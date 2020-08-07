Birkenstocks Start at Just $60 in This Secret Weekend Designer Sale
With celebrity fans like Kate Hudson, Reese Witherspoon, and Gigi Hadid, Birkenstocks can officially be considered cool-girl shoes. The brand’s signature double-buckle sandal was once regarded as “geeky,” but in recent years, it’s graduated to trendy accessory that’s coveted by models, actors, and fashion lovers alike.
They’re not cheap, but it’s possible to find some of its more popular styles on sale — if you know where to look. Right now, for instance, the designer secret sale site Rue La La has a three-day flash sale on Birkenstocks, with styles starting at just $60.
Sale options include the popular strapped Milano Birko-Flor for $80, as well as the Gizeh thong sandal for $80. Boots are even included, like the Birkenstock Collins leather boot, which is marked down to $116.
Most Birkenstocks are constructed from high-quality Italian leather, so you can be sure they’re made to last. A range of sizes is included for every sale style, and most are available between sizes 5 and 10.
If you’ve never shopped on Rue La La before, it’s pretty easy: To take advantage of the discounts, all you have to do is sign up for a free membership with your email address. This grants you access to tons of sales on designer items for women, men, and kids, as well as home goods. At any given time, over 20 sales are running at once, and new discounts are added every day.
This particular sale only lasts through the weekend, and since Birkenstock is so popular, styles and sizes are selling out super fast. That’s why we put together a list of our favorite deals — check out our choices below, then head over to Rue La La to make a free account and take advantage of all the discounts.
Buy It! Birkenstock Gizeh Narrow Birko-Flor Sandal, $79.99 (orig. $99.95); ruelala.com
Buy It! Birkenstock Women's Madrid Birko-Flor Sandal, $59.99 (orig. $79.95); ruelala.com
Buy It! Birkenstock Women's Mayari Birko-Flor Narrow Sandal, $79.99 (orig. $99.95); ruelala.com
Buy It! Birkenstock Women's Milano Leather Sandal, $135.99 (orig. $225); ruelala.com
Buy It! Birkenstock Curacao Frill Sandal, $95.99 (orig. $120); ruelala.com
