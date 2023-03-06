You Have Less Than 48 Hours to Score Birkenstock Sandals for Just $50

With spring break approaching, warmer weather is officially around the corner. It's almost time to pack away your Ugg boots for the season and pull out your sandals instead — so if your tried-and-true slides are wearing thin, an update is in order.

Right on cue, discount retailer Rue La La just slashed prices on more than 100 pairs of Birkenstock sandals, including fan-favorite styles like the Birkenstock Arizona and Birkenstock Gizeh, both of which are marked down to $80. But even better? The Madrid sandal is going for just $50 right now. No, that wasn't a typo.

Although it isn't as popular as the Birkenstock Arizona, this single strap version offers all the support and versatility as the iconic double buckle shoe. Its sleek, simple silhouette has won the favor of celebs like Sarah Jessica Parker and Gwyneth Paltrow, and at $50, this is the lowest price we've seen for Birkenstock shoes recently.

Buy It! Birkenstock Madrid Birko-Flor Sandal, $49.99 (orig. $80); ruelala.com

If you're loyal to the classic Birkenstock Arizona, don't worry, because plenty of those — including suede, leather, and metallic styles — are on sale, too. The roster of stars who have worn the instantly-recognizable shoes runs deep: Gigi Hadid, Reese Witherspoon, Katie Holmes, Kristen Bell, and many more have stepped out in the casual footwear over the years. Join these A-listers and snag a new pair that's bound to be your go-to pick all spring and summer.

Birkenstock Sandals on Sale at Rue La La

All you have to do to access this Birkenstock sale is sign up to become a Rue La La member for free with your email address. You'll immediately unlock these killer deals and more discounts on designer and celebrity-worn brands dropped daily.

Choose between neutrals like brown and black Birkenstocks or stand out in this pastel pink pair that's perfect for spring. Whether you've never owned them before or your favorite style has endured years of wear and tear, this Birkenstock sale is the perfect opportunity to add a staple sandal to your shoe rack. Shop more Birkenstocks on sale at Rue La La below.

Buy It! Birkenstock Siena II Narrow Fit Leather Sandal in Pink Leather, $99.99 (orig. $125); ruelala.com

Buy It! Birkenstock Arizona Narrow Fit Leather Sandal in Black Leather, $99.99 (orig. $125); ruelala.com

Buy It! Birkenstock Narrow Arizona Birko-Flor Sandal in White Leather, $79.99 (orig. $101.25); ruelala.com

Buy It! Birkenstock Arizona Narrow Birkibuc Sandal in Brown Leather, $79.99 (orig. $110); ruelala.com

Buy It! Birkenstock Ramses Sandal in Black Leather, $79.99 (orig. $99.95); ruelala.com

Buy It! Birkenstock Mayari Narrow Birko-Flor Sandal in Brown Leather, $69.99 (orig. $100); ruelala.com

Buy It! Birkenstock Gizeh Birko-Flor Sandal in Blue Leather, $79.99 (orig. $99.95–$100); ruelala.com

