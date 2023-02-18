Spring Is Around the Corner, and We Found Dozens of Birkenstock Sandals on Sale Starting at $50

Although it's still pretty cold outside, spring is around the corner, so it's time to start thinking ahead to more lightweight wardrobe options.

Right now, you can save on over 100 styles of Birkenstock sandals at Rue La La, which offers massive savings on designer brands. Popular styles like the Arizona sandal, which has been worn by stars like Reese Witherspoon, Katie Holmes, and Gigi Hadid, are included in the sale, in addition to summer-ready options like the Gizeh and Madrid sandals — and they're going for as little as $50.

But you'll need to hurry, as the sale ends on February 22 and popular sandals are going fast. Make sure to sign up for a free account at Rue La La to access these discounted Birkenstocks.

Birkenstocks on Sale at Rue La La

Birkenstock's double-buckle sandal is iconic, and so many celebrities, from Kaia Gerber to Kristen Bell, have worn the style for years. And right now, you can get the Arizona sandal for just $80 at Rue La La's sale. They have an ultra-soft footbed made of cork that helps cushion your feet, as well as a high arch and open-toe box for even more support. The slip-on style is easy to wear with just about anything, be it a flowy dress or work slacks.

Buy It! Birkenstock Narrow Arizona Birkobuc Sandal in Stone, $79.99 (orig. $99.95); ruelala.com

One of Gwyneth Paltrow and Sarah Jessica Parker's go-to styles is marked down, too, and it's perfect for warmer days ahead. Unlike the popular Arizona sandals, the Madrid sandals have just a single buckle, but the bottom is still made of the brand's suede-lined cork that molds and shapes to your feet. At just $50, these sandals are a spring must-have at an absolute steal.

Buy It! Birkenstock Madrid Birko-Flor Sandal in Black, $49.99 (orig. $80); ruelala.com

If you want even less coverage to let your feet breathe during sandal season, consider the Gizeh Birko-Flor Sandal, which has a thong design to resemble more of a flip-flop. But unlike that flimsy shoe, these sandals offer more support thanks to a single buckle that secures around the footbed, which you can adjust to fit just right.

Buy It! Birkenstock Gizeh Birko-Flor Sandal in Black, $79.99 (orig. $100); ruelala.com

If Birkenstocks have been on your wish list for awhile, there's never been a better time to stock up. Shop more of our favorite picks from the Hollywood-favorite sandal brand at Rue La La's sale below.

Buy It! Birkenstock Women's Ramses Sandal in Black, $79.99 (orig. $99.95); ruelala.com

Buy It! Birkenstock Arizona Leather Sandal in Taupe, $109.99 (orig. $145); ruelala.com

Buy It! Birkenstock Arizona Narrow Leather Sandal in Black, $99.99 (orig. $125); ruelala.com

Buy It! Birkenstock Milano Oiled Leather Sandal in Tobacco, $109.99 (orig. $125); ruelala.com

