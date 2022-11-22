Birkenstock Is a Celebrity Favorite, and This Early Black Friday Sale Has Arizona Sandals Starting at $70

Black Friday shopping is beginning earlier than ever this year, and a brand that always earns a top spot on holiday wish lists is Birkenstock.

You've probably spotted some of your favorite celebrities, from Reese Witherspoon to Kendall Jenner, finish off their outfits with footwear from the brand's iconic lineup. And now, you can channel that effortless look for less than $80 — that's way less than retail price.

More than 40 styles from Birkenstock are on sale now at Rue La La, the designer flash sale site that flies under the radar of most shoppers. You can snag variations on styles like the best-selling Arizona and the internet-loved Boston Mule at this event, which is exclusive to members. Luckily, access to the sale is free by signing up with your email address.

Below, shop Birkenstocks on sale: It's your shortcut to being the family's favorite gifter this season.

Shop Birkenstocks on Sale at Rue La La

The double-strapped silhouette of the Arizona is the brand's most recognizable style, and you can grab a pair of the versatile and timeless sandals for $80. You can even emulate Gigi Hadid and Kristen Bell by opting for the "socks with sandals" look — once considered a style faux pas, we're seeing it everywhere these days. The shoe has a suede-lined natural cork footbed that molds to the foot for optimal comfort, and its neutral colors are easy to mix and match with what's in your closet.

Rue La La

Buy It! Birkenstock Arizona Narrow Soft Footbed Sandal, $79.99 (orig. $99.95); ruelala.com

Birkenstock isn't just about sandals — the Boston Mule has become a cold-weather staple, so much so that it's not always easy to find in stock. But at Rue La La's early Black Friday sale, you can grab a similar pair of the celeb-worn shoes for $152. The closed-toe silhouette, fur lining and suede fabric is a go-to combination for chilly days.

Rue La La

Buy It! Birkenstock Boston Suede Mule, $151.99 (orig. $170); ruelala.com

Even though this Birkenstock sale lasts until November 26 (one day after Black Friday begins), you don't want to hold these in your cart for too long. Birkenstocks are famously difficult to score during the holidays, and some styles are already starting to sell out. So take advantage of Rue La La's secret sale and shop more styles below.

Rue La La

Buy It! Birkenstock Arizona Birko-Flor Sandal, $82.99 (orig. $110); ruelala.com

Rue La La

Buy It! Birkenstock Gizeh Birko-Flor Sandal, $79.99 (orig. $100); ruelala.com

Rue La La

Buy It! Birkenstock Arizona Birko-Flor Sandal, $75.99 (orig. $115); ruelala.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.