collection.

Shop the best Birkenstock deals below and check out the full sale ASAP while it's still going strong.

Rue La La Birkenstock Sale
Rue La La

Buy It! Birkenstock Arizona Birko-Flor Narrow Sandal, $79.99 (orig. $100); ruelala.com

Rue La La Birkenstock Sale
Rue La La

Buy It! Birkenstock Gizhe Birko-Flor Narrow Sandal, $79.99 (orig. $100); ruelala.com

Rue La La Birkenstock Sale
Rue La La

Buy It! Birkenstock Mayari Birko-Flor Sandal, $79.99 (orig. $99.95); ruelala.com

Rue La La Birkenstock Sale
Rue La La

Buy It! Birkenstock Zermatt Shearling Slipper, $79.99 (orig. $100); ruelala.com

Rue La La Birkenstock Sale
Rue La La

Buy It! Birkenstock Classic Arizona Sandal, $79.99 (orig. $120); ruelala.com

Rue La La Birkenstock Sale
Rue La La

Buy It! Birkenstock Boston BS Birko-Flor Birkibuc Clog, $79.99 (orig. $120); ruelala.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

Related Articles
tracee ellis ross; gigi hadid; naomi watts
The Classic Birkenstock Sandals Countless Celebrities Own Are Going for as Little as $80 Right Now
Birkenstocks
A Secret Sale on Hollywood's Favorite Birkenstocks Puts the Comfy Sandals at Just $80 — but Not for Long
tracee ellis ross; gigi hadid; naomi watts
Everyone's Favorite Birkenstock Sandals Are on Sale for $80 Right Now
tracee ellis ross; gigi hadid; naomi watts
Birkenstock Sandals Are Going for as Little as $60 at This Little-Known Retailer Right Now
Splash; Getty; Splash; Instagram
More Than 150 Birkenstock Sandals Are on Sale at This Little-Known Retailer — but Only for 48 More Hours
Splash; Getty; Splash; Instagram
More Than 140 Birkenstock Sandals Are Secretly on Sale Right Now — but Only for Less Than 48 Hours
kristen bell, kaia gerber, lucy hale, Gigi Hadid, BIRKENSTOCKS
Those Classic Birkenstock Sandals Everyone in Hollywood Seems to Own Are Going for as Little as $70 Right Now
Hollywood moms in birkenstocks
The Supremely Comfy Birkenstocks So Many Celebrities Wear All Year Are Only $80 for a Little While Longer
Splash; Getty; Splash; Instagram
Those Classic Birkenstock Sandals We See All Over Hollywood Are Quietly on Sale for as Little as $80
gwyneth paltrow birkenstocks
The Underrated Birkenstock Sandal Gwyneth Paltrow and Sarah Jessica Parker Favor Is on Sale for 24 Hours Only
kristen bell, kaia gerber, lucy hale, Gigi Hadid, BIRKENSTOCKS
Hollywood's Go-To Summer Sandal Is Majorly Discounted at This Secret Sale
kristen bell, kaia gerber, lucy hale, gwyneth paltrow, BIRKENSTOCKS
The Sustainable Birkenstocks That Kristen Bell and Gwyneth Paltrow Wear Are on Sale for a Limited Time Only
Splash; Getty; Splash; Instagram
There Are Less Than 48 Hours to Get a Pair of Birkenstocks for Cheap at This Secret Sale
Birkenstocks Rue La La black friday sale
You Only Have a Few Days Left to Shop This Rare Birkenstock Sale
kristen bell, kaia gerber, lucy hale, gwyneth paltrow, BIRKENSTOCKS
The Birkenstock Sandal Celebrities Wear All Year Round Is Just $70 for the Next 24 Hours
Hollywood moms in birkenstocks
The Comfy Birkenstocks Hollywood Moms Have Trusted for Years Are on Sale — for 48 Hours Only