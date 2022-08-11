Everyone's Favorite Birkenstock Sandals Are on Sale for $80 Right Now

Summer might be winding down, but Birkenstock season never ends.

Sure, the instantly-recognizable sandals reach their peak popularity during the summer, but many celebrities continue wearing them into fall and, for those who live in warm climates like California, even with socks come winter. TLDR; Birkenstock sandals are a smart footwear choice year-round, and now's the perfect time to invest in a new pair.

Right now, more than 75 pairs of Birkenstocks — including best-selling silhouettes like the Birkenstock Arizona sandal (you know the iconic double-buckle pick!) and underrated pairs like the Madrid and Gizeh — are discounted by up to 25 percent at Rue La La.

Birkenstock Sandals on Sale at Rue La La:

All items will return to full price at 11 a.m. ET on August 15, but the brand notoriously sells out fast, so don't wait around and miss out on snagging your new pair of go-to shoes for less. Become a Rue La La member for free by signing up with your email address, and immediately gain access to this huge Birkenstock sale, along with more deals on celeb-worn and designer items dropped daily.

The list of the footwear's famous fans just keeps growing, too. Longtime Birkenstock devotees include Reese Witherspoon, Chrissy Teigen, Gigi Hadid, and Katie Holmes, to name a few. Just this past weekend, both Melissa McCarthy and Tracee Ellis Ross stepped out in Birkenstocks in New York City: The former wore a metallic double-buckle style while the latter opted for a now-sold-out $430 version of the cult-favorite Arizona sandal, which she paired with $1,050 worth of Prada.

Several stars have been deviating from the norm lately by shining the spotlight on an underrated pair of the brand's shoes: the Birkenstock Boston Clog. Kristen Bell, Kendall Jenner, and Hilary Duff have all been spotted wearing the closed-toe shoe that's better suited for colder months so far this year, and you can get the style for $90 right now.

Birkenstock shoes are as timeless and versatile as a pair of white sneakers, so scooping up a pair you're sure to wear on repeat while it's marked down is a no-brainer. Below, shop more Birkenstock shoes on sale before sizes inevitably sell out.

