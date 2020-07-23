Lilly Pulitzer and More High-End Designers Are Part of This Secret Sale on Outdoor Essentials
Here’s how to score up to 77 percent off right now
With many of us spending more time at home this summer, people are using their backyards more than ever. Of course, this means it’s more important than ever to make your backyard a place you actually want to hang out, so you may be scoping out deals on some new furniture, grilling tools, outdoor fireplaces, and sprinklers — and luckily, thanks to the sale site Rue La La, you don’t need to keep looking.
The secret designer sale site just launched a flash sale on outdoor essentials for your backyard, with products by big names like Trina Turk, Lilly Pulitzer, and Safavieh up to 77 percent off. Everything on offer will help you throw fun backyard barbeques — and with these massive discounts, you can fill up your cart with all of your favorite picks.
The sale only lasts until Saturday, and it includes everything from day beds from Modway Outdoor for 59 percent off to hot food serving dishes from Old Dutch for 62 percent off. There are even pool accessories, like this giant pizza float from Big Mouth for 23 percent off.
If you’ve never shopped with the members-only Rue La La, it’s simple: All you need to do to gain access to this sale is create an account with your email address. Accounts are totally free, so there’s no downside to signing up — and getting an account will let you check out not only this sale, but also all of the other sales Rue La La is currently running. Right now, you can take up to 80 percent off on designer women’s clothing from brands like Barbour, Jason Wu, and Hervé Léger, or grab Max Studio clothes starting at only $30. At any given time, Rue La La is running over 20 sales, and new ones are added daily.
Given the quick turnaround of this sale, you’re going to want to check it out sooner rather than later. To help you shop it, we put together a list of our favorite discounts below. All will work in a backyard of any size and help you enjoy a summer at home way more than you thought possible.
Check out our picks below, then head over to Rue La La to make a free account.
- Old Dutch 8-quart Chafing Dish, $223.99 (orig. $599.99)
- Cathy's Concepts Personalized Gallon Growler, $25.99 (orig. $45)
- Godinger Set of 4 Agate Forks, $35.99 (orig. $60)
- Dino Yard Sprinkler, $39.99 (orig. $59.99)
- Anywhere Fireplaces Chatsworth Silver Aluminum Indoor/Outdoor Fireplace, $144.99 (orig. $300)
- Modway Outdoor Quest Canopy Outdoor Patio Daybed, $1,999.99 (orig. $4,911)
- Trina Turk Aqua Blue Leaf Platter, $25.99 (orig. $64)
- Big Mouth Giant Pizza Slice Pool Float, $22.99 (orig. $29.99)
- Picnic Time Beer Caddy Cooler Tote, $24.99 (orig. $38.95)
- Safavieh Sonora Rocking Chair, $239 (orig. $415)
- Trina Turk Wave Set of 4 Salad Plates, $19.99 (orig. $50)
- BergHOFF 3pc Eclipse Ceramic Knife Set, $55.99 (orig. $170)
- Safavieh Bermuda Indoor/Outdoor Rug, $39.99–$259.99 (orig. $130–$864)
- Lilly Pulitzer Tons Of Fun Ceramic Mug, $15.99 (orig. $32)
- Trina Turk Lemon Round Tray, $25.99 (orig. $60)
- , $39.99 (orig. $100)
