Rothy's Used 72,000 Evian Bottles from Last Year's U.S. Open to Create an Eco-Friendly Tennis Gear Collection

Serena Williams dropped the mic when she announced her soft launch into retirement, but a unique capsule collection rooted in sustainability might just be the silver lining we tennis fans need this season.

Celebrity-used Rothy's has partnered with Evian to repurpose 72,000 recycled water bottles from last year's U.S. Open tournament for a stunning limited-edition capsule collection of tennis gear. Featuring a completely eco-friendly material made from plastic water bottles blended into a washable thread, this collection includes two sneaker varieties, a visor and ball cap, a tennis racket bag and duffel, as well as an over-the-shoulder sling bag (a.k.a. the prettiest fanny pack you'll ever own).

Meghan Markle, Mandy Moore, and Busy Philipps are just a few of the many celebrities who've been known to don Rothy's while out and about. And who doesn't love comfortable and sustainable footwear?

"Inspired by the staggering amount of waste our founders saw in other footwear manufacturing, Rothy's was founded with the goal of creating something better: better materials, better production, better product," Rothy's head of sustainability Saskia van Gendt tells PEOPLE.

"We have built a sustainable business from the ground up, including an owned and operated Rothy's factory, where every single Rothy's product is made. We are excited to collaborate with evian to showcase Rothy's transformative capabilities and prove that through innovation we find new uses for single use plastic," she says.

And tennis stars are excited about this launch as well. Evian ambassador Maria Sharapova told PEOPLE in another interview that this initiative is part of Evian's plan to become a circular brand by 2025 — meaning it doesn't contribute to global waste and keeps products in a continuous cycle of use and recycling. "To see a brand like Evian evolve and want to do the right things for the environment is something that I'm completely behind," she said. "[...] And that's what's exciting is that I feel by learning, I can take action myself."

Rothy's

This collection features two sneakers — a pair of women's slip-ons for casual wear and men's traditional lace-up sneakers for more athletic pursuits. Each athletic RS01 sneaker was made with 19 recycled bottles (11 for the slip-on) broken down to make Rothy's signature eco-friendly thread. The fabric is completely washable, so if you get some clay on them after a quick match, you can easily spot clean or rinse them. Sharapova told PEOPLE she "loves the look of the sneakers."

Rothy's

For some self-made shade, Rothy's has also included a chic visor and cap as part of this collection. While Rothy's is a staple in shoewear, this is the company's first initiative with head accessories like hats and visors, and Rothy's representatives are optimistic about the launch of this new vertical. Four recycled bottles were used to create each visor and five bottles were used for the cap. The white fabric is designed to reflect sunlight and keep your head cool when active, and the minimalist design offers a sophisticated look for any occasion.

Rothy's

What is a tennis-inspired collection without a stellar tennis racket bag? Made with 33 recycled Evian bottles, this racket bag is sleek and lightweight, completely washable, and offers a classic white finish with a black, pink, and red stripe. There's an outside zippered pocket for any keys or any other misc items you might need to bring to the court, and a nice strap to wear it over your shoulder.

"When I opened up the box and I looked at [it and…] felt the material, I couldn't believe that this was made from plastic," said Sharapova. Additionally, the collection comes with a spacious duffel bag for travel (made from 56 bottles!) and a subtle sling bag that can hold smaller items. That item is made from 19 recycled Evian bottles, and happens to be Sharapova's favorite item in the collection.

"Our pioneering spirit drives the Evian brand to find revolutionary and sustainable ways to help limit packaging waste and promote recycling," marketing director at Evian North America Leeni Hämäläinen tells PEOPLE. "This partnership has allowed us to further our circular commitment and truly give our product a second life together with the sustainability fashion leaders at Rothy's."

Peruse the rest of this sustainable and stylish collection below.

Rothy's

Rothy's

Rothy's

Rothy's

